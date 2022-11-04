A Lafayette man has been arrested on felony theft charges as local authorities say multiple victims, including insurance companies, have been out several thousand dollars. 37-year-old Hart Elsamarayi now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and sheriff's deputies say additional charges are expected in the case. According to a press release from the LPSO, Elsamarayi was paid several thousands dollars for vehicle parts and repairs that were never completed. Investigators say individuals and insurance companies were affected.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO