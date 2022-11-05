ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Roanoke Star

SCOTT DREYER: Joe Cobb’s Solution To Gun Violence – “Let Them Eat Steak…Or Swordfish…Or Trout…”

According to legend, Marie Antoinette, the queen of King Louis XVI of France, allegedly asked why the peasants were rioting during the French Revolution. When told that they were desperate and starving because they couldn’t afford bread, she obliviously responded “Let them eat cake.” Whether she actually said that or not is disputed by historians, […]
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder

FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Evening of African cultures scheduled for Saturday in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local Colors of Western VA is teaming up with CommUnity Arts Reach to host a Celebration of African Cultures Saturday at the Claude Moore Education Complex in Roanoke. There will be performances, storytelling, fashion, food and artisan tables... a rich cultural experience for all ages. There...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gas in Roanoke 5.9 cents higher than a month ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 5.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wallstreetwindow.com

Leggett Town and Country To Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration In Danville, Virginia On Saturday

Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Tennessee Tribune

Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge

The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
ROANOKE, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police: Man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke dies

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke Sunday night has died, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 700 block of 29th St NW where they found a man outside a home with what they say looked to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia General Election Results for Lynchburg on Nov. 8, 2022

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Lynchburg here. This includes how the city voted in the District 5 House of Representatives race and the Lynchburg City Council race. Lynchburg. Lynchburg was added to District 5 as a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
macaronikid.com

Lynchburg Christmas Lights and Area Holiday Tree Lightings for 2022

A favorite holiday tradition in our family is going to see Christmas lights. Enjoy this listing of various locations to see Christmas light displays this year. We're still verifying for some multi-day events and will update local neighborhood holiday light display locations throughout the season as we receive information. We...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy