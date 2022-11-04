Read full article on original website
LPD: Man shot in attempted homicide
Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting in progress Monday evening.
Opelousas man arrested, $19K of drugs found in car
Kevin "KD" Davis, 33, was arrested Tuesday after police found two pounds of high grade marijuana and a digital scale estimated at over $19,000 while searching his vehicle.
Melville Mayor killed in crash
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Port Barre. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 190 and LA 741
Police: Armed man barricaded inside Lafayette home
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Police and SWAT negotiators are at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation in Lafayette. The situation is unfolding as of 4:15 p.m. (Nov.8) in the 200 block of West end Avenue near Delord Street. Lafayette Police Cpl. Matthew Benoit says they responded to the location for an altercation between two […]
Lafayette businessman charged with one count felony theft
A Lafayette businessman has been charged with one count of felony theft, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office
Two Masked Men Break Into Home in Lafayette
Officials with the Lafayette Police Department say two masked men broke into a home on North Pierce Street before midnight Monday night. Sergeant Robin Green says a man in the home started to struggle with the two armed men. The man was shot, and the two perpetrators fled the home...
6 Vehicles Recovered After Arrest of Lafayette Man
A Lafayette man has been arrested on felony theft charges as local authorities say multiple victims, including insurance companies, have been out several thousand dollars. 37-year-old Hart Elsamarayi now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and sheriff's deputies say additional charges are expected in the case. According to a press release from the LPSO, Elsamarayi was paid several thousands dollars for vehicle parts and repairs that were never completed. Investigators say individuals and insurance companies were affected.
Mayor of Melville dies in crash near Port Barre
One person is dead following a crash on U.S. 190 near Port Barre, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).
Lafayette Police investigate attempted homicide
Lafayette Police are investigating an attempted homicide that took place last night in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street.
Graig “Twin” LeBlanc elected Opelousas Chief of Police in Nov. 8 election
Graig "Twin" LeBlanc has been elected as Opelousas Chief of Police.
12-year-old who threatened to ‘shoot up’ sheriff’s office employee, local business, arrested
St. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)— A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday on accusations he threatened to ‘shoot up’ a local business, and an employee of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, the 12-year-old is also accused of making threats on social media toward his own school, Cecilia Jr. High and […]
Man accused of threatening woman with knife
Morgan City and Berwick police on Monday reported arrests on aggravated assault charges, including a Lafayette man accused of threatening a woman with a knife. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported these arrests:. —Morris Campbell III, 43, Lafayette, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault.
Franklin man arrested in Patterson hit and run
A Franklin man faces an attempted murder charge after a Saturday hit-and-run incident sent a woman to the hospital, Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan said. Another injury resulted from an unrelated pedestrian incident Sunday in Bayou Vista. In the Patterson case, Deric Jenkins, 59, Eagle Street, Franklin, was arrested at...
Arrest made after body found in Lafayette
Police working to confirm the identity of a suspect in a homicide case.
15-year-old dead in Opelousas shooting, 4 arrested
Opelousas Police have just confirmed with News 10 that the 15-year-old shot on North Main Street Wednesday night, has died
Ryan Williams defeats 3-time Ville Platte mayor Jennifer Vidrine
VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Ryan Leday Williams has been elected as the new mayor of Ville Platte. Williams has defeated 3-time incumbent Mayor Jennifer Vidrine with 1558 or 54% of the votes, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. He is a current member of the Evangeline Parish Police Jury who represents District […]
Emaciated dog rescued; owner cited for neglect
POINTE COUPEE (WBRZ) - A frail-looking dog seen roaming a Maringouin neighborhood in late October has been taken from its owners, who were cited for cruelty to animals. The investigation began with reports that an emaciated animal was roaming the streets looking for food. A witness posted photos on social media, asking if anyone could help.
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on November 4, 2022, that two brothers had been charged with contractor fraud. Following an inquiry, Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas, Louisiana, were both charged.
Bicyclist hit, killed in collision
Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on November 4, a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car on LA 94 near Longbridge Road.
12-year-old charged with four counts of terrorizing in St. Martin school threats
A 12-year-old male student from Cecilia Junior High School has been arrested and charged with terrorizing related to school threats, according to a statement from St. Martin Parish Sheriff Beckett Breaux. Threats were made Oct. 3 on Instagram regarding Cecilia Sr. High School and Cecilia Junior High School, Breaux said...
