Virginia State

WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s teacher shortage growing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report suggests more teachers are leaving than entering the workforce. Now, many school divisions are relying on provisionally licensed teachers to fill the gaps. The Pandemic Impact on Public K-12 Education report shows the teacher shortage in Virginia is growing, and the impact on...


JLARC report documents learning loss during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A new report from Virginia’s Joint Legislative and Review Commission confirms what parents, students, teachers and administrators already knew. “The pandemic was an unprecedented disruption for K-12 students and staff,” a JLARC staffer told lawmakers Monday morning. But the report went further, documenting a steep decline in student achievement, in fourth-grade math and reading skills, for example.


VA Poultry Federation: Buying Thanksgiving turkeys early is better

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Experts say there is a turkey shortage, but it may not impact your Thanksgiving feast. The Virginia Poultry Federation said planning begins early for the influx of Americans consuming turkey during the holiday season. Experts say there is no need to rush out to the grocery...


Election Day is over; focus turns to vote count and certification

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Election Day is behind us, but the coming weeks mark the beginning of the next phase as votes are counted, validated, and certified. Although many races have been decided, final counts are still being determined. Elections officials say it can take several days or weeks to certify the votes.


Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball jackpot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion as of Monday night, the highest in its history. “People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA

