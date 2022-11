High School Volleyball Playoffs: 2022 schedules, scores for Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend

Scores and schedules for the 2022 UIL High School Volleyball Playoffs for Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend region.

Note: All times p.m. unless otherwise noted

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 5A

Flour Bluff vs. McAllen Memorial, 6, Nov. 8, Falfurrias JH

CLASS 4A

Rockport-Fulton vs. Floresville, 6:30, Nov. 8, Victoria ISD Event Center

CLASS 3A

Banquete vs. Goliad, 7:30, Nov. 7, Sinton

London vs. Lyford, 6, Nov. 8, Falfurrias

CLASS 2A

Three Rivers vs. Premont, 6:30, Nov. 7, San Diego

Skidmore-Tynan vs. Schulenburg, 6:30, Nov. 8, Calhoun High School, Port Lavaca

AREA

CLASS 5A

McAllen def. Gregory-Portland, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10

Flour Bluff def. Sharyland Pioneer, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23

Mission Sharyland def. Veterans Memorial

CLASS 4A

Rockport-Fulton def. Calallen, 25-21, 25-21, 28-26

Port Lavaca Calhoun def. Tuloso-Midway, 25-17, 28-26, 19-25, 25-14

Pleasanton def. Bishop, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-12

CLASS 3A

Banquete def. Brownsville IDEA Frontier, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14

Lyford def. Hebbronville, 25-15, 20-25, 27-25, 18-25, 15-8

London def. Donna IDEA Academy, 25-16, 25-21, 25-11

CLASS 2A

Three Rivers def. Sabinal, 25-16, 27-25, 25-20

Skidmore-Tynan def. Granger, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16

Johnson City def. Agua Dulce, 25-6, 25-15, 25-10

Harper def. Freer

Premont def. Falls City

BI-DISTRICT

Class 5A

Gregory-Portland def. Mission Veterans Memorial, 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 19-25, 15-12

Flour Bluff def. Laredo Nixon, 25-12, 25-11, 25-8

Veterans Memorial def. Laredo Cigarroa, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23

Class 4A

Calallen def. La Feria, 25-8, 25-13, 25-5

Pleasanton def. Orange Grove, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17

Bishop def. Zapata, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14

Tuloso-Midway def. La Grulla, 25-7, 25-8, 25-20

Floresville def. Sinton, 25-22, 27-25, 25-12

Rockport-Fulton def. Devine

Hidalgo def. Alice

Class 3A

Goliad def. Santa Gertrudis Academy, 25-10, 25-8, 25-12

Banquete def. George West, 25-8, 25-10, 25-13

Hebbronville def. Aransas Pass, 22-25, 25-21, 25-12, 21-25, 15-8

London def. Taft, 25-23, 25-12, 25-17

Class 2A

Three Rivers def. Riviera, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17

Skidmore-Tynan def. Flatonia, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21

Agua Dulce def. La Villa, 8, Nov. 1, Riviera

Freer def. Santa Maria

Weimar def. Woodsboro

Premont def. Charlotte

