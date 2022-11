JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Maybe this was a breakthrough for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Doug Pederson has preached all season about his young team needing to learn how to win or how not to lose close games. The Jaguars had been 0-6 in one-score games entering Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they were tied or leading in the fourth quarter of five of those.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO