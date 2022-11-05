ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

KETV.com

Vehicle catches fire after Council Bluffs crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An SUV burst into flames after a crash in Council Bluffs early Monday morning. Police found the scene near 16th Street and Avenue A shortly before 3 a.m. Officers said a southbound Ford Escape crashed into a white truck. The Escape burst into flames. Police...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Omaha Police identify woman shot, killed early Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed early Sunday morning. DaeTiauna Kellogg, 20, was found wounded at about 2:29 a.m. Sunday at 49th Avenue and Miami Street, north of NW Radial Highway. She was transported in critical condition and declared dead at...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Police identify man injured in Omaha shooting Sunday night

OMAHA, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was seriously injured after a shooting in Omaha Sunday night. Officials say the call came in at 7:50 p.m. on N. 41st near Pinkney Street. Officers found Reginald Collins who said he was walking when someone in a "dark colored sedan" shot him. A nearby house was also hit by gunfire.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Red Oak woman arrested on multiple charges

(Red Oak) – A Red Oak woman faces multiple charges following her arrest Sunday afternoon. According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers arrested 36-year-old Katie Marie Pierce in the 400 block of South 4th Street. Pierce was arrested for driving without owner’s consent. During the arrest, police say Pierce was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. She was additionally charged with possession of both drugs.
RED OAK, IA
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest man for allegedly cutting roommate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police arrested a man after a cutting incident Saturday. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 96th and Park Drive Saturday at 7:23 a.m. for a cutting. The victim spoke to police and allegedly said his roommate cut him. Medics treated the victim at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning. Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple. The crash left the traffic signal...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Iowa State Patrol arrests four teens in stolen car after pursuit

UNDERWOOD, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said they arrested four teens after a Friday morning pursuit. Those in custody are all 14-15 years old and from Lincoln, according to authorities. Troopers said they received a call about a stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. — a truck that investigators...
UNDERWOOD, IA
KETV.com

Omaha police report driver in Minne Lusa Halloween incident in custody

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've booked the suspect involved in the Halloween incident on Minne Lusa Boulevard into Douglas County Corrections. Authorities said 31-year-old Dontavius Levering was booked on charges of attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon (motor vehicle) to commit a felony.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD investigating early morning homicide

OMAHA — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning. OPD says officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man in custody after reportedly cutting his roommate in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was taken into custody after his roommate reported being cut by him in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 9566 Park Drive around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. Officers said the victim told them that his roommate had...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man tells Omaha Police he was attacked by a group of men

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting. Officers got in contact with a 60-year-old man who said he was attacked by three unknown men when going to an apartment near 60th & NW Radial Hwy. It’s reported the man ran away and was...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln man arrested by Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges. Nebraska State Patrol investigators and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found "numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm" at a residence while serving a search warrant, according to authorities.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: packaged marijuana found at Highway 2 traffic stop

NEBRASKA CITY – A Florida man is charged in Otoe County with delivery of a controlled substance after marijuana was found in his Chevrolet Tahoe in a Highway 2 traffic stop. Javon Duparl, 31, is suspected of possession and tampering with evidence. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Task force investigation leads to Lincoln man's arrest

Working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln man after locating numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm at his residence. Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant at 2950 F Street #1 in Lincoln. During the search, investigators located 7 pounds...
LINCOLN, NE

