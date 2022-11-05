Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.

