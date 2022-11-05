ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Mount Greylock Boys Dominate in Tourney Win

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock boys soccer team Sunday got goals from four different players in a 4-0 win over Blue Hills Tech in the Division 5 State Tournament. John Manuel Morales capped a dominant but largely scoreless first half with the game-winner in the 38th minute, and the eighth-seeded Mounties advanced to the Round of 16.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Mount Greylock Girls Come Alive in Second Half, Move on to Next Round

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – For far too long in Sunday’s Division 5 State Tournament game against Carver, the Mount Greylock girls soccer team was looking at a tied score and the specter of a tie-breaker like the penalty kick shootout that ended the Mounties’ 2021 season in the same round of the post-season.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Monument Mountain Girls Advance on Shutout Win

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- Iris Firth scored a pair of goals Saturday to lead the Monument Mountain girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Clinton in the first round of the Division 4 State Tournament. Jade Nelson scored the game-winner in the fifth minute with an assist from Avery...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Fast Start Propels Drury in State Tourney Opener

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The Drury girls soccer team scored three goals in the first six minutes en route to a 7-1 win over Prospect Hill Friday in the preliminary round of the Division 5 State Tournament. Megan McGrath, Hannah Lacasse and Madison Saunders accounted for those early goals.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Mount Everett Girls 'Run Out of Gas' in State Tourney Opener

WALPOLE, Mass. – Norfolk Aggie (15-1-3) scored twice in the second half Friday to earn a 2-0 win over Mount Everett in the preliminary round of the Division 5 State Tournament. “To say it's been a crazy 48 hours would be an understatement,” Mount Everett coach Joshua King said....
NORFOLK, MA
Paulo Freire Volleyball Sweeps Lenox in D5 Playoffs

CHICOPEE, Mass. -- The fifth-seeded Paulo Freire volleyball team turned out to be too much for Lenox in the Division 5 State Tournament's Round of 32 on Friday afternoon. The Millionaires (9-13) saw their season come to an end in a 25-7, 25-10, 25-10 loss. "Despite the time we spent...
LENOX, MA
Wahconah Downs West Bridgewater to Reach Quarter-Finals

DALTON, Mass. — Noah Poirier and Owen Salvatore each scored two touchdowns Friday to lead Wahconah to a 35-15 win over West Bridgewater to open the Division 7 State Tournament. Wahconah Coach Gary Campbell Jr. said it was a great win for the team to start the playoffs. "It...
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA
Schuerer Leads Lee with Triple Double

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- MaKayla Schuerer had a triple double Friday to lead the Lee volleyball team to a three-set win over Franklin Tech in the first round of the Division 5 State Tournament. Schuerer recorded 15 assists, 10 aces and 10 digs in the 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 win. Annie...
LEE, MA
Holbrook Girls Edge McCann Tech

HOLBROOK, Mass. – The Holbrook girls soccer team scored in the 28th minute and went on to a 1-0 win over McCann Tech in the preliminary round of the Division 5 State Tournament on Friday. Keira Lennon stopped 12 shots for the Hornets. McCann Tech finishes the season with...
HOLBROOK, MA
Rollerskiers Tackle Mount Greylock

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. – Fin Bailey and Alexandra Lawson were the top finishers on Sunday at the Mount Greylock Hill Climb. The rollerski race was conducted at Mount Greylock Reservation under the auspices of the New England Nordic Ski Association. More than 100 athletes took on the challenge of racing...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
Making a Splash In and Out of the Pool: Harvard Swimmer Abby Carr Fights For Athletes' Voices on HUA

Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr poses during Harvard Women's Swimming and Diving's Media Day photo shoot. Carr is serving as the inaugural Sports Officer on the Harvard Undergraduate Association (HUA). By Courtesy of Harvard Athletics. Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr has proven herself in the pool. In high school, she...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Man bleeding and sinking into Charles River saved by teen

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager helped save a man from sinking into the Charles River Friday night. After the Celtics game, 18-year-old Finn Conner said he and his dad were walking back to their car in Charlestown when he heard someone yelling from the water. He saw two people in the water, one man was bleeding and sinking, the other man was trying to get him out.
BOSTON, MA
Game of the Week: Shrewsbury at Springfield Central

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked. You voted. This week’s Game of the Week is Shrewbury at Springfield Central. Check out the highlights in the video above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
BArT Students Receive John and Abigail Adams Scholarship

ADAMS, Mass. —The John and Abigail Adams Scholarship is a merit-based program that provides credit towards tuition for up to eight semesters of undergraduate education at a Massachusetts state college or university. For this scholarship, merit is based on student scores on the 10th-grade Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS)...
ADAMS, MA
Construction Bids HIgh on Lanesborough Pavilion

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The construction of Bill Laston Memorial Park's new pavilion is uncertain because of higher than expected costs, the Recreation Committee said during its meeting last week. The pavilion's components were delivered to Laston Park, near where it will be built; however, the committee moved it to...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
Week 9: Pittsfield at West Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week, Western Mass News caught Pittsfield taking on West Springfield. Check out the highlights at the video above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Powerball players with big dreams pack lucky lottery store

METHUEN -  If you're looking for a winning lottery ticket there is a good chance you will find it at Ted's Stateline Mobil off Route 28. The business is the top lottery agent in Massachusetts and has sold some of the highest winning tickets in state history. It was packed ahead of Saturday night's Powerball drawing (Check the winning numbers here). The parking lot was so full some folks had to park at nearby businesses and walk over. Hundreds of people stopping by to get their ticket for a chance at the $1.6 billion jackpot. "This is the winner right here pal," said...
METHUEN, MA

