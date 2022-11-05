Read full article on original website
Reporter’s Notebook: On the eve of the Election 2022
Tomorrow is the big day: Election Day. We political and state government reporters often look forward to elections. It’s like taking the field as a football player at the beginning of the new season. But when we get to the final day, we’re all just happy for it to be over … then we start looking forward to the next election.
West Virginia advocacy group cites state issues for missing expenditure data
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia progressive group working to elect a slate of mostly Democratic statehouse candidates has contributed thousands in direct and in-kind donations to those candidates since the May primaries, but you wouldn’t know that from their campaign finance reports. A review of campaign finance reports...
Judge rules in favor of Columbus on gun control measures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio law that prevents cities from implementing their own gun control measures cannot be enforced in Columbus, a county judge ruled. The law is an “unconstitutional infringement upon municipal home-rule,” Franklin County Judge Stephen L. McIntosh said in his ruling Wednesday temporarily blocking the law in the state’s capital and largest city.
Mid-Ohio Valley Class A programs get seeded, ready for football playoffs
PARKERSBURG — After getting left out of the postgame party a year ago, several members from the Little Kanawha Conference returned to the W.Va. state football playoffs in 2022, including one school sitting on the bubble entering the final week of the regular season. Tyler Consolidated (6-3), which defeated...
