Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Waste Connections (WCN) Stock Gains 5% on Q3 Earnings Beat
WCN - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Raised 2022 revenue outlook motivated investors as the stock has risen 5% since the earnings release on Nov 2. Full-year revenues are estimated at $7.190 billion (previous view: $7.125 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is below the raised guidance of $7.17 billion.
Zacks.com
MDU Resources (MDU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Backlog Rises
MDU - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 8.7%. The bottom line also increased 10.3% from the year-ago earnings of 68 cents per share. GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 73 cents compared...
Zacks.com
NiSource (NI) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates, Narrows 2022 View
NI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter’s earnings by a penny, respectively. On a GAAP basis, NiSource reported third-quarter 2022 EPS of 12 cents, on par with the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Zacks.com
WESCO's (WCC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
WCC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.49 per share, reflecting year-over-year growth of 64%. Also, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. WCC reported quarterly net sales of $5.45 billion, up 15.2% year over year. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
Adient (ADNT) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y
ADNT - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of 53 cents in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. The bottom line reversed from the year-ago loss of 24 cents per share. The outperformance stemmed from higher-than-anticipated sales from the Americas and Asia segments and profitability in the Americas segment.
Zacks.com
Ormat Technologies (ORA) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y
ORA - Free Report) rose 11.8% to reach $98.81 on Nov 4, reflecting investors’ optimism following the company's third-quarter 2022 results. The company’s third-quarter adjusted earnings per share came in at 33 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents by 32%. The bottom line also improved 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Zacks.com
Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Reports Q3 Loss, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SPR - Free Report) have increased 5.3% to reach $23.43 since its third-quarter results. The company reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of 25 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 39 cents. The bottom line improved significantly from the year-ago quarter’s loss of...
Zacks.com
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q3 Earnings Rise Year Over Year
BRK.B - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $7.8 billion, which increased 20.1% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart...
Zacks.com
TELUS (TU) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y
TELUS Corporation (. TU - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of C$0.34 per share (26 cents per share) in third-quarter 2022 compared with C$0.29 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. Quarterly total operating revenues increased 9.9% year...
Zacks.com
MasTec (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.88%. A...
Zacks.com
Why Is Community Health (CYH) Up 27.8% Despite Q3 Earnings Miss?
CYH - Free Report) shares have jumped 27.8% since it reported its third-quarter earnings on Oct 26, 2022. Despite reporting weak third-quarter results, investors were likely impressed by the company’s cost-containment efforts in the face of inflation, which brought down its cost of supplies. Further, the company stuck to its previous guidance, despite taking a hit from Hurricane Ian in the third quarter, showing resilience.
Zacks.com
Bel Fuse (BELFB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
BELFB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 94.74%. A...
Zacks.com
Ryerson Holding (RYI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
RYI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40.08%. A...
Zacks.com
OUTFRONT Media's (OUT) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates
OUT - Free Report) lost 3.87% during Nov 4 regular trading session on the NYSE after the company reported dismal results for third-quarter 2022. OUT reported third-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of 53 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. The figure was also a cent lower than the prior-year quarter’s tally.
Zacks.com
Wayfair (W) Q3 Loss Matches Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
W - Free Report) reported a non-GAAP loss of $2.11 per share for third-quarter 2022, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure worsened from the loss of $1.94 in the previous quarter. Also, it compares unfavorably with the earnings of 14 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Total net revenues...
Zacks.com
Gates Industrial (GTES) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
GTES - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.33%. A...
Zacks.com
IDACORP (IDA) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises 2022 EPS View
IDACORP, Inc. (. IDA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.10 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 by 7.7%. Earnings also improved 8.8% year over year. The year-over-year improvement resulted from customer growth, an increase in retail sales from hotter weather and higher transmission...
Zacks.com
Regency Centers (REG) Q3 FFO Declines, Revenues Beat, View Up
REG - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 core operating earnings per share were 94 cents, falling 2.1% year over year. The company reported NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) of $1.01, which declined 9.8% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 95 cents. Total revenues of $303.9 million...
Zacks.com
Why ITT Shares Are Up Nearly 5% Since Q3 Earnings Release
ITT Inc.’s (. ITT - Free Report) shares have gained 4.8% since the third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 3. Earnings beat coupled with the company’s improved outlook for 2022 revenues seems to have pleased investors. ITT’s third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of...
Zacks.com
Phillips 66 (PSX) Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Refining Margins
PSX - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $6.46, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98. The bottom line also improved from $3.18 per share in the year-ago quarter. Strong quarterly earnings can be attributed to robust refining margins worldwide. Phillips 66 Price, Consensus and...
Comments / 0