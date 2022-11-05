ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett, MO

C1D1 football: Portageville upsets Scott City in district semifinals

SCOTT CITY — It's often said to be difficult to beat a football team twice in the same season. Just ask the Scott City Rams if that's true. Junior quarterback Mark Panagos rushed for 322 yards and four touchdowns, while also returning a kickoff 80 yards for a score on Friday night at Scott City High School.
Highschool Basketball Pro

New Madrid, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Charleston High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School - New Madrid County on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri

An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
2.0 tremor in Missouri Bootheel near Arkansas

A small earthquake was reported Wednesday night in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.0 magnitude quake was centered about 18 miles southeast of Kennett, or about 25 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. It occurred just before 11 p.m. No damage was...
Record fish caught in Missouri

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Missouri “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” is November 7–11

Missourians should not be fooled by this week’s daily high temperatures climbing into the 70s; winter, and the snow, sleet, and ice that come with it, are right around the corner! That’s why the National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency, and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.
