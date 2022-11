Once again, Victor Wembanyama demonstrated why he is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft. The 7-foot-4 prospect led the Paris-based Metropolitans 92 to a 78-69 victory Friday over Limoges CSP on the road. Wembanyama picked up a double-double with 33 points and 12 rebounds, along with 4 assists and 3 blocks. His 8-foot wingspan was highlighted on several of his splash plays.

2 DAYS AGO