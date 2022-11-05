Last-second FG rallies Randolph to victory over Wayne Valley in NJ football playoffs

RANDOLPH — Three years ago, Randolph special teams coach Michael Lyons served up a recruiting pitch that paid dividends for his program much later.

The longtime Rams assistant coach reached out to then-soccer player Aidan Flowers and pleaded with him to join the school’s football program.

“I told him I needed him, and I knew he would do something great at some time and I guess here it is,” Lyons said. “He’s very valuable to us.”

Flowers, whose brother Jacob played for Randolph until he graduated in 2019, gave it a chance and remained with the program. Since the Rams have attempted about two field goals over the past four years, Flowers has mostly resided in the background.

The senior was thrust into the spotlight, nailing a 30-yard field goal as time expired to rally Randolph past Wayne Valley, 31-28, in a North 2, Group 4 semifinal on Friday night. The second-seeded Rams, who hope to capture their first sectional crown since 2010, face top seed North Hunterdon next week.

“My heart was racing but I was ready for the job,” Flowers said. “Kickers don’t always get their due but I got it today.”

The game came down to three plays from three of Randolph’s more unheralded performers. Facing a fourth-and-4 from the Randolph 38, Wayne Valley (10-1) faked a punt. Punter Alex Scheuplein, who also serves as his team’s quarterback, lofted a pass toward Tyler Smith, but Rams defensive back Kaeson McAll swooped in and deflected the ball out of bounds to give Randolph a final chance to win it.

“I knew they were going to fake so I was waiting for the pass to come to me,” McAll said. “We practice it all the time and I was ready. Luckily I did my part.”

Jake Jenisch served as the team’s next savior. The 6-foot-3 receiver, who didn’t have a catch previously in the game, made a leaping 30-yard grab on third-and-10 to put Randolph at the Indians’ 15. His catch set up Flowers’ dramatic game-winning kick.

“I typically like to go for it on fourth down but Aidan practices those kicks all the time,” said Randolph coach Will Nahan, who will be coaching in his first sectional final. “I had no doubt he was going to make that.”

Courtesy of an effective running attack, the Indians mustered a long drive that put them at the Randolph 35 with a third-and-1 situation. But a costly false start pinned them back. Unable to muster enough yards for the first down on a quarterback run, Wayne Valley opted for the fake punt that led to a turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter.

The game was a contrast to the last meeting between the schools, when Randolph built a 23-point halftime lead before holding on for a 40-25 win last year.

There were a flurry of wild plays, a dozen combined penalties, and three lead changes in the first half, as third-seeded Wayne Valley forced two turnovers via interception for a 21-20 halftime lead Friday. The second interception was more damaging as Chris Jun, who was nursing what appeared to be a lower leg injury earlier in the game, showed no signs of the ailment on a diving grab to the Randolph 45.

Jun provided more theatrics on the next play when he caught a pass from Alex Scheuplein in stride and raced toward the left side of the end zone for the touchdown with 3:35 remaining in the first half. Buoyed by a 49-yard reception by Ryan Novak, Randolph responded with a 5-play, 78-yard drive that was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Jesse Wilfong. The extra point try was blocked, preserving the Indians one-point lead.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the second half as Wayne Valley scored on a 6-yard run by Scheuplein with 10:14 left in the third quarter. Stephen Petruzziello, who had 108 rushing yards and a pair of scores, followed with a 14-yard jaunt with 4:53 remaining in the same period.

What it means

Randolph advances to play North Hunterdon in the North 2, Group 4 championship game. It is the first trip to the sectional final for the Rams since defeating Montclair, 19-10, in the North 1, Group 4 final in 2010. Ironically, Randolph needed a field goal in the second overtime against North Bergen to escape with a 24-21 victory in the sectional semifinal.

“North Hunterdon is the number one seed for a reason,” said Nahan, whose team has won three straight games. “They’re well coached and I’m sure they have some great players.”

Wayne Valley, the champion of the SFC Patriot White, ends its season-long 10-game winning streak. The Indians dropped their second consecutive game against Randolph in the past two seasons.

Key play

There was no bigger play than Flowers’ game-winning field goal with three seconds left to catapult Randolph into the sectional final. Flowers had a kick blocked by Erik Scheuplein earlier in the game but nailed the longer boot to win it.“I move on from my mistakes,” Flowers said. “For the coaches to have the trust in me, I am at a loss for words.”

By the numbers

► The magic number for Wayne Valley was 34. The Indians had registered that amount of points or more in seven of their last eight contests.► The Rams improve their playoff record to 28-21, while Wayne Valley drops to 27-19. Randolph is making its 13th appearance in the sectional title game and aims for its eighth crown.

Game balls

► Alex Scheuplein had 149 of his 157 passing yards in the first half and piled up 171 rushing yards for Wayne Valley. He finished with a pair of passing touchdowns and two more rushing scores in the loss.► Petruzziello had 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns to pace Randolph.

They said it

"I never want to do this. I never want to be in this situation, but I am so excited to get into this championship game.” – Flowers on being called on to attempt the game-winning kick Friday night.

Up next

► Randolph (9-1) travels to North Hunterdon (10-1) winner next week.► Wayne Valley's season (10-1) concludes.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Last-second FG rallies Randolph to victory over Wayne Valley in NJ football playoffs