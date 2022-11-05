ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian County, AR

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
Photos Of The Plains' Deadly Tornado Outbreak

A​t least two are dead after a tornado outbreak struck the Southern Plains over the weekend. T​he storms raged through Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma, destroying dozens of homes and businesses. Photos show the extent of the damage. A​t least two are dead after a tornado outbreak struck the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
5NEWS Weather Team evaluates storm damage across 5COUNTRY

OKLAHOMA CITY — Throughout the first week of November, the 5NEWS Weather Team warned about potential storms that would impact 5COUNTRY on Friday, Nov. 4th. Meteorologist Zac Scott and Meteorologist Stephen Elmore got the first Tornado Warning in Le Flore County Friday evening and several more tornadoes were radar confirmed throughout the evening.
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
LIVE: TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Scott and Logan counties. Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings and flood advisories have been issued for parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.Watch the livestream in the video player above. Tornadoes and strong storms have caused...
SCOTT COUNTY, AR
What Are The Most Popular Last Names In Arkansas?

We see the list of popular baby names all the time, but what about the most popular last names for the natural state of Arkansas?. I have a pretty unusual last name it is spelled Spicher but it is pronounced Spicer. Growing up the first day of school was always bad. It was the uncomfortable sound of the teacher getting to me and the various ways they would try to pronounce my last name. Spiker, Spic er, and even Spich er, like pitcher were just some of the attempts at getting it right.
ARKANSAS STATE
Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
FORT SMITH, AR
Multi-vehicle crash takes place in Barling, injuries reported

BARLING, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash took place on Highway 59 near K Street in Barling on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is reporting several injuries but no details were released. Deputies and other area officers are on their way to the scene to assist.
BARLING, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Community Policy