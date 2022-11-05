Read full article on original website
Related
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.
lastwordonsports.com
UEFA Champions League Draw in Full: Liverpool Face Real Madrid in a Clash of the Titans
Nyon, Switzerland is the location for the next stage of the UEFA Champions League draw. All roads lead to Istanbul for a second time with the first, of course, coming to a head in that iconic final between AC Milan and Liverpool. Both of those two are featured in thedraw once again.
Soccer-Alves makes Brazil World Cup squad, Firmino left out
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil have included 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves but left out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in their 26-man World Cup squad which was named by coach Tite on Monday.
Arsenal back on top, Salah double lifts Liverpool
Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 to dispel doubts over their Premier League title credentials and go top of the table on Sunday as Liverpool bounced back with a 2-1 win at Tottenham. Chelsea offered barely anything going forward as they slipped to back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time in two years.
CBS Sports
Champions League draw results: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool headline knockout stage, Europa League draw next
The knockout stage draw for the UEFA Champions League took place Monday morning as the teams in the round of 16 found out who awaits them. The knockout draws for Europa League and Europa Conference League will also take place. The Champions League round of 16 promises a host of...
Dani Alves: Brazil manager Tite explains defender’s World Cup squad inclusion
Brazil named their squad for the World Cup 2022 on Monday, with one of the most intriguing inclusions being that of veteran full-back Dani Alves.Now aged 39, Alves is playing in Mexico for UNAM but has not featured for a month due to a knee issue.World Cup 2022 LIVE: Brazil squad announcement and latest newsHowever, he’s in the 26-man Selecao group as one of four full-backs, where he’ll likely go up against Juventus’ versatile performer Danilo for a starting spot on the right side of defence.Head coach Tite has detailed exactly why Alves, the oldest and most-capped player in the...
Brazil World Cup squad includes 9 forwards, Dani Alves
Brazil coach Tite has included nine forwards in his World Cup squad
Yardbarker
Mbappe, Messi Joined By Liverpool Star In Stat Displaying Champions League Dominance
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has ended, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being the top performers. Champions League Stats on Twitter pointed out that Mbappe and Messi are at the top of the leaderboard regarding most goal contributions. The 23-year-old led all players with 10 goal contributions;...
Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: Roberto Firmino misses out but Gabriel Martinelli included for Qatar
Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, but there is no place for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in manager Tite’s 26-man group.Martinelli has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season for the Premier League leaders and joins a star-studded group of forwards that includes Neymar and Vinicius Junior, as well as Richarlison, Antony and Raphinha.Jesus and Martinelli had both missed out on Brazil’s previous squad in September, despite Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign. Firmino, who was included in Brazil’s 2018 squad, has scored eight times for Liverpool this season but...
Manchester United Have To Sign Players In January Or Will Face Huge Struggle In Top Four Battle
Manchester United will have to sign players in the January window if they are to stay in the battle for the top four.
Yardbarker
Diego Milito admits Juventus has great players but insists there is no harmony
Former Inter Milan striker Diego Milito has commented on Juventus’ struggles this season and insists great players don’t necessarily make a great team. Juve has some of the best players in Serie A in their squad now and on paper, they should beat any club. But that hasn’t...
Yardbarker
Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Currently Juventus Play Is Unacceptable Whilst Inter Play Better But You Never Know”
Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes Inter Milan have been playing better than Juventus and that the Bianconeri’s current form has been unacceptable. In an interview with Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, as reported via FCInter1908.it, Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabio Caressa praised Inter for their current form when compared to the Bianconeri and that you never know what can happen in a Derby d’Italia match.
EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup
Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn't the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here's a look at some of them:TRADITIONAL SPORTSQataris enjoy the traditional sports of the Arabian Peninsula, particularly falconry. In Doha, Qatar's capital, there's even a hospital for the birds in the city's traditional Souq Waqif. Falcons both represent a sheikhly status symbol as well as a link to Qatar's Bedouin past. Falcons compete in beauty contests and races. Camel racing...
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed
Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
lastwordonsports.com
UEFA Europa League Draw: Manchester United vs Barcelona is a Match for the Ages
With the Champions League round of sixteen draw in the book, the Europa League follows from Nyon, Switzerland. The final will take place in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, but the route to get there is very different to years gone by. The third-placed teams from the UCL will be taking part in this round and they will meet the UEL runners-up. Here is the run-down from today’s UEFA Europa League draw!
lastwordonsports.com
UEFA Europa Conference League Draw: Lazio and Fiorentina are Amongst the Favourites
For the third and final time today, attention turned to Nyon in Switzerland. The UEFA Europa Conference League Draw beckoned this time and, after Jose Mourinho led AS Roma to win the inaugural tournament, there is a chance for another side to follow suit and make history. Here is how the draw went, featuring the second-placed Conference League teams and the third-placed Europa League teams.
ESPN
Man United to face Barcelona in Europa League playoff
Barcelona and Manchester United will meet in the Europa League playoff round in February following the Catalan side's elimination from the Champions League. Barcelona failed to get out of a group which included Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, dropping into the Europa League for the second season running. United, meanwhile, finished second in their group behind LaLiga side Real Sociedad.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi Has Incredible Record Against Juventus, Italian Media Highlight
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is looking to extend his excellent record against Juventus when the two teams face each other in the Derby d’Italia this evening. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri tactician has enjoyed many of his matchups against Juventus throughout his coaching career, stemming back to his time at previous club Lazio.
Yardbarker
Juventus embroiled in three-horse race for Empoli youngster
As we all by now, Juventus are searching the market for a new left-back who would be the long-term replacement of Alex Sandro. The Brazilian is on his way out of the club as the management is unlikely to renew his expiring contract. While the likes of Luca Pellegrini and...
Yardbarker
Fagioli names a Juventus teammate as the best talent in Serie A
Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has named Dusan Vlahovic as the best talent in Serie A now. The midfielder is becoming an important player for Juve after making a good start to life in the team. He scored the winner in the game against Lecce and is enjoying a lot of...
Comments / 0