A 35-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the chest in Albany. Albany police responded to Phoebe shortly after midnight on October 29 in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim who said he was visiting a residence in the 1300 block of East Tift Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a black male stealing a catalytic converter from his brother's car. The victim told police he approached the alleged thief in his vehicle when he opened the door and drove forward, attempting to hit him. The victim then said he rolled under the middle of the vehicle to keep from getting hit when he heard a gunshot and had his girlfriend take him to the hospital.

ALBANY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO