Peter McNab, the former NHL player and television color analyst for more than 25 years with the Colorado Avalanche, died on Sunday. He was 70. McNab, who was the color analyst for the Avalanche since their inception in 1995, was diagnosed with cancer last year. He continued to still work games while undergoing treatment. In February, McNab announced he was told by his doctors the cancer was in remission. The Avalanche and Altitude, the team's regional sports network, shared the news of McNab's passing.

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO