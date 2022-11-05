Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Loses 2022 Players Choice National League Outstanding Player Award To Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was voted the winner of the 2022 Players Choice National League Outstanding Player Award over Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves. Goldschmidt batted .317/.404/.578 with 41 doubles, 35 home runs and 115 RBI in his fourth...
Yardbarker
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
The Houston Astros have three rostered catchers for Game 6 of the World Series, following the addition of Korey Lee for the injured Yuli Gurriel. And with two of them in the lineup Saturday, Martín Maldonado is the one behind home plate, playing with a broken hand. Yonder Alonso...
MLB
Cardinal vs. Cardinal? Prospects face off in Fall Stars Game
MESA, Ariz. -- Jordan Walker couldn’t help but start laughing as he walked to the plate. The Arizona Fall League announced that they were extending Sunday’s Fall Stars Game at Mesa’s Sloan Park to the bottom of the ninth, despite the home National League side holding a 7-3 lead in the bottom of the frame. One issue: In order to get as many players into the prospect showcase as possible, the American League needed to use NL pitchers.
MLB
With Skip on board, how will coaching staff shake out?
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Now that Skip Schumaker has been introduced as the new Marlins manager, what does that mean for the rest of the coaching staff?
Yardbarker
Guerrero Jr. Wins First Gold Glove, Chapman Surprisingly Misses Out
Major League Baseball has announced its Rawlings Gold Glove winners following the 2022 regular season of play. With just two repeat winners – both in the National League (Max Fried, Nolan Arenado) – turnover was at an all-time high. The American League saw 10 first-time Gold Glove recipients....
MLB
Here's a look at every player in Sunday's Fall Stars Game
It’s a common refrain around the Arizona Fall League. Every game feels like an All-Star Game. That’ll happen when you put Minor Leaguers who played across all four corners of the country and for 30 different farm systems on fields across the Valley of the Sun every day for six weeks.
MLB
Injured Gurriel replaced by Lee on Astros' roster
HOUSTON -- Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who exited Game 5 of the World Series early with a right knee injury, was taken off the team’s roster due to a right MCL sprain and was replaced by rookie catcher Korey Lee. Houston manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel ran on the field earlier Saturday to test his knee.
MLB
Braves acquire OF Hilliard in trade with Rockies
ATLANTA -- The Braves began fortifying their outfield depth on Sunday, when they acquired Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dylan Spain. Hilliard hit a career-high 14 homers with a .757 OPS in 238 plate appearances for the Rockies in 2021. But the 28-year-old outfielder tallied just two homers while producing a .544 OPS and 28.5 percent strikeout rate over 200 plate appearances this past season.
MLB
Alvarado-Alvarez showdown turns tide on Phils
HOUSTON -- It all happened so quickly that Zack Wheeler didn’t even have time to process the fact that his manager, Rob Thomson, was quietly striding out from the third-base dugout at Minute Maid Park, ready to take the ball from his hand. Wheeler wanted to stay in --...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Loses 2022 Players Choice National League Outstanding Pitcher Award To Marlins’ Sandy Alcántara
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara was voted the winner of the 2022 Players Choice National League Outstanding Pitcher Award over Los Angeles Dodgers’ Julio Urías and Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Since 1992, the annual Players Choice Awards have recognized the outstanding on- and off-field performances. Voting among...
MLB
Judge, Ohtani and deGrom, oh my! 10 storylines to watch
The Astros capturing their second World Series championship and first since 2017 capped a memorable 2022 season, leaving the other 29 clubs wondering what must be done to put them in position to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy next fall. This year’s free-agent market features some superstar names, while the...
MLB
Ready for Awards season? Here's your guide
Another thrilling postseason is in the books, and while the MLB offseason has begun, so has Awards season, when we honor the greatest players and performances of 2022. Before the hardware gets handed out, here’s a breakdown of important dates on the calendar. • Complete Awards coverage. Monday, Nov....
MLB
Lights-out Astros 'pen posts historically low postseason ERA
The Astros’ bullpen was the best in baseball during the regular season. In the postseason, en route to winning a World Series title with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies on Saturday, calling Houston’s relievers dominant seems like a gross understatement. Among 94 teams that saw their bullpens...
MLB
White Sox pick up Anderson's option, decline Harrison's
CHICAGO -- Tim Anderson will return for an eighth season as White Sox shortstop as Chicago announced on Monday it had exercised his $12.5 million club option for 2023. The White Sox also declined the $5.5 million club option for 2023 on infielder Josh Harrison, with a $1.5 million buyout.
MLB
Acuña Jr. to play 5 games in Venezuela this winter
Ronald Acuña Jr. is the biggest Major League star that Venezuela has produced in recent years. However, the country’s devoted baseball fanbase has not had the chance to see the star right fielder in action on their own soil. Until now. Acuña has received permission from the Atlanta...
MLB
‘An easy yes’: Yankees pick up Severino’s club option for '23
NEW YORK -- Picking up Luis Severino’s $15 million option for 2023 was “an easy yes,” according to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, a decision that the club made official on Monday. “He’s been a really impactful pitcher, so the answer to that would be an easy...
MLB
The most clutch postseason performances
Players spend six months working their way through hot and cold streaks hoping to finish the year with solid all-around numbers. But it's just a few weeks in October that can cement a player's legacy in the eyes of both fans and the history books. Some postseason heroes were already...
MLB
Who will sign Judge? Here are the top options
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players eligible for free agency. Position: Outfielder (CF/RF) Team: New York Yankees. Age (as of Opening Day 2023): 30. 2022 stats: .311/.425/.686, 62 HR, 131 RBIs,...
MLB
Yordan's bat, Dusty's toothpicks among WS artifacts sent to Hall of Fame
The Astros and Phillies added a 118th chapter to the long and rich history of the World Series with Houston's six-game victory, which was capped off with a 4-1 win over Philadelphia at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night. As has become customary following the conclusion of each year's Fall Classic, certain artifacts from the Series are headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
MLB
Baseball world celebrates Dusty's historic WS title
After winning his first World Series title as a manager in a 4-1 victory over the Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, Astros skipper Dusty Baker was overjoyed. When right fielder Kyle Tucker caught the last out, Baker's coaching and support staff jumped all over him in the dugout as he held on to the railing to avoid toppling over.
