Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
Raptors’ Pascal Siakam out at least two weeks
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will be sidelined at least two weeks after being diagnosed with a strain of the
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Paul George’s 34 points not enough as scoring-deficient Clippers fall to Jazz
The Clippers' stalwart point guard whipped out an invisible dictionary. How could it be possible, through nine games to start the season, that these Clippers were last in the NBA in points per game? In offensive efficiency? These Clippers — even continuing to miss Kawhi Leonard — with Paul George, John Wall, Norman Powell and a crew of veteran talent capable of going for 30 points on any given night?
Danuel House Jr. Remains Away From 76ers as Suns Game Approaches
After getting off to a healthy start to the year, the Philadelphia 76ers have run into some health complications lately. While physical injuries have played a factor in the Sixers being shorthanded at times, multiple players have been ill with the flu going around. Last week, Sixers big man Joel...
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks Remain Undefeated, Warriors Free-Fall
The Bucks and Cavaliers, the two hottest teams in the NBA, extended their winning streaks last week and continue to put distance between themselves and the rest of the league. Milwaukee is miraculously still undefeated, and Cleveland hasn’t lost since opening night. Below the top two teams, there’s a...
Hornets take on the Wizards on 4-game slide
Washington Wizards (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to end its four-game skid when the Hornets play Washington. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 8-8 in Southeast Division...
Mark Kiszla: Nuggets should start Bruce Brown and let Michael Porter Jr. be big dog off bench
Why would the Nuggets waste the best years of Nikola Jokic’s career on wishes and prayers that Michael Porter Jr. will grow up to be an all-star?. Championships aren’t won with wishful thinking. I want the Nuggets to achieve what many naysayers in this dusty old cowtown think...
Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak
Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -1; over/under is 220. BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Unpacks L.A.’s Second Half Collapse Against Cavaliers
Your Los Angeles Lakers dropped their second straight home contest, this time against a formidable Cleveland Cavaliers club, during an unfortunate 130-116 matinee. L.A. was the better team in the game's first half, and was up 64-58 at the break. Cleveland came back with a vengeance to secure the victory thanks to a second half demolition, outscoring the Lakers 56-36 across the contest's last two quarters.
Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense
10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
Toronto's Pascal Siakam (groin) doubtful on Sunday
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (groin) is doubtful to play in Sunday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Siakam is unlikely to suit up after leaving Friday's game with a groin injury. Expect Precious Achiuwa to see more minutes against a Bulls' unit ranked eighth in defensive rating. In 85.0 minutes...
Khem Birch (knee) out for Raptors Sunday
The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Khem Birch for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Birch is dealing with a knee injury and will now miss his second straight game as the Raptors take on the Bulls. The veteran center has played a role in the back of the Raptors' rotation whenever he has been healthy.
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
Atlanta Hawks Defeat New Orleans Pelicans 124-121
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
Ja Morant, Steven Adams secure double-doubles in Memphis Grizzlies blowout win vs. Hornets
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama pump-faked a corner 3-pointer before driving to the rim and throwing down a two-handed dunk. After Aldama's dunk, Ja Morant jogged up the floor pointing at Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford. Morant was signaling that Clifford should call a timeout, and as soon as point guard Dennis Smith Jr. crossed halfcourt, Clifford did just that. Memphis was up 10 in the first quarter when Clifford opted for a break in action,...
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
