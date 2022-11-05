ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Almost 400 items from Colin Powell’s estate hit the auction block

Nearly 400 items from the estate of the late General Colin Powell are currently being auctioned in Virginia. The auction is being conducted by the Potomack Company in Alexandria. It is set to take place throughout the coming weeks, according to a report. The former secretary of state died in...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
royalexaminer.com

In a city of museums, Washington adds another one

WASHINGTON – In Washington’s newest art museum, natural light streams in through arched windows, and the songs of Marvin Gaye fill the air as visitors scrutinize the works of artists like Keith Haring, whose series of 20 paintings were inspired by Gaye’s groundbreaking music. The Rubell Museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
Ars Technica

Algorithms quietly run the city of DC—and maybe your hometown

Washington, DC, is the home base of the most powerful government on earth. It’s also home to 690,000 people—and 29 obscure algorithms that shape their lives. City agencies use automation to screen housing applicants, predict criminal recidivism, identify food assistance fraud, determine if a high schooler is likely to drop out, inform sentencing decisions for young people, and many other things.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.

- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Already looking forward to getting another chance at the Powerball jackpot?. Here’s what you need to know about what time the next Powerball drawing is and where you can watch it. What time is the next Powerball drawing?. The next Powerball drawing is Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:59 p.m....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washingtonian.com

Prince Edward Will Be in Northern Virginia This Weekend

The idea of Prince Edward stopping into a country club in suburban Northern Virginia might seem a little peculiar. But after you do some digging, it actually makes sense that the Earl of Wessex will be at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna today and tomorrow. The missing link: court...
VIENNA, VA
The Jewish Press

Latest Poll Shows Zeldin Ahead of Hochul in Gov Race

A Trafalgar Group poll published Monday shows Republican Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul by a margin of a little less than one point, 48.4% to 47.6%. The poll was conducted between October 27 and 31, with 1,198 respondents, and a margin of error of 2.9%. Virginia’s Republican...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nomadlawyer.org

Manassas: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Manassas, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manassas Virginia. If you’re looking for a place to visit in Virginia, consider visiting Manassas. This historic town is located in northern Virginia. It is home to the Manassas National Battlefield Park, which was the site of two important Civil War battles. The...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Candidates battling for seats on Manassas School Board

The Manassas City School Board will see one of the most hotly-contested local races in the region this year, as six candidates vie for three seats amid political divides that have taken hold in the ostensibly non-partisan race. Three current board members are hoping to hold onto their seats. Vice...
MANASSAS, VA
gmufourthestate.com

STUDENT GOVERNMENT HAS EVENTFUL MEETING

Student Government voted on five pieces of legislation. On Nov. 3, the Student Senate met to vote on five pieces of legislation:. Resolution #34: A Solution to Support the Iranian Community at George Mason University. Passed unanimously 36-0. Resolution #35: A Resolution to Push for Increased Frequency of Cleanings of...
FAIRFAX, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: It’s time to end one-party rule in Montgomery County

In Tuesday’s general election in Montgomery County, folks assume all the Democrats will win. Here’s a surprise: over the years Republicans have been elected all over the county – in Chevy Chase, Kensington, Laytonsville and other communities where the races are “nonpartisan.”. About 25 years ago,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy