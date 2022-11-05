First look at Kansas high school football playoff brackets, schedule of quarterfinal games
The playoffs are underway for Kansas high school football and Varsity Kansas has you covered with the updated schedule and brackets for every class in the state.
Here’s the first look at which teams have advanced in the state playoffs and to the quarterfinals with games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11.
Class 6A quarterfinal schedule
Wichita Northwest (8-2) at Manhattan (10-0)
Washburn Rural (8-2) at Derby (8-2)
Blue Valley West (5-5) at Gardner-Edgerton (7-3)
Olathe Northwest (7-3) at Olathe West (8-2)
Class 5A quarterfinal schedule
Hutchinson (8-2) at Maize (10-0)
Salina Central (8-2) at Hays (9-1)
Pittsburg (7-3) at Mill Valley (9-1)
Blue Valley Southwest (5-5) at De Soto (9-1)
Class 4A quarterfinal schedule
Andover Central (7-3) at Wamego (10-0)
Circle (8-2) at McPherson (9-1)
Kansas City Piper (7-3) at Bishop Miege (8-2)
St. James Academy (6-4) at St. Thomas Aquinas (8-2)
Class 3A quarterfinal schedule
Andale (10-0) at Rock Creek (9-1)
Cheney (8-2) at Clay Center (7-3)
Holton (9-1) at Girard (10-0)
Topeka Hayden (9-1) at Columbus (5-5)
Class 2A quarterfinal schedule
Hoisington (8-2) at Southeast-Saline (10-0)
Kingman (10-0) at Beloit (8-2)
Caney Valley (8-2) at Sabetha (8-2)
Nemaha Central (10-0) at Humboldt (8-2)
Class 1A quarterfinal schedule
Wabaunsee (9-1) at Conway Springs (7-3)
Smith Center (8-2) at Inman (9-1)
St. Marys (8-2) at Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (9-1)
Olpe (8-2) at Centralia (10-0)
8-man Division 1 quarterfinal schedule
Burlingame (9-1) at Lyndon (8-2)
Little River (9-1) at Chase County (9-1)
Hill City (9-1) at Meade (9-1)
Wichita County (10-0) at Rawlins County (8-2)
8-man Division 2 quarterfinal schedule
Lebo (8-2) at Canton-Galva (10-0)
Axtell (10-0) at Osborne (9-1)
Thunder Ridge (9-1) at Victoria (10-0)
Dighton (10-0) at Wallace County (7-3)
6-man quarterfinal schedule
Tescott (9-1) at Waverly (10-0)
Wetmore (8-2) at Cunningham (10-0)
Northern Valley (8-2) at Ashland (8-1)
Ingalls (7-2) at Cheylin (9-1)
