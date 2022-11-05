Read full article on original website
Nebraska breaks triple digits in season-opening win over UNO
LINCOLN — Isabelle Bourne and Allison Weidner had hot starts in helping No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball rout UNO 100-36 Monday afternoon. Bourne (21) and Weidner (19) combined for 40 points, including 19 in the first quarter as NU (1-0) jumped out a 28-11 lead after ten minutes in Pinnacle Bank Arena. NU’s stingy, aggressive defense took over from there, forcing 19 turnovers and blocking six shots.
Friday night follow-up: Missed opportunity, no upsets in Class A; massive upset in six-man
Lincoln Southwest coach Andrew Sherman saw the reporter approaching, and shook his head. "Dang it," the Silver Hawks head man said. It was the kind of "dang it" that comes when an opportunity slips away. And Southwest had a golden one against Omaha Westside in the Class A quarterfinals. The...
Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
Class C-1: Ghaifan's 28 kills power GICC to program's 11th state championship (copy)
Lucy Ghaifan might be receiving an extra piece of mail this spring. “I’m going to send her a graduation card,” Gothenburg coach Bryson Mahlberg joked Saturday. While the rest of Class C1 might not be sad to see her graduate, the Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team will certainly miss their senior middle after she pounded 28 kills and took over down the stretch in the fourth set of the Crusaders’ 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Gothenburg to win the C-1 state title.
Nebraska women's basketball prepares for UNO matchup
UNO (2021-2022 statistics) NEBRASKA (2021-2022 statistics) UNO scouting report: The Mavericks return four starters from last season’s 7-19 team. Pilakouta, one of the better post players in the Summit, will have to get going on offense — and stay out of foul trouble — for Carrie Banks’ team to have a chance. It’d help, too, if Cave — a dynamic guard from Weeping Water — has a big game in PBA in front of what should be a good cheering section. UNO lost several players to transfer in the offseason and gained Watson — a bigger, more physical guard who can defend — from SEMO. Another transfer, Aaliyah Stanley, comes from Eastern Michigan. The Mavs’ 2021-2022 weakness — 3-point shooting — will be tested against a Nebraska team that denies pretty well inside the arc. If Cave can hit three or four trios and her teammates can cumulatively add three or four of their own, UNO may be able to hang around. Banks’ teams can defend just about anyone.
St. Pat's crushes Elmwood-Murdock, advances to Class D1 semifinals
Will Moats, James Heirigs, Jaxon Knisley and Brecken Erickson each scored two touchdowns by various means as St. Pat’s knocked off Elmwood-Murdock 63-16 on Friday in the Class D1 quarterfinals. Heirigs ran in two touchdowns, Moats ran in a touchdown and returned a punt for a score, Knisley returned...
After milestone match Nebraska volleyball gets another top-10 matchup
It will be another top-10 matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team later this week in the Big Ten. Nebraska plays at Ohio State on Sunday in one of the key Big Ten matches in the final three weeks of the regular season. In the new AVCA poll released on Monday Nebraska stayed at No. 4 and Ohio State is sixth.
High school football playoff quarterfinals
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Only four teams are still alive in each class following quarterfinal games Friday night across the state. Gretna backed up its win in late September with another one in the postseason and Creighton Prep beat Elkhorn South on the road. Bellevue West vs. Gretna. Creighton Prep...
Maywood-Hayes Center falls in third place game to BDS
Olivia Hansen recorded 24 kills, but Maywood-Hayes Center fell to BDS 21-25, 25-19, 20-25, 27-25, 15-11 in the Class D1 third-place game Saturday at Lincoln North Star. The Wolves played in the third-place game for the third straight season, finishing fourth twice. Hansen’s 24 kills were a match high. Mataya...
NU volleyball notes: A look at what goes into being the No. 1 defense in the nation
Nebraska's distinction as the No. 1 defense in college volleyball is as cool as it sounds. “We love to hear that, and we work on that every single day,” Nebraska All-American libero Lexi Rodriguez said. Nebraska’s opponents are averaging a .119 hitting percentage against the Huskers, which is 12...
Nebraska Football: Ex-Husker Maurice Washington explodes for Grambling
Former Nebraska football star Maurice Washington is back playing college ball for the first time since 2019, and it appears that he’s returning to form as the season wears on. The running back, who last played for the Huskers three years ago, caught on with the Grambling State Tigers and until yesterday was having a rather below-the-radar season.
Nebraska cycles through quarterbacks again as hot start fades into emptiness
LINCOLN — The cheers rose loudly and derisively from the sun-splashed Memorial Stadium stands as Trey Palmer grabbed a pass from Logan Smothers and fell forward. A first down! The Huskers offense hadn’t generated one of those in six straight possessions spanning more than two full quarters and well beyond an hour of real time. Empty drives had piled up like food wrappers, quickly used and cast aside as a 10-0 Nebraska lead evaporated in a flurry of punts.
Husker notes: Nebraska prepares for tough road ahead, Mo Ibrahim extends rushing streak
Nebraska’s 24-hour rule is back in action. It’s the time to dwell on another loss and dissect what went wrong. The task after that will be equally daunting. A trip to top-five Michigan before dates with Wisconsin and Iowa to end the season. “We on a mission,” NU...
Nebraska players not taking sides in quarterback discussion
With a backup quarterback leading the way, it was always going to be a challenge for Nebraska to get past Minnesota’s defense, ranked in the top five nationally. The Huskers came close to testing Minnesota’s season average of 14.4 points allowed per game but fell just short in a 20-13 loss.
Broc Bando: 'Consistency, as O-lineman, that’s all we’re graded on'
Broc Bando, a Husker football offensive lineman, speaks following the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
Nebraska Volleyball at Northwestern for an Afternoon Block Party
#4 Nebraska (20-2, B1G 12-1) vs Northwestern (17-8, B1G 6-7) When: Sunday, November 6 2022, 1:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (20-2, B1G 12-1) Northwestern (17-8, B1G 6-7) Nebraska last met Northwestern on October 16th at home when the Huskers beat them in three sets. Northwestern has been busy since then! They went on to win four matches in a row beating, Rutgers, Maryland, Purdue and Iowa. A nice run, but most recently they played Ohio State and lost in three sets.
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects
Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 20-13 loss to Minnesota
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Chubba Purdy threw an interception early in the fourth quarter. Nebraska's chances were already fading late in the game, but the Huskers only trailed by three points before his turnover. Given that the play occurred on third down, a simple incompletion would have resulted in a punt and Minnesota having to drive roughly 60 yards for a touchdown. Instead, the Gophers only had to gain 33 yards after the interception, and the ensuing touchdown made it a 20-10 game.
NPCC men top Laramie County, women lose to Golden Eagles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The North Platte Community College men’s basketball team earned a 94-79 win over Laramie County Community College on Saturday. Bruce Carpenter collected his first double-double of his Knights’ career, totaling 26 points and 12 rebounds, while fellow teammate Kayden Crosby followed with a 20-point outing against the Golden Eagles.
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Minnesota on Saturday. Minnesota coach PJ Fleck: "...they tested our character, and I thought we passed the test. You got to give it a lot of credit to Nebraska. I think Mickey has done an outstanding job as that's a really tough situation to take over. And they play incredibly hard.
