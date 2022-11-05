Latest Machine Learning Study Explains Background Bias in Deep Metric Learning DML by Conducting Multiple Experiments on Three Standard DML Datasets And Five Different DML Loss Functions

Read full article on original website
Related
marktechpost.com
AI Researchers At Mayo Clinic Introduce A Machine Learning-Based Method For Leveraging Diffusion Models To Construct A Multitask Brain Tumor Inpainting Algorithm
The number of AI and, in particular, machine learning (ML) publications related to medical imaging has increased dramatically in recent years. A current PubMed search using the Mesh keywords “artificial intelligence” and “radiology” yielded 5,369 papers in 2021, more than five times the results found in 2011. ML models are constantly being developed to improve healthcare efficiency and outcomes, from classification to semantic segmentation, object detection, and image generation. Numerous published reports in diagnostic radiology, for example, indicate that ML models have the capability to perform as good as or even better than medical experts in specific tasks, such as anomaly detection and pathology screening.
marktechpost.com
Researchers at Michigan State University Developed ‘DANCE,’ a Python Library to Support Deep Learning Models for Analyzing Single-Cell Gene Expression at Scale
From single-modality profiling (RNA, protein, and open chromatin) to multimodal profiling and spatial transcriptomics, the technology for analyzing single cells has advanced rapidly in recent years. A proliferation of computational approaches, especially those based on machine learning, has been thus prompted by the rapid expansion of this subject. Researchers state...
marktechpost.com
Amazon AI Researchers Propose A New Deep Learning-Based Method For Adapting An MDE Model Trained On One Labeled Dataset To Another, Unlabeled Dataset
Depth data is crucial for various robot uses, including navigation, mapping, and obstacle avoidance. Monocular depth estimation (MDE), which makes depth predictions using only a single image, can be more useful in particular situations. It is inexpensive, compact, power-efficient, and requires no calibration over its long service life. Due to...
Unit 731 Conducted Sickening Biological Experiments in Which Women and Children Became Walking Disease Incubators
Unit 731, otherwise known as Manshu Detachment 731 or Kamo Detachment was a covert unit of the Imperial Japanese Army that conducted gruesome biological and chemical experiments on live test subjects during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-45) and World War II.
Spooky artificial intelligence ‘can accurately predict the future’ – and it’s about to be asked more questions
ARTIFICIAL intelligence was asked to predict the future and was right over 99 per cent of the time, according to new research. Fortunately, the AI didn't predict a deadly apocalypse or a robot takeover. Instead, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany asked the...
Scientists design algorithm that 'reads' people's thoughts from brain scans
Using fMRI, scientists decoded what people were hearing and thinking.
Good News Network
Engineers Build Efficient Chip So Fast it Can Transmit All Internet’s Traffic in Under a Second
By splitting a single laser beam into different wavelengths of light, engineers have been able to transmit data at a rate of almost twice the combined internet traffic of the world per second. This head-scratching achievement was made with just a laser and single optical chip. Engineers from Chalmers University...
marktechpost.com
Google AI Introduces Reincarnating Reinforcement Learning RL That Reuses Prior Computation to Accelerate Progress
Reinforcement Learning RL, which falls under the Machine Learning umbrella, focuses on training intelligent agents to make decisions by using related experiences. This could include flying a stratospheric balloon, designing a hardware chip, or playing a video game. RL is very generalized, and one common trend in RL research is designing agents that can learn from an idea without any prior knowledge about the problem.
marktechpost.com
Researchers from ETH Zurich and Microsoft Propose ‘LaMAR,’ a New Benchmark for Localization and Mapping for Augmented Reality
Augmented reality (AR) is on its way to becoming a part of our daily lives. We can define it as placing a virtual object in the real world and making sure it preserves its location and shape over time until it is removed from the scene. These scenarios necessitate AR devices properly determining their 6-DoF position at any moment in time in order to consistently overlay virtual material in the real environment with pixel-level precision.
Study shows Paxlovid reduces risk of long COVID
The antiviral pill Paxlovid not only reduces hospitalization and death after catching COVID-19: New research shows it also cuts the chances of long COVID by roughly 25%.
daystech.org
How do machine learning GANs work?
GANs (generative adversarial networks) are intelligent machine studying (ML) algorithms that use neural networks (simplified laptop fashions of the mind) in a particular means. We name them ‘generative’ as a result of as soon as they’ve been skilled on a dataset, they’ll generate new examples that resemble what they’ve seen....
marktechpost.com
Researchers at KAUST Propose a Data-Driven Artificial Intelligence (AI) Framework to Design Liquid Fuels Exhibiting Tailor-Made Properties for Combustion Engine Applications to Improve Efficiency and Lower Carbon Emissions
High-performance fuel design is essential to create cleaner burning and more efficient engine systems. To increase efficiency and reduce carbon emissions while designing liquid fuels for combustion engine applications, they present a data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) framework. The fuel design approach is a limited optimization challenge that combines two components:
envirotech-online.com
How to use artificial intelligence in image processing tasks
Industrial cameras with artificial intelligence are more than just image providers. They can, for example, recognise different objects, generate results themselves or even trigger tracking processes in networked systems. This opens up completely new application possibilities for image processing across all industries. AI-based cameras show their strengths especially when it...
techeblog.com
NVIDIA Riva Studio Uses AI to Clone Your Voice, Requires Just 30-Minutes of Audio Recordings
NVIDIA Riva Studio uses AI to clone your voice and it requires only 30 minutes of audio recordings without requiring any code. Technically speaking, this framework combines forward-sum algorithm, the Viterbi algorithm, and a simple and efficient static prior. The researchers found that their alignment learning framework improved all tested...
technologynetworks.com
“Time-Stamps” Help the Brain Decode Speech
We take our ability to understand human speech for granted. But our innate skill at decoding the complex and varied sounds we use to communicate remains something of a mystery to scientists studying the brain. A new research paper has provided some answers, showing that the brain “time-stamps” sounds arriving...
marktechpost.com
CMU and MIT Researchers Developed a Machine Learning System Called Neural Acoustic Fields (NAFs) That can Simulate How a Listener Would Hear a Sound From Any Point in a Room
Our environment is filled with acoustic information. When we walk into a hall, the acoustic and visual information can help us map the hall and tell how big the theater is. If we drop a glass, the sound can tell us if it’s broken or not. The creation of...
studyfinds.org
Man vs. Machine: AI narrowly beats out human scholar in test of scientific skill
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — No invention signifies humanity’s ingenuity and intelligence quite like the computer. A miracle of the modern age, countless works of science fiction have predicted an inevitable confrontation in the not-so-distant future: man versus machine. Now, according to researchers at Rutgers University, it appears machines have already bested humanity when it comes to at least one scientific subject.
marktechpost.com
Meta AI Introduces A Machine Learning-Based Model That Predicts Protein Folding 60x Faster Than The State of The Art
Proteins are complex biological molecules that play a vital role in numerous essential and diverse life processes. They carry out a variety of biological tasks in organisms, from enabling human vision to the intricate molecular machinery that transforms solar energy into chemical energy in plants. Proteins consisting of 20 different types of amino acids may fold into complex 3D structures. Because of their structure, they have more room to move around, and scientists can better understand how they work, allowing them to develop strategies to mimic, change, or inhibit that behavior.
Eurasian jays show masterful intelligence in human psychology test
A jaybird eating. Steffi Wacker / PexelsAn especially bright bird waited five-and-a-half minutes for the superior snack.
Comments / 0