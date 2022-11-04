Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Eight North Platte High School singers make Nebraska’s All-State Choir
Eight North Platte High School choral students have been named to the 2022 All-State Choir that will perform at the end of the Nebraska Music Education Association’s annual conference/clinic Nov. 18 in Lincoln. Seniors Carly Purdy (soprano 1) and Joshua San Miguel (bass 2) both made the All-State Choir...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte’s Canteen District wins Nebraska Creative District status
North Platte’s downtown Canteen District has won Nebraska Creative District certification from the Nebraska Arts Council, Canteen District Inc. President Shae Caldwell said Monday. The designation comes with a $10,000 “certification grant” and makes the district eligible to pursue a $250,000 development grant from the arts council, she said...
North Platte Telegraph
Time to choose: District 42, Rec Center tax, governor’s race top ballot
Lincoln County’s 21 election polling places will open to voters at 8 a.m. Tuesday, kicking off a midterm Election Day that will see Nebraska’s next governor elected before it’s over. The state’s three members of the U.S. House of Representatives also will be chosen, along with Nebraska’s...
North Platte Telegraph
2220 Anna Ave., NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
North Platte Telegraph
How to hunt turkeys with ultimate efficiency
I had Luke Meduna, Big Game Manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, on my radio show a while back. We were talking about turkeys and he made a statement that surprised me a little. He said that NGPC biologists have estimated that the turkey population has declined by an estimated 45% statewide.
North Platte Telegraph
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Other Lincoln County towns to fill Village Board, school board seats
Two contested races for school boards and one for a village board top Tuesday’s general election races for local government seats in Lincoln County towns and school districts outside North Platte. Voters in Hershey will choose three Village Board members from among six candidates, while Brady and Maxwell school...
North Platte Telegraph
NPCC plans ceremony to show vet appreciation
North Platte Community College is inviting the public to a ceremony to honor America’s veterans. The Veterans Appreciation Meet-and-Greet is from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the fireplace area of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road. Area military vets are invited...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Public Schools taking a day for mental health
North Platte Public Schools Director of Student Services Brandy Buscher is inviting NPHS juniors and seniors to participate in a mental and physical wellness day on Nov. 22 at North Platte High School. The “Day For Mental Health” event, sponsored by Great Plains Health, will begin with breakfast at 8:20...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial: Be sure to vote, then thank poll workers
In hyperpartisan times in our nation’s present and past, every national election is bitterly contested — with the emphasis on “bitter.”. Thankfully, that doesn’t appear true in North Platte and Lincoln County with Tuesday’s general election at hand. Civility has mostly seemed to hold around...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 8
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
Comments / 0