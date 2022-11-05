ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Syracuse Police Department discusses maintaining election integrity and an apparel scam

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses maintaining election integrity and an apparel scam. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
SYRACUSE, NY
30 new U.S. citizens sworn in during naturalization ceremony in Syracuse

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The U.S. has 30 new citizens after Friday’s naturalization ceremony in Syracuse. While many have been part of the community for years, now, their citizenship is official. The ceremonies are usually held a few times a month, but just because they happen that often doesn’t...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Men's Soccer Advances to ACC Semifinal For First Time Since 2015

Syracuse Men's soccer team is advancing to the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Semifinal for the first time since 2015. Levonte Johnson's goal in the 86th minute lifted No. 2 'Cuse past No. 7 seed North Carolina in the Quarterfinals. The 1-0 victory marks Syracuse's first ACC Championship win since 2019.
SYRACUSE, NY
AAA: Tight supply continues to push gas prices up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse on Monday morning is $3.78. That's up 5 cents from last week. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.80, up 4 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.87, up 5 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
CNY dance students to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

ITHACA, NEW YORK — Dance students from across Central New York will be spotted in this years 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In total, 19 high school dance students from the Armstrong School of Dance will be featured in this years parade. The dancers coming from the Ithaca, Newfield, Lansing, Moravia, Dryden and Trumansburg school districts.
ITHACA, NY
23-year-old female expected to survive after being shot

Syracuse New York — A 23-year-old woman is expected to survive after being found with gunshot wounds on Saturday, November 5th. Police say they responded around 2:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon to the 100 block of Davis Street in Syracuse for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival they found...
SYRACUSE, NY
Offensive struggles cost SU Football third straight loss

No. 22 Syracuse (6-3, 3-2 ACC) is now on a 3-game losing streak after falling to the Pitt Panthers (5-4, 2-3 ACC) 19-9 on Saturday afternoon. Pitt now leads the all-time series 43-32-3. SU's biggest weakness in today's game, as indicated by the score, was their offensive performance. Syracuse did...
SYRACUSE, NY
Meet Mary: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Meet Mary! She’s a 7-month-old Catahoula mix who came from Mississippi with her sisters. Mary has been at Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse for four weeks. Mary weighs about 23 pounds and is described as a playful, sweet ‘playgroup rockstar’ by Helping Hounds...
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Toyota MVP of the Week: SU Football Kicker Andre Szymt

It was syracuse Football’s offensive woes that led to their third-straight loss this past weekend against the Pitt Panthers. The silver lining to an otherwise forgettable offensive performance was kicker Andre Szymt, totaling all 9 points that the Orange scored. Andre Szmyt is our Toyota MVP of the week.
SYRACUSE, NY

