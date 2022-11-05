The Clippers' stalwart point guard whipped out an invisible dictionary. How could it be possible, through nine games to start the season, that these Clippers were last in the NBA in points per game? In offensive efficiency? These Clippers — even continuing to miss Kawhi Leonard — with Paul George, John Wall, Norman Powell and a crew of veteran talent capable of going for 30 points on any given night?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO