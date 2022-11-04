ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

KLFY News 10

Police: Armed man barricaded inside Lafayette home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Police and SWAT negotiators are at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation in Lafayette. The situation is unfolding as of 4:15 p.m. (Nov.8) in the 200 block of West end Avenue near Delord Street. Lafayette Police Cpl. Matthew Benoit says they responded to the location for an altercation between two […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Two Masked Men Break Into Home in Lafayette

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department say two masked men broke into a home on North Pierce Street before midnight Monday night. Sergeant Robin Green says a man in the home started to struggle with the two armed men. The man was shot, and the two perpetrators fled the home...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

6 Vehicles Recovered After Arrest of Lafayette Man

A Lafayette man has been arrested on felony theft charges as local authorities say multiple victims, including insurance companies, have been out several thousand dollars. 37-year-old Hart Elsamarayi now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and sheriff's deputies say additional charges are expected in the case. According to a press release from the LPSO, Elsamarayi was paid several thousands dollars for vehicle parts and repairs that were never completed. Investigators say individuals and insurance companies were affected.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

12-year-old who threatened to ‘shoot up’ sheriff’s office employee, local business, arrested

St. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)— A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday on accusations he threatened to ‘shoot up’ a local business, and an employee of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, the 12-year-old is also accused of making threats on social media toward his own school, Cecilia Jr. High and […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
stmarynow.com

Man accused of threatening woman with knife

Morgan City and Berwick police on Monday reported arrests on aggravated assault charges, including a Lafayette man accused of threatening a woman with a knife. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported these arrests:. —Morris Campbell III, 43, Lafayette, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Patterson hit and run

A Franklin man faces an attempted murder charge after a Saturday hit-and-run incident sent a woman to the hospital, Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan said. Another injury resulted from an unrelated pedestrian incident Sunday in Bayou Vista. In the Patterson case, Deric Jenkins, 59, Eagle Street, Franklin, was arrested at...
PATTERSON, LA
wbrz.com

Emaciated dog rescued; owner cited for neglect

POINTE COUPEE (WBRZ) - A frail-looking dog seen roaming a Maringouin neighborhood in late October has been taken from its owners, who were cited for cruelty to animals. The investigation began with reports that an emaciated animal was roaming the streets looking for food. A witness posted photos on social media, asking if anyone could help.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA

