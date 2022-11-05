It was a tough battle, but Lake Creek came away with the District 10-5A Division II Championship after defeating the Brenham Cubs 54-42. Lake Creek got on the board in the first quarter with a four yard touchdown run by Cade Tessier at 8:18. The Lions, however, went for the two point conversion and failed to make it 6-0.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO