FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
myedmondsnews.com
Holy Rosary Edmonds Women’s Association Holiday Fair Nov. 11-13
The Holy Rosary Edmonds Women’s Association’s Holiday Fair is set for Friday, Nov. 11-13 at the church’s pastoral center. All are invited to browse new and gently used treasures featuring Christmas decorations, household goods, handcrafted items, collectibles, jewelry, games, toys and more. Homemade pies and baked goods will be for sale, with lunch available on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Halloween costume contest winners announced
Here are the winners of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Halloween costume contest, sponsored by Windermere Edmonds. (See all entrants showing off their costumes in the video above.) Ages 0-6: Back to the Future (Waylon and Wyatt Ochoa) Ages 7-12: Wednesday Addams (Nora McKinstry) Teen: Batman & Robin (Oliver W...
myedmondsnews.com
Art Beat: All about Edmonds Porchfest
2-3 p.m. Kickoff at the Main Stage Red Barn (5th and Maple) The first Edmonds PorchFest kicks off this Saturday. After a rough couple of pandemic years, what better way to celebrate and support local musicians and the community than with a free music festival?. PorchFest started in Ithaca, New...
myedmondsnews.com
Citrus fruit sale benefits EWHS Music Boosters and Edmonds Food Bank
The Edmonds-Woodway High School Music Boosters has launched a fundraiser designed to benefit the high school’s music program and the Edmonds Food Bank. The fundraiser brings fresh citrus fruit directly from a farm in California to Edmonds residents. You can purchase a 20-pound box of oranges, grapefruit or clementines — or a mix of all of them. The fruit will be available for pickup in mid-December.
shorelineareanews.com
The Underground Holiday Market returns to Shoreline on November 19
ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce the 2022 Underground Holiday Market. The event will take place 10:00am - 5:00pm on Saturday November 19, 2022 at the Covered Parking Garage at Shoreline City Hall. Get your holiday shopping started with a large variety of gifts from 80+ artists and makers and...
Pickleball center opens, BBQ restaurant shuts down and cookies come to town
It is the largest pickleball center in Washington state, according to the businesses website
roadtirement.com
McMenamins Mill Creek, Washington Pub and soccer
Sher and I had a wonderful Friday evening out with our daughter, son-in-law and of course our 8 year old grandson. The evening started out with his first soccer game of the season at the local YMCA. What fun, especially since his team won their opener by a score of 5 to 2.
washingtonbeerblog.com
2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries
Last night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Salish Lodge & Spa and Snoqualmie Tribe Announce Plans for Snoqualmie Falls Gift Shop & Visitor Center
The Snoqualmie Tribe, in partnership with Salish Lodge & Spa, the iconic resort located atop Snoqualmie Falls, announced today that renovations of the former Falls Gift Shop are underway and will become the Snoqualmie Falls sdukwalbixw Gift Shop and Visitor Center to highlight the significance of the site for the Snoqualmie people and their heritage. Salish Lodge & Spa is managed and operated by Columbia Hospitality.
myedmondsnews.com
Nancy Wendlandt: A retired educational assistant, she enjoyed family, friends, church and staying active
Nancy was born to Charles and Gertrude Ash in Mt. Vernon, WA on July 8, 1931. Her early years were spent in Skagit and Whatcom counties and following her father’s death moved to Seattle during high school. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948. Nancy married Dean Greenstreet...
westsideseattle.com
Christmas Ships will visit West Seattle Nov. 26
The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ships are back again for 2022 and will first visit West Seattle on Nov. 26 with a visit just offshore at Salty's on Alki at 5:35pm. The Dickens Carolers will perform sending Christmas music across the waves.They will move just bit around the Duwamish Head to perform again at Alki Beach Park at 8:35pm.
lynnwoodtimes.com
School delays and cancellations for November 7
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 6, 2022—School districts across the Snohomish County have issued alerts of delays and cancellations for Monday, November 7, 2022, due to power outages from last weekend’s storm. Arlington School District. Home – Arlington Public Schools (wednet.edu) Arlington High School and Pioneer Elementary closed...
anacortestoday.com
Logs through Pass: 50 years ago
I was excited this week to receive two images taken about 50 years ago by brother Nick Steen. The first was this photo of a classic tugboat towing a log boom east under Deception Pass Bridge. Will share the other image, also of the maritime variety, later this week. Thanks, Nick! (Now a resident of Atlanta)
'Best of best' gifts for 2022 holiday season: Made in Washington
SEATTLE — Made in Washington has been in business since 1984 to celebrate all things made in the Evergreen State. For the upcoming holiday season, Made in Washington wants people to keep the brick-and-mortar store, and online store, in mind when shopping for gifts. Kristin Frossmo, president of Made...
Who is the most famous person in Tacoma?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
FOOD ALERT: Inside the Seattle 7/11 Regional Warehouse
If you eat any refrigerated food at 7/11 then you're pretty brave, its thrown in bins like basketballs in the chill room with items constantly falling on the dirty floor [your salads too] and picked back up and put back in. People will purposely step on the lunchables in attempt to damage it enough to get them put into the break room as damaged, a lot of the times they just go back in the bin. I've never seen anyone wash their hands either, only thing the bathroom really gets used for it nasty temps peeing on the walls and for the alcoholics to drink in the stall and hide their beers in the trash can. Yeah the bathroom smells like hobo pee and beer. Don't get me started on leadership, one was let go for stalking a temp after being denied. We had a slower temp one day and the fool opened a nesquick and started drinking it as he put food away, we asked him what he's doing the only boss who actually cared would be in soon, so he just closed it and put it back in the bin, we all just looked at each other laughed and kept working.
KING-5
Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory
TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
The Suburban Times
More signal cabinets wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup social media post. Fall colors have made their way to Puyallup, and so have a new round of signal cabinet wraps. The new signal cabinet wraps have just been installed at various locations around town. The first wrap, at Bradley Lake Park is by Kelly Loney. Learn more here mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
