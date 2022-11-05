ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

KHBS

40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive

On Friday, November 18, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. 40/29, The Arkansas CW and our turkey drive partners will be collecting turkeys from at area Walmart Super Centers...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Springdale police searching for suspect after Saturday morning shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Brookhaven Apartments in Springdale Saturday morning. Capt. Jeff Taylor said the Springdale SWAT team responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. after reports of gunshots because it was unclear if the suspect or suspects were still inside the apartment.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

2 Hogs football players arrested, charged with disorderly conduct

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two University of Arkansas football players were arrested Sunday and are facing charges of disorderly conduct, according to arrest reports from the Fayetteville Police Department. Police said Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were involved in an altercation with police. According to the report, Brown was "intentionally...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Tornadoes, thunderstorms damage parts of the River Valley

POTEAU, Okla. — Severe storms damaged parts of the River Valley Friday night. Powers lines were knocked down outside of Heavener and Octavia, according to Dennis Yocum, emergency manager. Firefighters reported working two house fires, possibly caused by lightning strikes. One was in Poteau and one in the town...
MANSFIELD, AR
KHBS

Who's running for Arkansas' state house 15th district

ROGERS, Ark. — Two candidates are running to represent Arkansas’ 15th district in the state house. John P. Carr, a Republican, is a resident of Rogers who received his education from the University of Missouri and the University of Arkansas. Rachel Cox, a Democrat, was born and raised...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

River Valley cleaning up from storm damage

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Multiple Sebastian County residents are spending the day cleaning up from Friday night's storm damage. Sebastian County Emergency Manager, Travis Cooper, said assessments have shown about 16 homes with some type of damage - including porches, carports, broken windows, siding blown off and debris. He...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Damage reported from Friday's severe storms

Severe storms damaged parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday evening. According to law enforcement in Sebastian County, there were six swift water rescues. There were no injuries reported in the area. According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old girl is dead and a 43-year-old...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Former FBI agent gives perspective into Ashley Bush case

ROGERS, Ark. — Jennifer Coffindaffer spent 25 years in the FBI. She was stationed in Texas. She says she's worked cases similar to Bush's but never this extreme. "It's horrific the fact that she was pregnant,” she said. “And really in no type of situation to defend herself."
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
FORT SMITH, AR

