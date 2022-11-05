ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Cannabis sales flying high in NM

New Mexico broke another record for monthly sales of adult-use cannabis in October, when the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta brought thousands of travelers to the state. Recreational sales stood at more than $25 million in October – a first since sales began in April, and the fourth straight month...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe seeks changes to some of the city’s deadliest intersections

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe has one of the highest pedestrian death rates in New Mexico. Now, one organization is teaming up with the city to help protect pedestrians by considering changes to the deadliest intersections. According to Erick Anue from the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Complete...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Quieter night as clouds clear

For most of the state, it was a much calmer Saturday with milder temperatures. This was especially true for the west half of New Mexico. Highs rebounded to 52° in Farmington, 54° in Santa Fe, 58° for Albuquerque, and Roswell reached 72°. However, very strong wind gusts continued pounding the central and eastern plains this afternoon with peak gusts of 55-65 mph near Clines Corners and Santa Rosa. Some gusts even made it over 70 mph! High wind warnings are finally expired. Thankfully, we’re quieting down rather quickly, but some breezes will still linger east. Our state also saw its fair share of cloudcover this afternoon. These clouds will be clearing out later tonight, setting up a very chilly Sunday morning with lows below freezing for the northern half again.
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newsfromthestates.com

Free COVID vaccine clinic in Albuquerque today

Tanya Lattin, commander at the Corrales Fire Department, gives an N.M. resident his first dose of the vaccine in August 2021. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt / Source NM) Update: The vaccine clinic at Chamiza Elementary School has been “postponed due to a significant amount of students out sick.” You can find a calendar of other vaccination events in New Mexico here.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy