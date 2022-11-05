Read full article on original website
Hard landing knocks out power in Rio Rancho Sunday morning
KRQE reached out to Rio Rancho police for more information about the landing but did not hear back.
Fundraisers crucial for Animal Humane New Mexico programs
The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and organizers said they are planning to hold another Doggie Dash next year.
Bridge project to close lane, shoulder on Tramway Boulevard
Crews will be replacing guardrails and working on the shoulder.
Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
Cannabis sales flying high in NM
New Mexico broke another record for monthly sales of adult-use cannabis in October, when the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta brought thousands of travelers to the state. Recreational sales stood at more than $25 million in October – a first since sales began in April, and the fourth straight month...
Neighborhood protests ABQ homeless camp planned for local church
Issues involving the homeless population pop up in Albuquerque frequently. Another one has been added to the ever-growing list.
Albuquerque homeowners complain of short driveways after wave of citations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in the Skies West neighborhood near Unser and McMahon are finding parking tickets on their windshields for blocking sidewalks. Drivers say the problem is their driveways are too short. They also think receiving citations is flat-out unfair. A wave of 311 reports made to the city from mid-September through October show […]
Non-profit baking organization holds fundraiser to support efforts in Albuquerque
All ages were welcome to the event, and it was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Guns on the Streets: Straw buying happening ‘every single day’ in ABQ
A lapel video shows the moment before Omar Cueva used a gun his wife bought him to shoot a Las Cruces police officer in a close-quarters gunfight in February 2021 on Interstate 10 in Las Cruces. (Source: New Mexico State Police) They came from all walks of life, and dealt...
Santa Fe seeks changes to some of the city’s deadliest intersections
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe has one of the highest pedestrian death rates in New Mexico. Now, one organization is teaming up with the city to help protect pedestrians by considering changes to the deadliest intersections. According to Erick Anue from the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Complete...
Safety concerns grow over homeless blocking exit of ABQ parking garage
Downtown residents are struggling with the increase of homeless, saying they sometimes block important areas.
1 dead after officer-involved shooting near Foothills area
Albuquerque Police Department said the shooting took place shortly after 2 a.m.
Quieter night as clouds clear
For most of the state, it was a much calmer Saturday with milder temperatures. This was especially true for the west half of New Mexico. Highs rebounded to 52° in Farmington, 54° in Santa Fe, 58° for Albuquerque, and Roswell reached 72°. However, very strong wind gusts continued pounding the central and eastern plains this afternoon with peak gusts of 55-65 mph near Clines Corners and Santa Rosa. Some gusts even made it over 70 mph! High wind warnings are finally expired. Thankfully, we’re quieting down rather quickly, but some breezes will still linger east. Our state also saw its fair share of cloudcover this afternoon. These clouds will be clearing out later tonight, setting up a very chilly Sunday morning with lows below freezing for the northern half again.
After 11 months stuck in California, Texas family has U-Haul stolen in Albuquerque
Brittany and her husband Mike, and their two-year-old daughter Audrey, had been stuck in California since December. Now, on their journey back home, they've run into a giant loss.
Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
ABQ bosque fire contained after spreading to a quarter of an acre
A fire started in the bosque Thursday afternoon.
Free COVID vaccine clinic in Albuquerque today
Tanya Lattin, commander at the Corrales Fire Department, gives an N.M. resident his first dose of the vaccine in August 2021. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt / Source NM) Update: The vaccine clinic at Chamiza Elementary School has been “postponed due to a significant amount of students out sick.” You can find a calendar of other vaccination events in New Mexico here.
Report shows Albuquerque (and other cities) are wasting resources by “recycling” plastic
A new report from Greenpeace released this week calls plastic “recycling” a myth and finds that of 51 million tons of plastic waste US households generated in 2021, just 5 percent was recycled. How does this affect YOU? For starters, Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department spends considerable resources collecting...
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full...
Albuquerque continues cracking down on homeless encampments across city
On Wednesday, court records show the city has given at least three citations to people obstructing sidewalks with encampments.
