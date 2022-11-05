ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Student walkout planned over Chicago school’s response to suspected Nazi costume

By Kelly Davis, Sam Charles, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYIQQ_0izTorTu00

CHICAGO ( WGNTV ) — Students at Jones College Prep in Chicago’s South Loop, dissatisfied with the school’s response to a student who appeared to wear a Nazi soldier uniform on Halloween, are planning a walkout next week.

The walkout, planned for next Monday afternoon, seeks to address “the way administration ‘handles’ racial & ethnic discrimination at Jones,” according to a social media post advertising the plan.

Powerball jackpot hits record amount: How much money is $1.6 billion?

A student showed up to school on Halloween wearing a costume that appeared to be a Nazi soldier uniform. In video clips shared on Twitter, the student can be seen goose stepping across a stage as several others loudly boo him.

‘We instantly felt disturbed by what we saw,” senior Isis Gullette said.

Block Club Chicago reported Friday that the principal at Jones, Joseph Powers, sent an email to faculty and staff earlier this week saying the student’s costume was “an East German (communist era) border guard uniform probably from the 1980s.”

“I tried to explain the context and time period of the uniform to the students who spoke with me, but apparently the student who wore the uniform may have told people it was from the 1940s,” Powers continued. “I spoke with him this afternoon and explained the same thing to him and the inferences others may have drawn.”

Up Next: Chicago teacher fights to clear his name after judge dismisses allegation from a student

In a separate email sent to the Jones community Thursday, Powers wrote:

“Let me say clearly and plainly that what occurred caused harm to many of our students and staff who recognized this as an act of antisemitism. Let me also say clearly and plainly that intolerance, bigotry, and bias-based behaviors have no place in our school … We want you to know that we are addressing this situation directly with the member of our school community who wore the costume in accordance with protocols for processing bias-based harm.”

A year ago, a theater teacher at Jones was suspended after students reported offensive comments contained in a school play production.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

Chicago Principal Suspended Over Nazi Costume Uproar

A high school principal in Chicago was suspended following his response to a student wearing a German soldier’s uniform to school for Halloween and goose-stepping across the stage during a costume showing. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, an investigation has been launched following the uproar and distress from students...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's

CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Data: CPD took about half an hour to arrive after woman was surrounded by motorcycles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first brought you this story last Wednesday - a woman trying to drive home was surrounded by a group of people on motorcycles and ATVs on the Near North Side.Then, shots were fired at the woman's vehicle as she drove away.Witnesses questioned how long it took police to arrive at the scene, so we looked into it.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, Chicago Police told us the day we first reported on this story that it took officers six minutes to arrive at the scene. But we put in a Freedom of Information Act request,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Foodie Friday: The Soulfood Lounge brings upscale dining to North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Foodie Friday, a new restaurant in North Lawndale is serving up soul food and an upscale dining experience.Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder takes us to The Soulfood Lounge, where the focus is on good food and good times.Chicago has come to be known as one of the gastronomic capitals of the United States, but for a lot of its residents, especially those living in predominantly Black and Brown communities, if you want to get dressed up and go somewhere fancy to get a good plate of food, you typically can't do it in your own neighborhood....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family wants justice after veteran Streets and San worker is crushed to death on job

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A routine workday last week turned deadly for a longtime worker with the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a memorial with letters and balloons was still set up Thursday night in the alley behind 46th Street and Sacramento Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood where Edward Bowersox was killed a week earlier. His family says his coworker on the garbage crew made a turn with a truck that crushed him. The beloved Streets and San waste collector died while doing what his family says he enjoyed – working and serving...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Four people attacked, robbed passenger on CTA train in Loop, police say

Chicago police are looking for four people who beat and robbed a CTA passenger in the Loop on Wednesday evening. CPD said the victim needed medical treatment after the attack. The robbery occurred on a Green Line train near Adams and Wabash around 10:45 p.m., according to a bulletin from Mass Transit detectives. They said the victim was injured during a struggle with the group but did not release any other details about the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

Supreme's Chicago Store Is Opening This Month

Rumors of Supreme opening a Chicago store began to swirl earlier this year, and now they’ve been confirmed: Supreme Chicago will be throwing its doors open for the first time this month. Photos of wheatpasted posters in Chicago advertising the store’s opening began to swirl on Twitter earlier this weekend, and Supreme confirmed the news earlier today with a post to their Instagram Stories that provided a sign-up link for shopping the store on opening day.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy