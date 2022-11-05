ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Reporter’s Notebook: On the eve of the Election 2022

Tomorrow is the big day: Election Day. We political and state government reporters often look forward to elections. It’s like taking the field as a football player at the beginning of the new season. But when we get to the final day, we’re all just happy for it to be over … then we start looking forward to the next election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vote: Elections belong to the people

Nationwide voter turnout for the 2020 general election was an usually high 66.8%. Of course, we all remember what was at stake then, and how much interest there was in the result of that election. During the general election in 2020, a little more than 800,000 West Virginians voted. The...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Pomeroy man charged with murdering his father

ATHENS, Ohio — A Pomeroy man has been charged with the murder of his father, a Buchtel resident, the Athens County prosecutor said. Brian Hart, 32, was indicted Monday by the Athens County Grand Jury in the death of Brian Swart, 54, Buchtel, Athens county Prosecutor Keller J. Blackburn said.
POMEROY, OH
Wood County among those turning yellow as COVID cases increase

CHARLESTON — Wood County on Friday jumped to yellow on the County Alert System Map, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. Wood has been green, the lowest level, since Sept. 22 on the map based on infection rates and percent positivity. Previously, the county was yellow.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Athens County grand jury indicts woman who led police on half-hour chase

ATHENS — A Nelsonville woman who led local police on a high-speed chase has been indicted by an Athens County Grand Jury on seven felony charges, the prosecutor said. Hannah Warren, 25, was indicted Monday for felonious assault, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fourth-degree felony.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Tigers beat Quakers for regional crown

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Marietta is one of the last four teams standing in the OHSAA Division II girls soccer tournament. In Saturday’s regional championship against New Philadelphia at Zanesville’s Sulsberger Stadium, Kenzley Urban’s corner kick in the 67th minute found Katie Mannix on the backside. Mannix’s header reached the back of the net to give the Tigers a 1-0 advantage that they never relinquished, giving Marietta its first state tournament berth in program history.
MARIETTA, OH
Mid-Ohio Valley Class A programs get seeded, ready for football playoffs

PARKERSBURG — After getting left out of the postgame party a year ago, several members from the Little Kanawha Conference returned to the W.Va. state football playoffs in 2022, including one school sitting on the bubble entering the final week of the regular season. Tyler Consolidated (6-3), which defeated...
OHIO STATE

