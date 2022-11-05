Read full article on original website
Man allegedly knocks woman to ground as she was holding an infant
Montgomery, Pa. — A Montgomery man is accused of knocking his girlfriend to the ground as she held their 8-month-old infant during a fight in their camper. State police at Montoursville say Delbert Hayes, 31, was intoxicated the evening of Oct. 28 when he got into an argument with his girlfriend at Riverside Campground. The accuser told police Hayes pushed her backward while she was holding the infant, and then pushed her to the ground. ...
Contractor allegedly stole card, checks
Berwick, Pa. — A contractor hired to refinish cabinets stole the homeowners' credit card and checks, then used them to steal thousands from the couple, police say. Corey A. Hutchinson, 39, was hired to refinish kitchen cabinets at a house on Skyline Drive in June and was paid $350 by check, the couple told Investigator Jarrod Noss, Briar Creek Township Police. In July, their credit card company contacted them about...
Police: Woman used man's ID to open account, steal money
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman reportedly used a man’s identity to open a bank account in his name and steal medical reimbursement checks. Michelle Marie Oboro, 31, had been staying with the man at his home on E. Eighth Street in Berwick, he told police. He’d been expecting a $105 reimbursement check for diabetic supplies that never arrived, so he checked with the company, he told police. The company told him the check had been sent and cashed already. ...
skooknews.com
Saint Clair Man Wanted in Carbon County Taken into Custody by Borough Police
A Saint Clair man wanted in Carbon County on retail theft charges. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, Saint Clair Police served a warrant at 52 Ann Street in the borough for 50-Year-Old, Paul Lapinsky. Lapinsky was wanted by Mahoning Township Police in Carbon County on...
Son charged after allegedly stabbing mom
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is behind bars after a stabbing in Carbon County. Troopers say 19-year-old Jonathan Sacerdote stabbed his mother multiple times in the head just after 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Plateau Motel in Kidder Township. The victim was taken to the hospital; there's...
Times News
Blakeslee man charged with stabbing mother multiple times
A 19-year-old Blakeslee man is charged with stabbing his mother at a Kidder Township motel Saturday night. Jonathan Sacerdote was charged after police said he admitted stabbing his 57-year-old mother “multiple times in the head and every single part of her body.”. State police at Fern Ridge were called...
Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon County teen charged with attempted homicide in stabbing of mother
KIDDER TWP., Pa. -- A 19-year-old Carbon County man is charged with attempted homicide for allegedly stabbing his mother. State police said the stabbing happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at the Plateau Motel on Route 940 in Kidder Township. Police said the victim told troopers her son, Jonathan Sacerdote,...
Alleged attack sends one man to the hospital
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man who was upset his neighbors were making noise threatened them with a knife before attacking them, police say. One man was taken to the hospital, where he received three staples to close a wound to his head, according to Bloomsburg Officer Lukas Stiver. Now Orlando D. Billups, 20, is facing felony assault charges for the alleged fight on Oct. 15 at 2 a.m. ...
therecord-online.com
Four dead in Lycoming County shooting incident
UNITYVILLE, PA – State police continue to investigate a mass shooting incident near the Lycoming – Columbia County line Saturday morning. Police from the Bloomsburg and Montoursville barracks responded to the call of a woman being shot. Troopers from Bloomsburg were first on the scene and said they...
State Police arrest man after high-speed chase
EAST PENN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a high-speed chase, Pennsylvania State Police were able to apprehend a Northampton Borough man on Friday evening. At about 6:45 p.m., Troopers responded to a call regarding a possible domestic incident. After arriving on scene, State Police saw Rickey Jacoby of Northhampton Borough leaving the scene at […]
Local man opens fire on wife
Montoursville, Pa. — A 34-year-old Montoursville man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly firing a single shot at his wife. Brendt Kling was dropped off at his wife's home on Oct. 26 after being arrested for suspected DUI by State Police, according to an affidavit. Kling’s wife told troopers he could sleep at her home in the 70 block of Morse Drive. At some point in the night, Kling...
Garage fire in Butler Township
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames broke out in a garage and home in Butler Township on Sunday. Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that despite having trouble getting to the fire because of limited access due to a bridge with weight restrictions, they were able to knock out the blaze with brush fire trucks.
Jailed Binghamton murder suspect dies
A Binghamton man being held on a murder charge in the Broome County Jail has died.
Coroner Called To Lower Mount Bethel Crash: Report
A serious crash involving two vehicles brought the Northampton County Coroner’s Office to the scene Sunday, Nov. 6, 69 News reports. The crash occurred 1:40 p.m. at Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road, closing the area for investigation, the Lower Mt Bethel Sandt's Eddy Fire Company said. According to...
PA Man Sets House On Fire With Police Inside: Report
A Pennsylvania man is police custody after authorities say he set his house on fire while state troopers were inside, according to a report from CBS 21. John Andrew Young, 59, of Montour County, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, making terroristic threats, and related offenses, state court records show.
Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
Mailbox break-ins investigated in Luzerne County
SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Outside the Shickshinny Post Office on North Canal Street is a patch of dirt where a blue post office collection box sat until recently. "There have been reports of other boxes that have been broken into — some outside of post offices, some in neighborhoods," said U.S. Postal Inspector George Clark.
PA Delivery Driver Steals Truck Full Of Doughnuts: Report
A Pennsylvania Krispy Kreme delivery driver is accused of running off with a shipment of doughnuts, according to a report by CBS-21. Police said Robert Rebmann Jr., 40, of Lackawanna County, was supposed to deliver the sweets to a store in North Hampton on Oct. 27 but stopped answering his supervisor's phone calls and never showed up, the outlet wrote.
LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections. Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in...
