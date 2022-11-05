Read full article on original website
New Google tool lets you remove personal information from search results
A quick online search can reveal personal details on just about anyone. Now, a new tool from Google seeks to help.
The Verge
PayPal and Venmo will soon support Apple’s Tap to Pay contactless payments tech
PayPal is going to make it easier for merchants in the US to take payments right on their iPhones. The company is adding support for Apple’s Tap to Pay technology into the PayPal and Venmo iOS apps, meaning merchants will be able to accept contactless credit or debit cards and mobile wallets without an external card reader (via MacRumors).
Phone Arena
Google Assistant on the Pixel 7 series learns how you talk to better understand your requests
If the Google Assistant can't understand the question you are asking or the task that you're asking it to perform, the odds are that you're not going to get a proper response. It's almost a sure thing that you won't get the answer you need or the action that you want. Sure, you could always type in your question or task, but most users would prefer to use their voice instead of their fingers.
itechpost.com
AI@ ‘22 Event: Google Unveils New AI Projects, and Sony Has New VR Headset
At the AI@'22 event this week, the loudest noise came from Google lab, and Sony will roll out a new VR headset. And while we talk of Google in covering the event, it may pain some of us to think that Google again is killing its own app. New AI...
Phone Arena
Goodbye, iPhone X! iOS 16 last update for the phone that changed iPhone, Galaxy, Android forever
If a last-minute generosity urge doesn't hit Cupertino, it's safe to say that iOS 16, which was recently released for (all iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8), is the last major OS update iPhone X will receive. I believe it's easy to agree with the claim that...
CNBC
Kickstarter helped launch Peloton, Oculus and Allbirds, but what's next? A new CEO has some ideas
Since Kickstarter's founding in 2009, backers on the platform have pledged close to $7 billion to more than 228,000 projects. Some have become big consumer brands like Peloton and Allbirds, others raised a ton of money but failed as businesses, like the Coolest Cooler. But its creative fundraising power remains:...
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
Android Headlines
Google's Street View app is going away in March 2023
Google is preparing to shut down its standalone Street View app. The company hasn’t officially announced this move but an APK teardown of the app revealed the preparations. Google has added multiple notices warning users about this impending shutdown to the latest version (v2.0.0.484371618) of the Street View app for Android.
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
AOL Corp
6 steps to erase your digital footprint and disappear from the internet
Some of the products written about here are offered in affiliation with AOL. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Thanks to the internet, just about any piece of information you're curious about is at your fingertips....
PayPal and Venmo to offer Apple Tap to Pay feature
In February, Apple announced its Tap to Pay feature, which allows businesses to use their iPhones to “seamlessly and securely” accept Apple Pay payments with a simple tap. Now, this function is getting new partners with PayPal and Venmo. During its latest earning reports, PayPal (via MacRumors) shared...
Gizmodo
Facebook's Going Back to Only Using Algorithms to Curate Its News Tab
If at first the algorithms don’t succeed at stopping disinformation, just simply add humans. But if the algorithms grow too burdensome, then simply go back to the algorithm. So round and round the social media carousel we go. Meta, which owns Facebook, confirmed that the human-curated “Top Stories” section...
NBC Miami
Web Inventor Tim Berners-Lee Wants Us to ‘Ignore' Web3: ‘Web3 Is Not the Web at All'
LISBON, Portugal — The creator of the web isn't sold on crypto visionaries' plan for its future and says we should "ignore" it. Tim Berners-Lee, the British computer scientist credited with inventing the World Wide Web in 1989, said Friday that he doesn't view blockchain as a viable solution for building the next iteration of the internet.
ZDNet
Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones
I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: More calls to ban TikTok
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FCC Commissioner Brenden Carr is calling for a U.S. ban on the popular app TikTok over concerns its company, ByteDance, shares information with the Chinese government. Carr makes the claim the social media app is a national security risk because of the possibility that the personal...
Google Messages experiments with redesigned photo picker
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google Messages is currently Google’s flagship texting app, and it shows. The service is receiving a constant stream of updates. It only recently started experimenting with end-to-end encrypted group chats and Signal-style read receipts. The latest test in line is a redesigned photo picker that makes it much easier to access older pictures.
Phone Arena
It's now easier to update your apps in the Google Play Store
The guys over at Mountain View are tinkerers by nature. How else can you explain why there are so many small changes made to the Android UI or the UI on Android apps? These changes are usually made to improve the user experience. And Google has done it again, this time making a small but subtle change to the Google Play Store via a server-side update.
Twitter launches subscriptions, users get blue check for $8 a month
SAN FRANCISCO -- Twitter has announced a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given only to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk works to overhaul the platform's verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections.In an update to Apple iOS devices available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K., Twitter said users who "sign up now" for the new "Twitter Blue with verification" can receive the blue check next to their names "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow."But Twitter employee Esther Crawford tweeted Saturday that the...
DoorDash Says It Will Not Raise Subscription Fee
Despite the high cost of delivery and the economic challenges of the aggregator model, DoorDash, the United States’ leading aggregator, stated that it has no intentions to raise the price of its DashPass membership any time soon. On a call with analysts Thursday (Nov. 3) discussing the company’s third...
daystech.org
Samsung Internet 19 brings new privacy & security features
After a number of weeks of beta testing, the newest model (v19) of Samsung Internet is rolling out to the general public. Samsung Internet 19 provides a bunch of privateness and safety features, enabling safer web entry. For starters, a brand new Privacy Info function helps you to rapidly test...
