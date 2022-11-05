Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
Blair Oaks dominates in 71-14 win over North Callaway
Blair Oaks scored 43 points in an electric first quarter as it defeated North Callaway 71-14. After Blair Oaks stopped the North Callaway offense on its opening drive, Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair ran 21 yards for the first touchdown of the game. On the kickoff return, Zach Prenger stripped the ball and returned it for the second touchdown of the game, giving Blair Oaks a 14-0 lead with 10:13 left in the first quarter.
CC bowling takes second at Bronco Open
Columbia College bowling placed second out of 10 in the Bronco Open, finishing with an overall total of 7,779. The Cougars finished a narrow 11 pins above Morningside University and trailed first place Iowa Western Community College by 62 pins.
Ground game, takeaways help Helias past Battle in Class 5 District 4 semifinals
JEFFERSON CITY — For the second time this season, Helias dominated Battle at Ray Hentges Stadium, this time to the tune of 45-14 in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 semifinals Friday night. “It’s about playing team football,” Battle coach Jonah Dubinski said. “Defense had moments where they looked...
When it rains, it pours
The playoffs raged on despite the treacherous downpour on Friday night. Some schools were able to keep their championship hopes alive while others felt the showers of defeat. Teams look to survive and advance as the playoffs move on to the district championships. Helias took an overwhelming win over Battle 45-14. Blair Oaks crushed North Callaway 71-14. Jefferson City outlasted Kirksville 43-21. Rock Bridge moved on to the district championship by defeating Hazelwood Central 28-6.
Cole Camp vs. Fayette postponed to Saturday
The MSHSAA Class 1 District 5 semifinals matchup between Cole Camp and Fayette has been postponed to 6 p.m. Saturday at Cole Camp. The game is being moved due to inclement weather. Cole Camp finished the regular season with an 8-2 record and is coming off a 55-28 win over...
Blair Oaks volleyball wins second consecutive state title
Blair Oaks volleyball defeated Pleasant Hill in straight sets (25-15, 25-8, 25-23) to win its second consecutive MSHSAA Class 3 championship Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Aubrey Hardwick and Autumn Bax led the Falcons with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Libby Juergensmeyer dished out 31 assists,...
Richmond ends Macon's season in one-dimensional contest
RICHMOND — About a half hour before Macon kicked off against Richmond in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 8 semifinals, Tigers coach Van Vanatta said that his team would pound the running game in the cold, rainy conditions. The Spartans, however, had the same idea.
Hermann volleyball falls short of state title, finish second in state tournament
Hermann volleyball was one match away from defending its title as Class 2 state champions. The Bearcats fell just short of their hopes, falling to Festus Jefferson 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19) in the MSHSAA Class 2 championship match Saturday. Festus Jefferson (32-5-1) earned its first championship in school history...
Dual on the Diamond returns to begin MU wrestling season
Now that the softball team has cleared out , fourth-ranked Missouri wrestling can begin its season hosting Lindenwood in the Dual on the Diamond at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The Tigers are in position to build on their outstanding season a year ago, when they went 11-4...
Boonville's strong red zone defense helps in win against Mexico
Defense was the key to Friday's MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 semifinal game between third-seeded Boonville and second-seeded Mexico, as the Pirates went on the road and won 27-13. The Pirates jumped out to a 13-0 lead as quarterback Colby Caton continued his strong postseason campaign with a 15-yard touchdown...
Southern Boone's Burns, Volkart win Class 3 cross country races; Tolton boys take team title
Southern Boone standout Connor Burns showed why he is considered one of the best cross country runners in the nation after reclaiming his title in the Class 3 Cross Country Championship race on Saturday at Gans Creek. The Oregon commit dominated from the gun, winning the race in 15 minutes,...
Rock Bridge weathers storm, Hazelwood Central to advance
Ahead by one point, Rock Bridge lined up on the 1-yard line under torrential downpours with less than five minutes remaining in Friday’s MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 semifinal against Hazelwood Central in Columbia. Cooper Myers dove into the end zone to score the Bruins’ first touchdown since the...
MU extends Drinkwitz through 2027
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz received a two-year contract extension, a team spokesperson announced Saturday morning before the Tigers’ home game against Kentucky. Drinkwitz is now signed through the 2027 season.
Following first-drive holes, Missouri’s defense finds the backfield
A 39-yard pass from Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to Barion Brown put Missouri on its heels. Showing out against South Carolina last week, the Tigers fell behind early against a more consistent quarterback in Levis. The Wildcats charged for a touchdown seven plays later, although getting blown up in the...
Stephens soccer wins third straight game, reaches AMC semifinals
Stephens soccer knocked off William Woods 1-0 on the road to reach the semifinals of the American Midwest Conference tournament Friday in Fulton. The Stars won their third straight game and are unbeaten in their last four.
Missouri volleyball swept by No. 12 Florida
There were no surprises for Missouri in its match against No. 12 Florida on Friday. From start to finish, the Gators dominated the Tigers while relying on their heavy-hitting offense to race to a three-set victory (25-22, 25-17, 25-23). While both teams managed to get their offenses firing on all cylinders from the jump, the Gators' veteran poise won out over the inexperienced Tigers and earned their eleventh conference win of the season and third in a row.
Missouri men's basketball begins new era under Gates
Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates is certain about one aspect of the Tigers’ 2022-23 season. “I’m not going to get ejected, so you guys can stop thinking about that,” Gates joked to a group of reporters at a media event Wednesday.
Missouri football falls flat against Kentucky
Missouri football, after a two-game winning streak, returned home to face Kentucky for the annual Military Appreciation Game. Kentucky scored on their first drive, but the Missouri defense held stout for the rest of the first half, allowing just seven points. Missouri's offense struggled to get going, but ended the game with 17 points. However, that was not enough and after a costly roughing the punter penalty, Missouri lost to Kentucky 21-17.
Baker makes MU football history with recent extension
Missouri made a significant investment Thursday afternoon when it inked defensive coordinator Blake Baker a contract extension that runs through the 2025 football season. Recent open records requests by the Columbia Daily Tribune and St. Louis Post-Dispatch reveal the specific numbers. Baker's salary increases to $1.1 million for the 2023 season, $1.2 million for 2024 and $1.3 million for 2025. Those figures make Baker the highest-paid assistant coach in MU football history.
Missouri's search for offensive consistency continues in 21-17 loss to Kentucky
It has been difficult to get a complete read on Missouri’s offense this season. There are moments it looks dead in the water with mounting three-and-outs, missed reads and frustrating play-calls. Then, out of nothing, it comes to life with galvanizing receptions, strong runs and momentum-changing touchdowns.
