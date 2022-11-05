ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

ABC6.com

Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
TAUNTON, MA
NECN

Mass. State Trooper Injured After Drunk Driver Crashes Into Cruiser on I-93

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured when an alleged drunk driver crashed into his cruiser on Interstate 93 on Sunday night. State police said the trooper, a 35-year-old male who was not identified, was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on I-93 north in Randolph around 7:18 p.m. when his cruiser was struck behind by a Jeep. The trooper was conscious and alert when he was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center.
RANDOLPH, MA
1420 WBSM

Raynham Man Killed in Taunton Murder

TAUNTON — A Raynham man has been fatally shot in a homicide that took place in Taunton early Sunday morning, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The office said 38-year-old Ross Copeland has died from an apparent gunshot wound after he was rushed to Morton Hospital at around 1:38 a.m. Sunday.
TAUNTON, MA
NECN

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
BURLINGTON, MA
NECN

2 Men Shot in Melrose, Police Searching for Suspect Believed to Be Armed

Police were searching Sunday night for whoever shot two men in Melrose, Massachusetts. According to Melrose police, officers responded to the area of 44 Waverly Place, off West Wyoming Drive, around 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken...
MELROSE, MA
NECN

Person Fatally Shot in Brockton

A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Police: Teenager Who Struck Officer in Fall River With ATV Arrested

Police in Fall River, Massachusetts, say they arrested the driver who hit an officer Friday evening and fled the scene. Authorities say they arrested a 17-year-old from Fall River in connection to the incident with an ATV that happened between Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The teenager attempted to flee...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police officer seriously injured after being hit by ATV vehicle that fled the scene

Police are looking for an ATV vehicle after a rider hit a police officer Friday evening. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Friday at approximately 7:54 p.m., a Fall River Police Officer was struck by a vehicle, while conducting a traffic stop in the area of Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The vehicle which struck the officer, fled the scene immediately after.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Local police, Massachusetts State Police, Bristol County Sheriff’s Department make arrest on drug, gun, child endangerment charges

DARTMOUTH, MA – On Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit of Bristol County and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Brock Avenue, New Bedford. During a search of the residence,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield

A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Turnto10.com

Man shot in Fall River neighborhood, police say

(WJAR) — Fall River police said a man was shot in a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the 300 block of America Street. According to police, the man appeared to be seriously injured upon arrival. He was taken to Rhode Island...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted after seriously injuring husband with bottle

A southeastern Massachusetts man has been convicted concerning a serious assault on his husband that caused serious injuries. According to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, on October 28, 2022, following a five-day trial in Barnstable Superior Court, 47-year-old Joseph I. Amato of Provincetown was found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery on a Family/Household Member, 2 charges of Witness Intimidation, and Withholding Evidence from a Criminal Proceeding. Amato was acquitted on one related charge.
PROVINCETOWN, MA

