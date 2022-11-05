First look at Kansas high school football playoff brackets, schedule of quarterfinal games

The playoffs are underway for Kansas high school football and Varsity Kansas has you covered with the updated schedule and brackets for every class in the state.

Here’s the first look at which teams have advanced in the state playoffs and to the quarterfinals with games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11.

Class 6A quarterfinal schedule

Wichita Northwest (8-2) at Manhattan (10-0)

Washburn Rural (8-2) at Derby (8-2)

Blue Valley West (5-5) at Gardner-Edgerton (7-3)

Olathe Northwest (7-3) at Olathe West (8-2)

Class 5A quarterfinal schedule

Hutchinson (8-2) at Maize (10-0)

Salina Central (8-2) at Hays (9-1)

Pittsburg (7-3) at Mill Valley (9-1)

Blue Valley Southwest (5-5) at De Soto (9-1)

Class 4A quarterfinal schedule

Andover Central (7-3) at Wamego (10-0)

Circle (8-2) at McPherson (9-1)

Kansas City Piper (7-3) at Bishop Miege (8-2)

St. James Academy (6-4) at St. Thomas Aquinas (8-2)

Class 3A quarterfinal schedule

Andale (10-0) at Rock Creek (9-1)

Cheney (8-2) at Clay Center (7-3)

Holton (9-1) at Girard (10-0)

Topeka Hayden (9-1) at Columbus (5-5)

Class 2A quarterfinal schedule

Hoisington (8-2) at Southeast-Saline (10-0)

Kingman (10-0) at Beloit (8-2)

Caney Valley (8-2) at Sabetha (8-2)

Nemaha Central (10-0) at Humboldt (8-2)

Class 1A quarterfinal schedule

Wabaunsee (9-1) at Conway Springs (7-3)

Smith Center (8-2) at Inman (9-1)

St. Marys (8-2) at Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (9-1)

Olpe (8-2) at Centralia (10-0)

8-man Division 1 quarterfinal schedule

Burlingame (9-1) at Lyndon (8-2)

Little River (9-1) at Chase County (9-1)

Hill City (9-1) at Meade (9-1)

Wichita County (10-0) at Rawlins County (8-2)

8-man Division 2 quarterfinal schedule

Lebo (8-2) at Canton-Galva (10-0)

Axtell (10-0) at Osborne (9-1)

Thunder Ridge (9-1) at Victoria (10-0)

Dighton (10-0) at Wallace County (7-3)

6-man quarterfinal schedule

Tescott (9-1) at Waverly (10-0)

Wetmore (8-2) at Cunningham (10-0)

Northern Valley (8-2) at Ashland (8-1)

Ingalls (7-2) at Cheylin (9-1)