Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bubearcats.com
Women's soccer edged in PKs after 4-4 title game tie
VESTAL, N.Y. - After staging a ferocious second-half comeback and forcing a championship-deciding shootout, Binghamton women's soccer (9-5-5) came up short, 3-2 in penalties as visiting New Hampshire (9-5-3) captured the America East title Sunday afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The Wildcats receive the conference's automatic NCAA berth. It was the first conference title match in 19 years to be decided by a shootout.
bubearcats.com
Volleyball sweeps Albany, takes over first place
VESTAL, N.Y. - Juniors Stefana Stan and Tsvetelina Ilieva had 10 kills apiece and Binghamton volleyball (16-7, 7-2 America East) racked up 12 aces en route to a 3-0 sweep of visiting Albany (7-18, 2-6 AE) Sunday afternoon at West Gym. Binghamton won 25-18, 25-15, 25-18. The victory, combined with UMBC's home loss to UNH, allowed the Bearcats to take over sole possession of first place in the America East standings heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
bubearcats.com
Women’s Basketball Opens Season With 63-46 win over Bloomsburg
VESTAL, N.Y. – Senior forward Clare Traeger scored a game-high 16 points, pacing Binghamton (1-0) to a 63-46 win over Bloomsburg (0-0) in a non-conference women's basketball game on Monday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. With the victory, the Bearcats have now won four out of their last five season openers.
bubearcats.com
Men's basketball rolls in season opener 87-56
Box Score VESTAL, N.Y. - Junior center Tariq Balogun scored 17 points in his Bearcats debut and the 6-foot-10 center led five Binghamton players in double digits in an 87-56 season-opening win over visiting Cazenovia Monday night at the Events Center. Balogun, one of three transfers in the starting lineup,...
bubearcats.com
Men's tennis finishes fall at MAC Indoor Invite
KALAMAZOO, Mich. Freshman James McPherson captured a singles title in the fifth flight to highlight the Binghamton men's tennis showing at the MAC Invite, hosted by Western Michigan at West Hills Athletic Club. The three-day event featured all six teams in the MAC and consisted of three doubles and six singles flights.
Frat Parties Are Temporarily No More At This Upstate New York University
The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of all fraternity parties and social events. The decision comes after a report of alleged sexual assault and students being drugged from both the Cornell University Police Department and The Ithaca Police Department over the weekend. Ithaca Police...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
WMUR.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire for Saturday drawing, officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — There was no Powerball jackpot winner again this weekend, but a couple of Granite Staters scored big lottery wins. Two separate tickets worth $50,000 were sold for Saturday's drawing — one at The Brook in Seabrook and one at a Circle-K store in Warner, lottery officials said.
IBM History Crumbles as Demo Crew Hits Historic Country Club Site
Heavy equipment began removing the abandoned buildings that were part of the iconic country club complex used by thousands of IBM Endicott employees and their families. Crews working for Gorick Construction of Binghamton started the massive demolition job at the town of Union site Tuesday morning. Broome County officials nearly...
commonwealthmagazine.org
How not to build a highway
THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
The End of an Era as Beloved Dover, NH, Coffee Shop Changes Ownership
Adelle's Coffee shop in downtown Dover, New Hampshire, is ending its 14-=year run. I can hear my friends now, crying in their coffee cups. 4.5 thousand followers of Adelle's on Facebook can't be wrong. Local coffee shops are a community of people enjoying delicious sandwiches and cakes, but most importantly,...
newportdispatch.com
Police pursuit ends in arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD — A 66-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following an incident in Hartford on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a pursuit coming from New Hampshire into Vermont on I-89 at around 11:20 p.m. Police say the vehicle stopped for New Hampshire Troopers after approximately...
Jailed Binghamton murder suspect dies
A Binghamton man being held on a murder charge in the Broome County Jail has died.
Andover Man Busted For Going 107 On New Hampshire Highway With Baby On Board
A Massachusetts man was caught going well over the speed limit while driving through New Hampshire with a woman and child in the car, authorities said. Police noticed a white sedan traveling at 107 miles per hour on I-93 in Bow, NH, on Saturday, Nov, 5, according to New Hampshire State Police on Twitter.
Do You Have One Of The Most Popular Dog Breeds In New York State?
For those of you who are like me, you have a dog in your family. Or in my case, three. Rarely in my entire life, have my family or I ever not had at least one dog in the family. Growing up, my family's dog preference was beagles. My first...
2.3-magnitude earthquake reported in New Hampshire
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake hit New Hampshire Sunday morning about 3.6 miles northwest of Laconia. The earthquake occurred at 4:23 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and had a depth of 5.4 kilometers.
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls. Stop It.
If you drive a lot, like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
The Agency agrees to buy land near airport for $1.5 million
The local Industrial Development Agency is looking to spend nearly $1.5 million buying more than 290 acres of land on the way to the Greater Binghamton Airport.
A Life-Size New Hampshire Barbie Dream House Has an Indoor Pool, Movie Theater
Who doesn't like taking a gander inside million dollar homes? It's the reason the show Cribs on MTV was such a hit back in the day! It's so much fun to see how the other half lives. With amenities like an indoor pool, tennis court, arcade, and movie theater, the reasons to ever leave the house are slim to none! You have everything you need right on your property.
Comments / 0