Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot to death in Hobart, Indiana
HOBART, Ind. - Two women were shot to death in Hobart, Indiana Friday night. The Lake County Coroner's Office says 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and 19-year-old Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad were found dead at 418 Ruta Drive #925 in Hobart around 7:20 p.m. The coroner's report said both victims were shot...
CBS News
2 women identified after being found shot to death inside Hobart, Indiana home
HOBART, Ind. (CBS) – Two women found dead inside a home in Hobart, Indiana Friday have been identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office. Around 3:30 p.m., police were called to the home, in the 400 block of Ruta Drive in Hobart, for a welfare check. Building maintenance met...
2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
Bodies of 2 unidentified people discovered in Indiana residence
The bodies of two people were discovered by Hobart police Friday in a Lake County apartment. Police said, in a press release, officers went to an apartment building on the 400 block of Ruta Drive to check on the welfare of the residents.
3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side
CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of them teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the […]
WISH-TV
Firetruck loses hose at Northern I-65 split
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A Lake Station fire truck lost it’s fire hose on I-65 near I-80 Saturday night, causing several vehicles to hit the hose creating flat tires, according to a tweet by Indiana State Police sergeant. According to the tweet, police say a Lake Station fire...
CBS News
Human remains discovered twice in one week in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Human remains were discovered in a trash can in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday evening. According to the Chicago Police Department, the remains were found in the 100 block of North Leclaire Avenue around 7 p.m. Human remains were also discovered in this same area Wednesday morning. Police...
1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting outside River North nightclub
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fight outside a River North night club ended in gunfire early Sunday morning. Four people were shot, and one of them died, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue outside a club called Hush. River North residents say they have had it with the spike in crime and the fear that comes with it. "Not again, you know? Nobody wants that in your neighborhood," said Linda Markran. She has lived in River North for 10 years, and she is sick of the crime scene tape and fear. "It...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murder arrested in Indiana
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old Chicago man was charged with murder and arrested in Indiana Friday. Police say Ramon Brooks of Washington Park was arrested in South Bend for the murder of a 27-year-old woman. Brooks allegedly fatally shot the woman on May 8 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Lake Station (IN) Fire Truck Loses Hose on Way to Crash Site
A Lake Station fire truck lost its fire hose on I-65 near I-80 Saturday night, causing several vehicles to hit the hose creating flat tires, according to a tweet by Indiana State Police sergeant. According to the tweet, police say a Lake Station fire truck was responding to a crash...
CBS News
School bus crash in Hobart, Indiana, sends one person to hospital
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was hurt when a car collided with a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Hobart, Indiana. The crash closed the intersection of Rand Street and Hobart Road, according to the Hobart Fire Department. One person from the car was taken to the hospital. All...
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CBS News
Chicago shooting leaves male victim dead in Kenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A male victim was shot and killed in the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago on Friday afternoon. The male victim, whose age was not known, was walking in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue around 3:43 p.m. when an unknown car approached, according to Chicago police.
CBS News
Man shot to death in Chicago Lawn alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is shot and killed in an alley Friday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, according to police. The shooting happened in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street around 10:24 p.m. Police say the victim, 44, was in an alley when shots were fired by...
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
WNDU
2 arrested in connection to battery of disabled child in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, two people were arrested in connection to the battery of a disabled child after a shots-fired investigation in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Haney Street on reports of two individuals shooting at each other.
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
abc57.com
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River
A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a stolen 1986 Ford F-250 pickup truck on South 3rd Street, near Ontario Road.
Human remains found in Chicago neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Human remains have been found in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.Chicago police said the remains were discovered Wednesday morning at Washington about a block west of Cicero. The medical examiner is doing an autopsy on Thursday.Police detectives are conducting a death investigation but have not released much information on the case.
Comments / 0