ESPN

Bruins' Neely: Team 'dropped the ball' in signing Miller

BOSTON --  Bruins President Cam Neely said Monday the team dropped the ball" with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but...
ESPN

U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Peter McNab dies at 70

Peter McNab, the former NHL player and television color analyst for more than 25 years with the Colorado Avalanche, died on Sunday. He was 70. McNab, who was the color analyst for the Avalanche since their inception in 1995, was diagnosed with cancer last year. He continued to still work games while undergoing treatment. In February, McNab announced he was told by his doctors the cancer was in remission. The Avalanche and Altitude, the team's regional sports network, shared the news of McNab's passing.
