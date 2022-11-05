ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Here is the high school football schedule and scores for the third round of the WIAA playoffs

By Mike Sherry, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 2 days ago

Division 1

Bay Port 17, Appleton North 10, final

Kimberly 31, Waunakee 16, final

Mukwonago 27, Muskego 14, final

Sussex Hamilton 15, Hartland Arrowhead 13, final

Division 2

West De Pere 38, River Falls 6, final

Kaukauna 41, Homestead 13, final

Burlington at Brookfield Central, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Kettle Moraine 27, Sun Prairie East 6, final

Division 3

Onalaska 48, Rice Lake 22, final

West Salem 21, Notre Dame 14, final

New Berlin West 49, Port Washington 35, final

Monroe 35, West Bend East 0, final

Division 4

Columbus 35, Ellsworth 6, final

Freedom 13, Little Chute 7, final

Two Rivers 35, Racine St. Catherine’s 6, final

Catholic Memorial 35, Lodi 0, final

Division 5

La Crosse Aquinas 28, Colby 14, final

Kewaunee 15, Southern Door 12, final

Mayville 44, Racine Lutheran 0, final

Brodhead/Juda at Prairie du Chien, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division 6

Stratford 27, Grantsburg 7, final

St. Mary’s Springs 21, Coleman 20, final

Darlington 20, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 7, final

Mondovi 35, Marshall 0, final

Division 7

Regis 53, Edgar 8, final

Bangor 40, Pepin/Alma 21, final

Shiocton 32, Cambria-Friesland 14, final

Cashton 28, Black Hawk/Warren 14, final

8-Player

Newman Catholic 35, Siren 0, final

Belmont 44, Wabeno/Laona 18, final

