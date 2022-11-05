Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Vehicle catches fire after Council Bluffs crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An SUV burst into flames after a crash in Council Bluffs early Monday morning. Police found the scene near 16th Street and Avenue A shortly before 3 a.m. Officers said a southbound Ford Escape crashed into a white truck. The Escape burst into flames. Police...
WOWT
Omaha Police identify woman shot, killed early Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed early Sunday morning. DaeTiauna Kellogg, 20, was found wounded at about 2:29 a.m. Sunday at 49th Avenue and Miami Street, north of NW Radial Highway. She was transported in critical condition and declared dead at...
KETV.com
Police identify man injured in Omaha shooting Sunday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was seriously injured after a shooting in Omaha Sunday night. Officials say the call came in at 7:50 p.m. on N. 41st near Pinkney Street. Officers found Reginald Collins who said he was walking when someone in a "dark colored sedan" shot him. A nearby house was also hit by gunfire.
kmaland.com
Red Oak woman arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak woman faces multiple charges following her arrest Sunday afternoon. According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers arrested 36-year-old Katie Marie Pierce in the 400 block of South 4th Street. Pierce was arrested for driving without owner’s consent. During the arrest, police say Pierce was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. She was additionally charged with possession of both drugs.
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man for allegedly cutting roommate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police arrested a man after a cutting incident Saturday. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 96th and Park Drive Saturday at 7:23 a.m. for a cutting. The victim spoke to police and allegedly said his roommate cut him. Medics treated the victim at the scene.
WOWT
Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning. Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple. The crash left the traffic signal...
WOWT
Fremont Police investigate two shots fired incidents, house struck by gunfire
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say an occupied house was hit by gunfire. The Fremont Police Department says on Saturday night officers responded to the area of West 3rd and North I Street for gunshots. Investigators say the incident involved two vehicles that left the scene before officers arrived. A...
KETV.com
Iowa State Patrol arrests four teens in stolen car after pursuit
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said they arrested four teens after a Friday morning pursuit. Those in custody are all 14-15 years old and from Lincoln, according to authorities. Troopers said they received a call about a stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. — a truck that investigators...
KETV.com
Omaha police report driver in Minne Lusa Halloween incident in custody
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've booked the suspect involved in the Halloween incident on Minne Lusa Boulevard into Douglas County Corrections. Authorities said 31-year-old Dontavius Levering was booked on charges of attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon (motor vehicle) to commit a felony.
fox42kptm.com
OPD investigating early morning homicide
OMAHA — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning. OPD says officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.
Victim of Sunday morning homicide identified by Omaha Police
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning at 49th and Miami Street.
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after reportedly cutting his roommate in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was taken into custody after his roommate reported being cut by him in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 9566 Park Drive around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. Officers said the victim told them that his roommate had...
kfornow.com
Mother, Son Arrested After Drugs, Cash and a Loaded Gun Were Found In West Lincoln Traffic Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–Members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit on Thursday afternoon pulled over truck from out of state along eastbound I-80 near the Lincoln Airport, where investigators found drugs, a loaded handgun and cash. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Friday said that a Lincoln Police...
WOWT
Man tells Omaha Police he was attacked by a group of men
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting. Officers got in contact with a 60-year-old man who said he was attacked by three unknown men when going to an apartment near 60th & NW Radial Hwy. It’s reported the man ran away and was...
klkntv.com
More than a dozen units called to fight a house fire in Lincoln Monday morning
UPDATE, 6:55 a.m. — Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 two people were inside the home when it caught fire on Monday morning. They say there was a burning smell around 5:45 a.m. and a caller reported seeing flames coming from the roof closer to 6 a.m. The...
WOWT
Omaha Police: ‘Use of force’ dash-cam video of sheriff candidate stolen, altered
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday issued a statement about a video circulating of a candidate for Douglas County Sheriff they say has been altered. OPD said the video, showing Sgt. Aaron Hanson repeatedly striking a suspect in the knee, was altered to make it seem like Hanson struck the person several times.
KETV.com
Lincoln man arrested by Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges. Nebraska State Patrol investigators and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found "numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm" at a residence while serving a search warrant, according to authorities.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: packaged marijuana found at Highway 2 traffic stop
NEBRASKA CITY – A Florida man is charged in Otoe County with delivery of a controlled substance after marijuana was found in his Chevrolet Tahoe in a Highway 2 traffic stop. Javon Duparl, 31, is suspected of possession and tampering with evidence. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy...
Task force investigation leads to Lincoln man's arrest
Working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln man after locating numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm at his residence. Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant at 2950 F Street #1 in Lincoln. During the search, investigators located 7 pounds...
WOWT
Man claims wallet with thousands in cash stolen while meeting date in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following an incident where a man meeting a woman for a date had his wallet stolen, which contained thousands of dollars in cash. Thursday night, around 9 p.m. LPD officers were dispatched to 32nd and O Streets. Police said a...
