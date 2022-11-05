Read full article on original website
Related
Top standouts, best performances in Week 11 of the Missouri high school football season
By Cody Thorn Listed below are some of the top standouts and performers from Week 10 high school football games throughout the Show-Me State: Jack Ahlbrand, QB, Marquette Ahlbrand rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries and threw for 215 yards and another score as the ...
semoball.com
C1D1 football: Portageville upsets Scott City in district semifinals
SCOTT CITY — It's often said to be difficult to beat a football team twice in the same season. Just ask the Scott City Rams if that's true. Junior quarterback Mark Panagos rushed for 322 yards and four touchdowns, while also returning a kickoff 80 yards for a score on Friday night at Scott City High School.
New Madrid, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Charleston High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School - New Madrid County on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Finals Scores from Saturday High School Football Games in Missouri
Carthage 41 Willard 21 (will face Republic next week at home Webb City 21 Republic 30 Seneca 42 Hollister 0 (will play Mt. Vernon at home next week) Lamar 56 Stockton 10 (will be at home to take on Fairgrove) Mt. Vernon 42 Forsyth 15 (will meet Seneca in the third round) Jasper 26 Lockwood […]
semoball.com
Mules return to round of 16 for first time since 2009 with upset of Jackson
JACKSON — This time it was the Mules making the big stop on the point-after try. Poplar Bluff jumped out to a 21-point lead and got a stop on a 2-point attempt when Jackson scored midway through the third quarter with a chance to pull even. The Mules then...
semoball.com
Dexter boys earn fifth at state cross country meet; Van Buren records a runner-up double
The Dexter boys cross country team headed to Columbia this past weekend with a dream of bringing home a state, top four, trophy. Alas, that didn’t happen, but they did end up with a fifth-place Class 3 state finish that can be proudly known throughout Stoddard County for years to come.
westkentuckystar.com
3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri
An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
westkentuckystar.com
2.0 tremor in Missouri Bootheel near Arkansas
A small earthquake was reported Wednesday night in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.0 magnitude quake was centered about 18 miles southeast of Kennett, or about 25 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. It occurred just before 11 p.m. No damage was...
Fans Were Hot During Arkansas Loss to Liberty from Beginning to End
No one spared ire of Razorback faithful across social media
Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine vie for Missouri Senate
More than 8,000 people already cast their ballot in St. Louis city and more than 50,000 people voted in the county.
Missouri election guide: The big questions voters will face on Tuesday’s ballot
Voters around the state have been taking advantage of Missouri’s first ever no-excuse early voting period the last two weeks. The early voting period ends at 5 p.m. Monday, and polls will be open for everyone else from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Among the races on...
Record fish caught in Missouri
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Get to know Missouri Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine
The beer heiress is making her first foray into politics, seeking to fill the seat of retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
To determine the reddest and bluest counties, FOX 2 calculated the average margin of victory in each Missouri county using election results in the 2016 and 2020 gubernatorial elections and presidential elections.
kttn.com
Missouri “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” is November 7–11
Missourians should not be fooled by this week’s daily high temperatures climbing into the 70s; winter, and the snow, sleet, and ice that come with it, are right around the corner! That’s why the National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency, and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.
Missouri voters looking for more information on judges
One of the ballot questions some Missouri voters might skip over is whether judges should be retained. Some voters wish there were an easier way to learn about the justices.
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Missouri?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
Missouri's marijuana legalization campaign is splitting the weed world
The state's upcoming weed referendum is pitting advocates against industry.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
Comments / 0