College Station, TX

kwhi.com

BRENHAM, BURTON, AND OTHER BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAMES SET

The Brenham Cubs have set their Bi-District playoff game. They will play Dayton High School on Friday night at 7:30pm at Cub Stadium. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 7pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM, and kwhi.com. OTHER GAMES FEATURING DISTRICT 10-5A DIVISION II TEAMS:. Lake Creek vs....
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN MEN’S BASKETBALL DOMINATES LSC-TOMBALL 130-57

The Blinn College men's basketball team spent Saturday afternoon draining buckets and emptying its bench. The result was a 130-57 victory over Lone Star College-Tomball at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. All 16 Buccaneers saw time on the court after Blinn (1-1) took control early in its home opener....
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE SETS THEIR REGION QUARTERFINAL MATCH

The Bellville Brahmanette Volleyball Team has set their Region Quarterfinal match against Wimberley. They will face off tomorrow (Tuesday) at 6:30pm at Yoakum High School. The Brahmanettes are coming off of a 3-1 win over Fredericksburg on Friday night. Bellville won the first set 25-19. Fredericksburg came back and won the second set 25-21. Then, Bellville bounced back to win the final two sets 25-8 and 25-23.
BELLVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL SETS REGION QUARTERFINAL MATCH

The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team has set their Region Quarterfinal match against Georgetown. The match will be Tuesday night at 6:30pm at Hearne High School. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM, and KWHI.com. The Cubettes are currently 35-12 on the season after...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

ROUND TOP-CARMINE SETS REGION QUARTERFINAL PLAYOFF MATCH

The Round Top-Carmine Cubettes have set their Region Quarterfinal match against North Zulch. They will play tomorrow (Tuesday) at 6pm at Brenham High School. The Cubettes are coming off of a three set sweep over Leverett's Chapel on Friday night to win the Area Round Championship. They won the sets by scores of 25-16, 25-6, and 25-6.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

LAKE CREEK CLINCHES DISTRICT WITH A 54-42 WIN OVER CUBS

It was a tough battle, but Lake Creek came away with the District 10-5A Division II Championship after defeating the Brenham Cubs 54-42. Lake Creek got on the board in the first quarter with a four yard touchdown run by Cade Tessier at 8:18. The Lions, however, went for the two point conversion and failed to make it 6-0.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
BRYAN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

App State Fan Celebrates Texas A&M's Loss to Florida With Cigar

App State fan celebrates Texas A&M's loss to Florida with cigar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Appalachian State didn't play Texas A&M on Saturday, but that didn't stop one of its fans from trolling the Aggies. As the Florida Gators closed out a 41-24 road victory over Texas A&M,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

RADNEY FOSTER, DARDEN SMITH PERFORMING SATURDAY AT THE BARNHILL CENTER

The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham will host two of Texas’ most renowned singers, songwriters and authors tomorrow (Saturday). Radney Foster and Darden Smith will appear together on stage at 7 p.m. Both artists are revered in the music industry for their songwriting, which has produced many hits for themselves and other stars.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Police investigating rollover crash in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6. It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway. All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time. Drivers...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. RESCINDS BURN BAN

Washington County has lifted its burn ban. The ban was rescinded at noon today (Monday) after, according to Washington County Judge John Durrenberger, nine of the ten county fire chiefs were in favor of doing so. The decision to remove the burn ban follows good rains received recently. That includes...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday

HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The clock is ticking down with just 24 days left in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The calendar may be dwindling but the tropical waters are still plenty warm to develop tropical systems. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two areas of interest with a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or sub-tropical system before mid-week. Here is the latest from the agency:
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA/GRIMES CHAMBER TO HOST “RED, WHEAT, AND BLUES”

The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce is presenting “Red, Wheat, and Blues” this Saturday throughout Downtown Navasota. “Red, Wheat, and Blues”, which runs from 2-6pm, includes a wine and brew walk where patrons and visitors can enjoy samples of Texas wines and craft beers in downtown businesses.
NAVASOTA, TX

