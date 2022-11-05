Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Tuesday's election: Could Minnesota see its first split statewide results since 2006?
(FOX 9) - A one-party sweep of Minnesota's statewide races has been the norm since the mid-2000s, but a split result in Tuesday's election looks not only possible, but likely. DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Secretary of State Steve Simon held leads on their respective Republican challengers, Scott Jensen and Kim Crockett, according to polling conducted in October by MinnPost/Embold Research and KSTP/SurveyUSA. But Republicans Jim Schultz and Ryan Wilson were tied with or leading the Democratic incumbents in the attorney general and auditor races.
fox5atlanta.com
Tens of thousands of challenges to Georgia voters’ eligibility create ‘embarrassing’ last-minute hurdle
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County resident Travis Barber says he when he went to vote early, the poll worker looked up from the computer and told him there was a problem. His voter eligibility had been challenged. "I asked her challenged by who and why? She couldn’t tell me,...
ijpr.org
Oregon hits 3 million registered voters ahead of Election Day
The Oregon Elections Division announced Friday that Oregon has hit a new milestone of 3 million registered voters. Overall Oregon voter registration has seen steady increases since the state passed the Oregon Motor Voter Law, an automatic voter registration law, in 2016. The Elections Division says vote by mail, automatic...
wizmnews.com
GOP hopes to turn Minnesota into red state
TONKA BAY, Minn. (AP) — Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. A red wave in Minnesota could mean rapid change in major policy areas such as abortion, taxes and the environment — and could raise Minnesota’s importance as a western edge of Blue Wall presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
kxnet.com
North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring full interview (Election 2022)
KX News is your local election headquarters. Josh Meny sat down with Republican North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring who is up for re-election. North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring full interview …. KX News is your local election headquarters. Josh Meny sat down with Republican North Dakota Ag Commissioner...
69% of Minnesota small business owners want Republicans to sweep Congress
(The Center Square) – Nearly 70% of Minnesota small business owners said in a survey that it’s best for business if Republicans control Congress. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
Washington Examiner
Arizona elections chief won't recuse in governor's race against Kari Lake
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is refusing to cave to pressure to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, and even some former Arizona secretaries of state have urged Hobbs to step aside to avoid an...
North Dakota: What to expect on election night
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s ballot on Tuesday offers some intrigue in the reliably red state — from late congressional entries by independent candidates to term limits and marijuana legalization. Voters will decide whether to endorse changing the state constitution to limit the terms of the governor and state legislators. The citizen-led initiative would add a new article to […]
wisconsinrightnow.com
‘Wisconsin RINO Hunters’ Joan Beglinger Scam Attempts to Trick Conservatives
This is the biggest dirty trick in the entire campaign. Don’t fall for the Wisconsin Rino Hunters scam on Joan Beglinger. If you’ve received a text, direct mail piece, or seen an online ad from a group called “WI Rino Hunters” or “Wisconsin Rino Hunters” pushing Joan Beglinger for governor, please be aware that it’s a scam.
gowatertown.net
One South Dakota county will be “hand counting” ballots on Tuesday
I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag. An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system. That statute allowed the Tripp County Commission in south-central South...
willmarradio.com
Jensen says Walz' policies responsible for 16 murders in Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN) -- Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen says Walz administration policies on release of violent criminals are responsible for the murders of 16 Minnesotans -- and Jensen pledges on day one as governor he'll order the Corrections Department to "incarcerate violent offenders who violate their probation orders." Jensen says says Walz has undercut every level of the justice system. "When your governor of the state says, I am going to denigrate the work that police do, I am going to undercut the efforts that they put forth every day,... I don't think you get a mulligan [a free shot in golf] a week before the election." The Walz campaign responds Jensen opposes common-sense gun law reforms like universal background checks and "red flag" laws. The governor has renewed his call for 400 million dollars to beef up public safety, blaming Jensen and Republicans for blowing up last spring's budget deal which included it. Jensen responds Walz also wanted to grow the state budget by billions of dollars and calls the governor's latest proposal "raw political pandering."
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Republican Party chairman issues warning about "deceitful group" on Facebook
(Fargo, ND) -- The chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party is warning party members about what he calls a "deceitful group" on Facebook .. that appears to be affiliated with the NDGOP. State party chairman Perrie Schafer says the group "North Dakota Republicans" is promoting support for Measure 1, which calls for term limits for elected state officials serving in Bismarck.
Colorado Democrats polling ahead of GOP as election nears
(The Center Square) – The most recent polls gauging Colorado’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races all show Democratic incumbents leading, but margins vary. Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea is within 1.5 points of incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, according to a Trafalgar Group poll released this week.
kvrr.com
Study: Minnesotans and North Dakotans rank high in voting power
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — According to a study from WalletHub, Minnesota and North Dakota voters are some of the most powerful for the midterm elections. North Dakota is in the top five for voting power in the senate and gubernatorial elections. WalletHub created a voting power index to calculate...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin poll watchers lawsuit, judge sides with GOP
GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge is ordering the city of Green Bay to give election observers more access. The Republican National Committee had filed a lawsuit, accusing a city clerk of refusing to let its poll watchers see the entire absentee voting process. "What are they trying to...
kvrr.com
North Dakota voters could sway Washington D.C. partisan balance next week
(The Center Square) - North Dakota voters will decide on term limits, recreational marijuana, and impact the current partisan balance of the U.S. Senate and House when they go to the polls next week. If approved, Constitutional Measure 1 will limit the governor to serving two four-year terms and limit...
What a governor, state lawmakers can and can’t do to restrict abortion in Minnesota
Abortion has been a top legal and political issue since May, when an unprecedented leak in of a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the 1973 ruling that legalized it nationally. Both state and national opinion polls show it’s among the top issues voters are considering this election. What...
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Kris Mayes said Arizona’s murder rate rose by 20% under Republican leadership – Cronkite News/Politifact
In the Sept. 28 attorney general debate hosted by Arizona PBS, Democrat Kris Mayes said, “We have seen over the last 10 years, under Republican agencies and Republican governors, a rise in the murder rate in Arizona of 20%.”. The Republican Party has controlled the governorship and both houses...
cowboystatedaily.com
Already With 90% Of The Wyoming Legislature, Republican Party Could Get More
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature’s ratio of 90% Republicans to 10% Democrats represents the widest gap in the nation, and Tuesday’s General Election could see the GOP further solidify its super-majority. But that doesn’t mean Cowboy State Democrats have no chance...
