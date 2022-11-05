ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

WALA-TV FOX10

Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old believed abducted

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert on Sunday for an abducted 13-year-old from San Antonio. Joanna Luna and is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds. She was last seen Aug. 20 wearing a dark gray T-shirt with black and pink Nike shorts and pink and purple slides.
