Despite an impressive rally from Michigan State at the end of the third set, the Spartans were not able to force a fourth and were swept by No. 6 Ohio State Saturday night.MSU was able to get the first point on the board at the start of every set, but it did not take long for the Buckeyes to strike back to take the lead and subsequently the match.In the first set, the Spartans were able to hold the lead until an attack error allowed Ohio State to tie it 8-8. After that point, the Buckeyes took off with the...

1 DAY AGO