Cohasset, MA

MassLive.com

Worcester Railers win again; tie ECHL record with 8-0 start

WORCESTER – If it weren’t for good news, the Railers wouldn’t have any. Their 5-2 victory over the Norfolk Admirals here Sunday afternoon has put them on the verge of going where no Worcester hockey team has ever gone before, and no ECHL team has gone before. The triumph extended their season-opening winning streak to eight games. That ties the 2014-15 Sharks for the longest winning streak of any kind by a city team. They won eight straight from Jan. 4, 2015 through Jan. 21.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

The state playoffs begin on the 'Frenzy'

WORCESTER, Mass. -- The state playoffs are underway and central and western Massachusetts are well represented, especially in division seven. The top seeded West Boylston Lions dominated Tech Boston Academy from start to finish en route to a 49-0 home win. Jamie McNamara helped lead a powerful rushing attack and Brian Smith returned an interception for a touchdown for West Boylston.
WEST BOYLSTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Drury 'Goes Down Swinging' Against Defending State Champs

Drury was better than many would have thought. The 15th-seeded Blue Devils outscored the Skippers, 15-7, in the second half of Friday's 41-15 Division 7 State Tournament opening loss. The defending state champions got 128 yards rushing and two receiving touchdowns in just more than two quarters of work from...
COHASSET, MA
MassLive.com

Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry

Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Making a Splash In and Out of the Pool: Harvard Swimmer Abby Carr Fights For Athletes' Voices on HUA

Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr poses during Harvard Women's Swimming and Diving's Media Day photo shoot. Carr is serving as the inaugural Sports Officer on the Harvard Undergraduate Association (HUA). By Courtesy of Harvard Athletics. Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr has proven herself in the pool. In high school, she...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield native Darrell C. Byers expands Interise ‘Streetwise MBA’ to Springfield, Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD — There is a phrase Darrell C. Byers, Springfield native and CEO of Interise in Boston, repeats: “Work on your business, not in your business.”. What he means is that entrepreneurs and founders of small business — be they restaurants, health-care providers, transportation or home contracting — can get caught up in the day-to-day work and take their eyes off the strategic planning and long-term financial questions that make the difference in failure, survival and thriving.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
