Zacks.com
Perrigo (PRGO) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PRGO - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 2.27%. Perrigo’s shares have gained 0.9% this year against the industry’s decline of 47.2%. Perrigo’s earnings performance has been dismal...
Zacks.com
Sunrun (RUN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
RUN - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed an earnings surprise of 70.00%. However, in the trailing four quarters, Sunrun delivered a negative earnings surprise of 77.50%, on average. Factors to Note.
Zacks.com
USA Compression (USAC) Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings Lag
USAC - Free Report) shares have gone up by 0.9% since its third-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 1. This slight rise could be attributed to the Austin, TX-based independent natural gas compression services provider’s sales for the reported quarter, which increased on a year-over-year basis. Behind the Earnings Headlines.
Zacks.com
Ormat Technologies (ORA) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y
ORA - Free Report) rose 11.8% to reach $98.81 on Nov 4, reflecting investors’ optimism following the company's third-quarter 2022 results. The company’s third-quarter adjusted earnings per share came in at 33 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents by 32%. The bottom line also improved 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Zacks.com
Why ITT Shares Are Up Nearly 5% Since Q3 Earnings Release
ITT Inc.’s (. ITT - Free Report) shares have gained 4.8% since the third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 3. Earnings beat coupled with the company’s improved outlook for 2022 revenues seems to have pleased investors. ITT’s third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of...
Starbucks Stock Jumps After Q4 Earnings Beat As Solid US Sales Gains Offset China Weakness
Starbucks (SBUX) posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday as solid U.S. sales offset a slump in China traffic as the world's biggest coffee chain continues its transition to the leadership of new CEO Laxman Narasimhan. Starbucks said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth...
Zacks.com
Phillips 66 (PSX) Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Refining Margins
PSX - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $6.46, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98. The bottom line also improved from $3.18 per share in the year-ago quarter. Strong quarterly earnings can be attributed to robust refining margins worldwide. Phillips 66 Price, Consensus and...
Zacks.com
MasTec (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.88%. A...
Zacks.com
Service Corporation (SCI) to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Note
SCI - Free Report) is likely to register a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $879.9 million, suggesting a decline of 14.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
Waste Connections (WCN) Stock Gains 5% on Q3 Earnings Beat
WCN - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Raised 2022 revenue outlook motivated investors as the stock has risen 5% since the earnings release on Nov 2. Full-year revenues are estimated at $7.190 billion (previous view: $7.125 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is below the raised guidance of $7.17 billion.
Zacks.com
Gates Industrial (GTES) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
GTES - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
CW - Free Report) have improved 2.7% to reach $171.80 since the company’s third-quarter results, reflecting investors’ optimism. The company reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.07 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 by 1.9%. The bottom line also surged 10% on a year-over-year basis.
Zacks.com
Westlake Chemical (WLK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
WLK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -30.65%. A...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Zacks.com
EOG Resources (EOG) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend
EOG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.71, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.75. However, the bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.16. Total quarterly revenues increased to $7,593 million from the year-ago $4,765 million. The top line beat...
Zacks.com
Envista (NVST) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
NVST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of dental products...
Zacks.com
Ryerson Holding (RYI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
RYI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40.08%. A...
Zacks.com
Blachem (BCPC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
BCPC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.92 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.29%. A...
Zacks.com
Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BBSI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.90%. A...
Zacks.com
Essent Group (ESNT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
ESNT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.10%. A...
