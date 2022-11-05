Read full article on original website
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
The "Haunted" Hotel in Arkansas Where You Can Book a RoomDianaEureka Springs, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
KHBS
Tyson's chief financial officer arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chief Financial Officer of Tyson was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication Sunday. A college-age woman found a strange man asleep in her bed when she came home early Sunday morning, according to the police report. VIDEO ABOVE: John R. Tyson being...
KHBS
Suspect in custody after pointing a gun at a Fort Smith police officer
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police were searching for 26-year-old Jarred Cole Watson Saturday after they said he pointed a firearm at an officer. According to police, officers stopped at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South 28th Street on Saturday. That's when they said Watson...
KHBS
40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive
On Friday, November 18, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. 40/29, The Arkansas CW and our turkey drive partners will be collecting turkeys from at area Walmart Super Centers...
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
KHBS
Springdale police searching for suspect after Saturday morning shooting
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Brookhaven Apartments in Springdale Saturday morning. Capt. Jeff Taylor said the Springdale SWAT team responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. after reports of gunshots because it was unclear if the suspect or suspects were still inside the apartment.
KHBS
2 Hogs football players arrested, charged with disorderly conduct
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two University of Arkansas football players were arrested Sunday and are facing charges of disorderly conduct, according to arrest reports from the Fayetteville Police Department. Police said Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were involved in an altercation with police. According to the report, Brown was "intentionally...
KHBS
Tornadoes, thunderstorms damage parts of the River Valley
POTEAU, Okla. — Severe storms damaged parts of the River Valley Friday night. Powers lines were knocked down outside of Heavener and Octavia, according to Dennis Yocum, emergency manager. Firefighters reported working two house fires, possibly caused by lightning strikes. One was in Poteau and one in the town...
KHBS
Who's running for Arkansas' state house 15th district
ROGERS, Ark. — Two candidates are running to represent Arkansas’ 15th district in the state house. John P. Carr, a Republican, is a resident of Rogers who received his education from the University of Missouri and the University of Arkansas. Rachel Cox, a Democrat, was born and raised...
KHBS
River Valley cleaning up from storm damage
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Multiple Sebastian County residents are spending the day cleaning up from Friday night's storm damage. Sebastian County Emergency Manager, Travis Cooper, said assessments have shown about 16 homes with some type of damage - including porches, carports, broken windows, siding blown off and debris. He...
KHBS
Damage reported from Friday's severe storms
Severe storms damaged parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday evening. According to law enforcement in Sebastian County, there were six swift water rescues. There were no injuries reported in the area. According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old girl is dead and a 43-year-old...
KHBS
Former FBI agent gives perspective into Ashley Bush case
ROGERS, Ark. — Jennifer Coffindaffer spent 25 years in the FBI. She was stationed in Texas. She says she's worked cases similar to Bush's but never this extreme. "It's horrific the fact that she was pregnant,” she said. “And really in no type of situation to defend herself."
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
KHBS
University of Arkansas professor on the biggest races he's watching
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Andrew Dowdle with the University of Arkansas talked about the biggest races he's watching Tuesday.Part 1 is above. Part 2 is below. Questions about elections? The 40/29 Arkansas Voting Guide will help.
KHBS
Tonight's stormy forecast and a look ahead to the weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has an update on the threat of severe storms this evening. He tells us when it will move out and looks ahead to the rest of the weekend.
