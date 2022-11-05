ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olyphant, PA

Olyphant park dedication honors veterans of all eras

By Madonna Mantione
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NMmR_0izTu6Iy00

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special memorial park honoring our 21st-century desert soldiers and veterans of all eras is set to be unveiled on Saturday in Lackawanna County.

“Olyphant is called the queen city, and what we’re gonna do is put a jewel in the crown of the queen city tomorrow,” said Kim Onda Atkinson and George Atkinson, Freedom Fighter Memorial.

Letters from a Civil War veteran discovered

Kim Onda Atkinson and her husband George have been awaiting this day for years. On Saturday, Freedom Fighter Veterans Memorial Park will be dedicated during a powerful public ceremony in Olyphant.

“We started in 2017, in 2019 we were done, the statue was done, it was ready and COVID hit,” the Atkinsons explained.

The stainless steel statue called “The Desert Soldier” is a decades-long project completed by local artist Mark Zinskie.

It will now permanently stand guard over the borough in the park, honoring all who serve, including Vietnam-era veterans like George.

“We’re trying to make sure no other veteran was treated like we were, you know like the Vietnam vets,” the Atkinsons told Eyewitness News. “They were shunned, they were spit on, they were called baby killers, and that happened to him coming home. So, nobody’s gonna do that again, not if we can help it. And that’s why we do what we do.”

The Olyphant Borough Freedom Fighter Veterans Memorial Park dedication kicks off on Saturday at 2 pm. The park is located next to the Olyphant Borough Building at 113 Willow Avenue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Memorial park dedicated to veterans in Lackawanna County

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A long-awaited veteran’s memorial park in Olyphant was unveiled on Saturday, just in time for veterans day. It was a day many have waited for in Olyphant, the unveiling of a statue to honor our nation’s veterans. The 21st Century Desert Soldier Statue is now on display in the Olyphant […]
OLYPHANT, PA
WBRE

Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade honors military

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s considered the largest Veterans Parade in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The display of patriotism marched from Kingston to Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Local military members and veterans were honored in the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade, a day to honor those who previously fought for our country and for those who continue to […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Equines for Freedom help heal veterans with PTSD

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A program that uses horses to help heal veterans and first responders with PTSD have something to celebrate. Equines for Freedom marked its seventh anniversary Sunday. A few dozen people came out to celebrate with a food truck, live music, basket raffles, and even got to hang out and […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Commander accused of funneling thousands from American Legion

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an American Legion Commander is being charged with stealing thousands of dollars from Pennsylvania Skill Machines. According to police, William Timek, the 59-year-old Commander/Treasurer for Post 477 in Pittston, has been charged with stealing approximately $6,790.08 from Pennsylvania Skill Machines. Investigators say they spoke with two members of […]
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Historical Society recognizes rock journalist

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Luzerne County Historical Society, the oldest county historical society in the commonwealth, presented rock journalist Maxim W. Furek with their 2022 Recognition of Achievement Award. Furek’s biography “Somebody Else’s Dream: Dakota, The Buoys, & ‘Timothy’” is recognized as a virtual encyclopedia of Northeastern Pennsylvania rock ‘n’ roll. Penned by Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes, “Timothy” was banned on radio stations due to “inappropriate content,” references to cannibalism connected to the infamous 1963 Sheppton, Pennsylvania, mining disaster. Pictured, from left, Luzerne County Historical Society Director of Operations and Programs Mark J. Riccetti Jr. and Furek.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday blow mold auction in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Wall to wall inside Jones Auction House in Springbrook Township are classic and vintage holiday decorations known as blow molds. "As you can see, a lot of these come are from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and the paint is still very good on them," said Jeff Weber, collection owner.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Car struck home in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — Troopers say a car veered off of Church Street in Honesdale just after 9 p.m. Saturday night. The car smashed into two parked cars and a parking meter before ultimately smashing into a law office as well as damaging the historic Dick Smith house. Honesdale's Dick...
HONESDALE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Two Killed in Bradford County House Fire

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- A fatal fire in Bradford County Sunday morning claimed the life of two people, and an investigation is underway. Fire crews responded to a house fire just after 4AM on Sunday on Bensley Street, which is in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre. According to the Bradford County Coroner, two people - one male and one female, were found dead inside the home after the fire was put out.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

2 Forty Fort officers receive commendations

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Two Forty Fort police officers have received commendations from the borough police department for their work in the field. Officers Richard Vaow and Tyler Norton received the commendations on Oct. 31, according to an entry on the CrimeWatchPA website that the...
FORTY FORT, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners

Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody on PA Turnpike

EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say an inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County. According to officials with the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), on November 5, 21-year-old inmate Michael MacDonald was released from LCCF into the custody of Recovery Centers of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy