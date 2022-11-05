Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, BURTON, AND OTHER BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAMES SET
The Brenham Cubs have set their Bi-District playoff game. They will play Dayton High School on Friday night at 7:30pm at Cub Stadium. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 7pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM, and kwhi.com. OTHER GAMES FEATURING DISTRICT 10-5A DIVISION II TEAMS:. Lake Creek vs....
kwhi.com
BLINN MEN’S BASKETBALL DOMINATES LSC-TOMBALL 130-57
The Blinn College men's basketball team spent Saturday afternoon draining buckets and emptying its bench. The result was a 130-57 victory over Lone Star College-Tomball at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. All 16 Buccaneers saw time on the court after Blinn (1-1) took control early in its home opener....
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE SETS THEIR REGION QUARTERFINAL MATCH
The Bellville Brahmanette Volleyball Team has set their Region Quarterfinal match against Wimberley. They will face off tomorrow (Tuesday) at 6:30pm at Yoakum High School. The Brahmanettes are coming off of a 3-1 win over Fredericksburg on Friday night. Bellville won the first set 25-19. Fredericksburg came back and won the second set 25-21. Then, Bellville bounced back to win the final two sets 25-8 and 25-23.
kwhi.com
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL SETS REGION QUARTERFINAL MATCH
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team has set their Region Quarterfinal match against Georgetown. The match will be Tuesday night at 6:30pm at Hearne High School. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM, and KWHI.com. The Cubettes are currently 35-12 on the season after...
kwhi.com
ROUND TOP-CARMINE SETS REGION QUARTERFINAL PLAYOFF MATCH
The Round Top-Carmine Cubettes have set their Region Quarterfinal match against North Zulch. They will play tomorrow (Tuesday) at 6pm at Brenham High School. The Cubettes are coming off of a three set sweep over Leverett's Chapel on Friday night to win the Area Round Championship. They won the sets by scores of 25-16, 25-6, and 25-6.
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
kwhi.com
LAKE CREEK CLINCHES DISTRICT WITH A 54-42 WIN OVER CUBS
It was a tough battle, but Lake Creek came away with the District 10-5A Division II Championship after defeating the Brenham Cubs 54-42. Lake Creek got on the board in the first quarter with a four yard touchdown run by Cade Tessier at 8:18. The Lions, however, went for the two point conversion and failed to make it 6-0.
KBTX.com
C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
Jackson State-Texas Southern Live Game Thread
Jackson State-Texas Southern Live Game Thread.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
App State Fan Celebrates Texas A&M's Loss to Florida With Cigar
App State fan celebrates Texas A&M's loss to Florida with cigar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Appalachian State didn't play Texas A&M on Saturday, but that didn't stop one of its fans from trolling the Aggies. As the Florida Gators closed out a 41-24 road victory over Texas A&M,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anthony Richardson taunts Texas A&M fans after scoring TD at Kyle Field
Anthony Richardson had a message for Texas A&M fans on Saturday. Richardson scored a touchdown in the first quarter of the Florida-Texas A&M. The Gators QB flashed a thumbs down to the Kyle Field crowd. For unfamiliar fans, the thumbs up is commonly used by Texas A&M fans when saying...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher announces 2 Texas A&M players out for year with injury, 1 Aggie WR 'out for a while' for other reasons
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M had a rough afternoon in the loss to Florida, and the Aggies coach shared more unfortunate news for the Aggies. After the game, Fisher said DL Fadil Diggs and Deuce Harmon would be out for the year with an injury. WR Yulkeith Brown is also “out for a while,” because of a non-injury situation.
kwhi.com
BLINN TO WELCOME THE HOLIDAYS WITH ‘SOUNDS OF THE SEASON’ CONCERT DEC. 16
The Blinn College District’s wind symphony and choirs will present “Sounds of the Season,” a musical tribute to the holiday season, on Friday, Dec. 16, in the Festival Institute Concert Hall in Round Top. “Sounds of the Season is a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season,”...
kwhi.com
RADNEY FOSTER, DARDEN SMITH PERFORMING SATURDAY AT THE BARNHILL CENTER
The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham will host two of Texas’ most renowned singers, songwriters and authors tomorrow (Saturday). Radney Foster and Darden Smith will appear together on stage at 7 p.m. Both artists are revered in the music industry for their songwriting, which has produced many hits for themselves and other stars.
KBTX.com
Police investigating rollover crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6. It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway. All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time. Drivers...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. RESCINDS BURN BAN
Washington County has lifted its burn ban. The ban was rescinded at noon today (Monday) after, according to Washington County Judge John Durrenberger, nine of the ten county fire chiefs were in favor of doing so. The decision to remove the burn ban follows good rains received recently. That includes...
fox26houston.com
Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday
HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
KBTX.com
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The clock is ticking down with just 24 days left in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The calendar may be dwindling but the tropical waters are still plenty warm to develop tropical systems. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two areas of interest with a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or sub-tropical system before mid-week. Here is the latest from the agency:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher hopeful for response from Texas A&M following loss to Florida: 'Tough times reveal character'
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M will be forced to win their remaining 3 games if they’re to become bowl eligible. The Aggies fell to Florida, 41-24, at Kyle Field on Saturday, dropping 5 games in a row for the first time since 1980. It didn’t help the Aggies’ cause...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA/GRIMES CHAMBER TO HOST “RED, WHEAT, AND BLUES”
The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce is presenting “Red, Wheat, and Blues” this Saturday throughout Downtown Navasota. “Red, Wheat, and Blues”, which runs from 2-6pm, includes a wine and brew walk where patrons and visitors can enjoy samples of Texas wines and craft beers in downtown businesses.
