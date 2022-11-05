Read full article on original website
Worcester Railers win again; tie ECHL record with 8-0 start
WORCESTER – If it weren’t for good news, the Railers wouldn’t have any. Their 5-2 victory over the Norfolk Admirals here Sunday afternoon has put them on the verge of going where no Worcester hockey team has ever gone before, and no ECHL team has gone before. The triumph extended their season-opening winning streak to eight games. That ties the 2014-15 Sharks for the longest winning streak of any kind by a city team. They won eight straight from Jan. 4, 2015 through Jan. 21.
spectrumnews1.com
The state playoffs begin on the 'Frenzy'
WORCESTER, Mass. -- The state playoffs are underway and central and western Massachusetts are well represented, especially in division seven. The top seeded West Boylston Lions dominated Tech Boston Academy from start to finish en route to a 49-0 home win. Jamie McNamara helped lead a powerful rushing attack and Brian Smith returned an interception for a touchdown for West Boylston.
iBerkshires.com
Drury 'Goes Down Swinging' Against Defending State Champs
Drury was better than many would have thought. The 15th-seeded Blue Devils outscored the Skippers, 15-7, in the second half of Friday's 41-15 Division 7 State Tournament opening loss. The defending state champions got 128 yards rushing and two receiving touchdowns in just more than two quarters of work from...
Cam Neely apologizes for Bruins’ mistakes in signing Mitchell Miller
Barely 12 hours after announcing the team’s intention to cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller, Bruins president Cam Neely met with the media and apologized for mistakes in judgment and in the vetting process. As a 14-year-old, Miller was found guilty of assault in the Ohio juvenile justice...
Boys Soccer State Tournament Scoreboard: Five WMass team advance & more
No. 27 Chicopee Comp at No. 6 Melrose, 5 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Springfield’s Joe Griffin Jr. scores twice in Boston College’s loss to Duke
The Boston College football team has not had a great season, but Springfield native Joe Griffin Jr. has. The freshman had a career night against Duke in a loss on Nov. 4, picking up 103 yards and scoring two touchdowns on five receptions. In addition to his night catching the...
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
No. 9 East Longmeadow starts slow against No. 8 Middleboro, falls in Div. IV state football playoffs
MIDDLEBOROUGH — No. 9 East Longmeadow started all of its wins this season with a spark. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Worcester Railers expect more than 5,000 public school students to attend Tuesday’s School Day Game
WORCESTER – The Worcester Railers Hockey Club, will host the city’s fifth annual School Day Game on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 10:05 am when the Railers host the Norfolk Admirals at the DCU Center. Worcester is 8-0-0 to start the season. This start ties the longest win streak...
Teen rescues drowning man outside TD Garden Friday after Celtics win
A night of celebration for an 18-year-old and his father who witnessed the Boston Celtics’ nail-biting victory over the Chicago Bulls live in the TD Garden on Friday night turned into a time for heroics as the young man rushed to help save an individual who fell into the water outside the stadium.
Boston Bruins returning home to face St. Louis Blues, Monday
St. Louis Blues (3-6-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to stop their six-game slide with a win against the Boston Bruins. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on NHL Network by...
Harvard Crimson
Making a Splash In and Out of the Pool: Harvard Swimmer Abby Carr Fights For Athletes' Voices on HUA
Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr poses during Harvard Women's Swimming and Diving's Media Day photo shoot. Carr is serving as the inaugural Sports Officer on the Harvard Undergraduate Association (HUA). By Courtesy of Harvard Athletics. Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr has proven herself in the pool. In high school, she...
CBS News
Bruins sign controversial player who admitted to bullying disabled classmate
The Bruins signed Mitchell Miller, a defenseman, who admitted to bullying his classmate in 2016. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben spoke with the victim's mother, who says Miller has never apologized.
Where Patriots sit in division, AFC playoff picture heading into bye
FOXBOROUGH — The AFC East is stronger than it’s been. The whole conference is clogged in the middle. The Patriots head into their bye week just past the midpoint of the season in the midst of the playoff race with a lot of work to do. If the...
What Celtics being awarded disabled player exception for Danilo Gallinari means for trade, free agency options
The Celtics got some expected relief for the likely season-ending ACL injury suffered by Danilo Gallinari as the league granted Boston a disabled player exception worth $3.29 million a league source confirmed to MassLive. Shams Charania of Stadium was first to report the DPE. The 34-year-old Gallinari was expected to...
Celtics’ Blake Griffin on best part of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown growing as leaders
Blake Griffin knows what it’s like to be one of the best players in the league. He finished third in MVP voting in 2014, has made five All-NBA teams along with six All-Star appearances. Injuries have slowed his career, but the resume still commands respect. That’s unique. There are...
Mac Jones showed toughness by putting his ‘body on the line’ in Patriots win
Mac Jones isn’t afraid of a little contact. Last year, the Patriots quarterback went viral when he sprinted halfway down the field inside MetLife Stadium to push Damien Harris into the end zone. The running back was fighting through contact with four New York Jets players on him when Jones sprint in from behind to help push his teammate over the goal line.
Springfield native Darrell C. Byers expands Interise ‘Streetwise MBA’ to Springfield, Holyoke
SPRINGFIELD — There is a phrase Darrell C. Byers, Springfield native and CEO of Interise in Boston, repeats: “Work on your business, not in your business.”. What he means is that entrepreneurs and founders of small business — be they restaurants, health-care providers, transportation or home contracting — can get caught up in the day-to-day work and take their eyes off the strategic planning and long-term financial questions that make the difference in failure, survival and thriving.
Sarat Lincoln in Agawam celebrates centennial with gift to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield
AGAWAM – The Greater Westfield Boys & Girls Club received a $5,000 donation from the Sarat Lincoln dealership in Agawam recently as part of the Lincoln Centennial Celebration. On hand to help present the check was Lincoln regional manager Ken Karwowski from New Jersey along with John “Jack” Sarat,...
Mac Jones details what he wants to improve during Patriots bye week
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones is attacking the Patriots’ bye week with a specific focus in mind. Asked what he’s going to be working on after a 26-3 win over the Colts, Jones’ answer was clear: He wants to get better on early downs to keep the offense out of third-and-long situations.
