Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
SCOTT DREYER: Joe Cobb’s Solution To Gun Violence – “Let Them Eat Steak…Or Swordfish…Or Trout…”
According to legend, Marie Antoinette, the queen of King Louis XVI of France, allegedly asked why the peasants were rioting during the French Revolution. When told that they were desperate and starving because they couldn’t afford bread, she obliviously responded “Let them eat cake.” Whether she actually said that or not is disputed by historians, […]
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
SERWAN ZANGANA: We Have Until Nov. 8 To Clean Up City Council
As we have a few days until the election which is on Tuesday, November 8, it’s not too late to make a change. If we can put all the political differences aside and ignore the political conflicts at the national level, we can just focus on Roanoke City. That way, we can flip to a […]
WDBJ7.com
Evening of African cultures scheduled for Saturday in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local Colors of Western VA is teaming up with CommUnity Arts Reach to host a Celebration of African Cultures Saturday at the Claude Moore Education Complex in Roanoke. There will be performances, storytelling, fashion, food and artisan tables... a rich cultural experience for all ages. There...
WDBJ7.com
Gas in Roanoke 5.9 cents higher than a month ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 5.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
Virginia Department of Forestry plants over 8 tons of acorns in Augusta
According to a tweet from the department, more than eight tons of acorns have been planted this fall. A year from now, those acorns are expected to turn into nearly 1.5 million oak tree seedlings.
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Leggett Town and Country To Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration In Danville, Virginia On Saturday
Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.
WDBJ7.com
One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
Tennessee Tribune
Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge
The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
nomadlawyer.org
Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
WDBJ7.com
Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
WDBJ7.com
Police: Man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke dies
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke Sunday night has died, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 700 block of 29th St NW where they found a man outside a home with what they say looked to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital for treatment.
WSLS
Virginia General Election Results for Lynchburg on Nov. 8, 2022
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Lynchburg here. This includes how the city voted in the District 5 House of Representatives race and the Lynchburg City Council race. Lynchburg. Lynchburg was added to District 5 as a...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
macaronikid.com
Lynchburg Christmas Lights and Area Holiday Tree Lightings for 2022
A favorite holiday tradition in our family is going to see Christmas lights. Enjoy this listing of various locations to see Christmas light displays this year. We're still verifying for some multi-day events and will update local neighborhood holiday light display locations throughout the season as we receive information. We...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County family recognized with Southeastern Farmer of the Year honor
Saunders Brothers, Inc., a multi-generational farm in Piney River, has been named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Southeastern Farmer of the Year, according to a news release from Virginia Tech. Alumnus Robert Saunders operates his farm along with his brothers and fellow Hokies Tom ’81, Bennett ’83, and Jim ’85....
WDBJ7.com
Troutville man identified as victim of Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville man has been identified as the man who died in a crash Friday. River Scott Lawson, 25, died at the scene of the crash November 4 at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, half a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. Virginia...
