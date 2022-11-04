ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

bubearcats.com

Women's soccer edged in PKs after 4-4 title game tie

VESTAL, N.Y. - After staging a ferocious second-half comeback and forcing a championship-deciding shootout, Binghamton women's soccer (9-5-5) came up short, 3-2 in penalties as visiting New Hampshire (9-5-3) captured the America East title Sunday afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The Wildcats receive the conference's automatic NCAA berth. It was the first conference title match in 19 years to be decided by a shootout.
VESTAL, NY
bubearcats.com

Volleyball sweeps Albany, takes over first place

VESTAL, N.Y. - Juniors Stefana Stan and Tsvetelina Ilieva had 10 kills apiece and Binghamton volleyball (16-7, 7-2 America East) racked up 12 aces en route to a 3-0 sweep of visiting Albany (7-18, 2-6 AE) Sunday afternoon at West Gym. Binghamton won 25-18, 25-15, 25-18. The victory, combined with UMBC's home loss to UNH, allowed the Bearcats to take over sole possession of first place in the America East standings heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
ALBANY, NY
bubearcats.com

Women’s Basketball Opens Season With 63-46 win over Bloomsburg

VESTAL, N.Y. – Senior forward Clare Traeger scored a game-high 16 points, pacing Binghamton (1-0) to a 63-46 win over Bloomsburg (0-0) in a non-conference women's basketball game on Monday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. With the victory, the Bearcats have now won four out of their last five season openers.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
bubearcats.com

Men's basketball rolls in season opener 87-56

Box Score VESTAL, N.Y. - Junior center Tariq Balogun scored 17 points in his Bearcats debut and the 6-foot-10 center led five Binghamton players in double digits in an 87-56 season-opening win over visiting Cazenovia Monday night at the Events Center. Balogun, one of three transfers in the starting lineup,...
VESTAL, NY
bubearcats.com

Men's tennis finishes fall at MAC Indoor Invite

KALAMAZOO, Mich. Freshman James McPherson captured a singles title in the fifth flight to highlight the Binghamton men's tennis showing at the MAC Invite, hosted by Western Michigan at West Hills Athletic Club. The three-day event featured all six teams in the MAC and consisted of three doubles and six singles flights.
BINGHAMTON, NY
96.9 WOUR

Frat Parties Are Temporarily No More At This Upstate New York University

The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of all fraternity parties and social events. The decision comes after a report of alleged sexual assault and students being drugged from both the Cornell University Police Department and The Ithaca Police Department over the weekend. Ithaca Police...
ITHACA, NY
commonwealthmagazine.org

How not to build a highway

THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
NEWTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Police pursuit ends in arrest in Hartford

HARTFORD — A 66-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following an incident in Hartford on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a pursuit coming from New Hampshire into Vermont on I-89 at around 11:20 p.m. Police say the vehicle stopped for New Hampshire Troopers after approximately...
HARTFORD, VT
Travel Maven

This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

