FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
darientimes.com
An inside look at Week 9 of CIAC football: 8-ball performs magic again
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We don’t talk of gambling in high school football games, for reasons that should be blatantly obvious. Therefore there are no Jimmy ‘The Greek’ or – much more contemporary – Ansonia’s own Stanford Steve-types out there handicapping high school football games. And that's good.
University of Connecticut
Huskies Beat Kutztown in Final Preseason Tuneup
HARTFORD, Conn. – Five Huskies scored in double digits as the UConn women's basketball team beat Kutztown, 115-42, in an exhibition on Sunday afternoon in the XL Center. Sophomore Azzi Fudd led the game with 29 points and made nine three pointers. Fudd scored 23 of her points in the second half.
zip06.com
East Haven Fall Ball Team Goes Undefeated at 11-0
The East Haven Little League fall ball coach-pitch baseball team posted an undefeated record of 11-0 for the 2022 season. East Haven competed against teams from surrounding towns such as Branford, North Branford, and North Haven throughout the fall campaign. The players on the club range in age from ages 5 to 9.
Bristol Press
Rams woes continues; loses to Wethersfield
WETHERSFORD – Bristol Central’s offensive woes continued this week. The Rams dropped a 28-7 decision to Wethersfield for their sixth straight loss to fall to 1-7 on the season. The Rams came roaring out of the gate with a march of 84 yards to open the game but...
milfordmirror.com
UConn women's basketball defeats Kutztown in exhibition: Key takeaways
HARTFORD — Despite only having nine available players to unofficially open the season, the No. 6 UConn women’s basketball team defeated Division II Kutztown 115-42 Sunday afternoon at the XL Center in an exhibition game. The Huskies, who have lost both Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady to season-ending...
theuconnblog.com
Photo gallery: Kutztown Golden Bears @ UConn Huskies women’s basketball (exhibition) - 11/6/22
Azzi Fudd had 29 points, Lou Lopez Sénéchal had 22 points and Dorka Juhász had 20 as The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team beat the Kutztown Bears, 115-42, in a exhibition game at the XL Center in Hartford, CT on Sunday afternoon. Photo ©: Ian Bethune...
sheltonherald.com
Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition
HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
milfordmirror.com
UConn men's basketball vs. Stonehill: Time, TV and what you need to know
2021-22 Records: Stonehill 15-12 (Division 2), UConn 23-10 Radio: UConn/IMG Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WICC-Brideport (600 AM), WINE-Danbury (940 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford. KEEP AN EYE ON. WHO'S STARTING?: Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are givens. Andre Jackson Jr. is a...
Bristol Press
Southington has several races on ballot
SOUTHINGTON – Election Day will see local Republicans and Democrats face off in several races. Republican incumbent Rob Sampson is running for re-election to the 16th Senate District. He is being challenged by Democrat Christopher Robertson. Sampson, who was first elected to the senate seat in 2020, has received...
zip06.com
Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame Inducts Inaugural Class of All-Time Greats
The Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame recently inducted the members of its inaugural class. The induction ceremony was held at the Clinton Country Club on Oct. 22. The members of the Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 include Bob “Guz” Aguzzi, coached baseball at Morgan; Lisa Barbaro, who played volleyball, basketball, and softball at the school before graduating in 1997; Robert Brigockas, who served as Morgan’s Athletic Director and also coached football at the school; Ken Crawford, a 1980 graduate who played baseball and football at Morgan; and Kerry Deshefy Tucker, who played volleyball and basketball for the Huskies before graduating in 1998.
Bristol Press
United Way of West Central Connecticut holding Thanksgiving Food Drive
BRISTOL – United Way of West Central Connecticut is holding a Thanksgiving Food Drive Nov. 14, 15 and 16 to assist area organizations helping families in need. Those who wish to make donations to help less fortunate families this Thanksgiving season are asked to donate food, paper products or cleaning products between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the United Way of West Central Connecticut office at 440 N. Main St.
Southington woman dies in Meriden crash
The victim has been identified as 29-year old Alexandria Breanna Rivera. State Police said she was struck by a third car in the left lane traveling northbound. Rivera was pronounced deceased at the scene.
7th Heaven: $77,777 CT Lottery Winner Purchased Ticket At Krauszer's In Cromwell
One lucky Connecticut resident has won $77,777 after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. The prize-winning "Triple Red 777s" ticket was bought by Hartford resident Jeffery Harris at Krauszers in Cromwell located at 117 Berlin Rd (Route 372), the CT Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The CT lottery also announced...
Bristol Press
Plainville Wind Ensemble bringing back Veterans Concert
BRISTOL – The Plainville Wind Ensemble is bringing its Veterans Concert back for the first time since the pandemic. The show will be held Nov. 13 at Central Connecticut State University. The free concert, "Let Freedom Ring" will be held at 2 p.m. at the Welte Hall auditorium at...
Bristol Press
Bristol residents will choose their next state representative, senators Tuesday
BRISTOL – With voters set to determine who the next governor of Connecticut will be on Nov. 8, area residents will also be asked to choose who their next state representative and senators will be along with potential changes to Bristol’s charter. For Connecticut House of Representatives District...
Eyewitness News
Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
Bristol Press
Former students, colleagues, family remember late CCSU professor during memorial service
NEW BRITAIN – Former students, colleagues and family members gathered inside Central Connecticut State University’s Founders Hall Sunday evening to remember the late Dr. Norton Mezvinsky. The distinguished Professor of History passed away Sept. 16. Friend and fellow CCSU Professor of History Dr. Matthew Warshauer put together the...
NBC Connecticut
2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington
Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well. A […]
Comments / 0