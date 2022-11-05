Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 14 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 12 tornadoes from Friday night.
5newsonline.com
How many tornadoes hit Arkansas and Oklahoma November 4th, 2022
The NWS has confirmed 8 tornadoes across western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The overall tornado count for Arkansas is 13 from Friday.
‘It’s overwhelming’; Arkansas homeowners continue picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado
Storm cleanup efforts press on in several Arkansas counties. A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service confirming five tornadoes touched down in the state over the weekend.
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
The Weather Channel
Photos Of The Plains' Deadly Tornado Outbreak
At least two are dead after a tornado outbreak struck the Southern Plains over the weekend. The storms raged through Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma, destroying dozens of homes and businesses. Photos show the extent of the damage. At least two are dead after a tornado outbreak struck the...
5NEWS Weather Team evaluates storm damage across 5COUNTRY
OKLAHOMA CITY — Throughout the first week of November, the 5NEWS Weather Team warned about potential storms that would impact 5COUNTRY on Friday, Nov. 4th. Meteorologist Zac Scott and Meteorologist Stephen Elmore got the first Tornado Warning in Le Flore County Friday evening and several more tornadoes were radar confirmed throughout the evening.
NWA and River Valley residents suffered damages from storm
Residents woke up this morning grateful to see another day but terrified to see the damage the storm has done.
Arkansas statewide issues election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
KHBS
LIVE: TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Scott and Logan counties. Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings and flood advisories have been issued for parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.Watch the livestream in the video player above. Tornadoes and strong storms have caused...
Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 59 in Barling
A multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 59 in Barling near K Street on November 8.
What Are The Most Popular Last Names In Arkansas?
We see the list of popular baby names all the time, but what about the most popular last names for the natural state of Arkansas?. I have a pretty unusual last name it is spelled Spicher but it is pronounced Spicer. Growing up the first day of school was always bad. It was the uncomfortable sound of the teacher getting to me and the various ways they would try to pronounce my last name. Spiker, Spic er, and even Spich er, like pitcher were just some of the attempts at getting it right.
At least 2 dead after tornadoes strike Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, officials say
At least two people have been killed after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas late Friday, damaging homes and knocking out power for thousands as officials launch search and rescue efforts.
Severe weather causes power outages throughout Arkansas
Arkansas energy companies report thousands without power Friday night as severe weather impacts Arkansans.
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
Multiple people were missing Saturday after at least 14 tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, killing one person, officials said.
Tornado warning issued in Le Flore, Sequoyah counties
The National Weather Service issued a pair of tornado warnings in eastern Oklahoma shortly before 5 p.m. on November 4.
Videos Show Tornadoes Rip Through Texas as Severe Weather Strikes South
"Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."
Multi-vehicle crash takes place in Barling, injuries reported
BARLING, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash took place on Highway 59 near K Street in Barling on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is reporting several injuries but no details were released. Deputies and other area officers are on their way to the scene to assist.
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 10