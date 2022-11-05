Read full article on original website
Related
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.
lastwordonsports.com
UEFA Champions League Draw in Full: Liverpool Face Real Madrid in a Clash of the Titans
Nyon, Switzerland is the location for the next stage of the UEFA Champions League draw. All roads lead to Istanbul for a second time with the first, of course, coming to a head in that iconic final between AC Milan and Liverpool. Both of those two are featured in thedraw once again.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United chase two potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacements with January move likely
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Ten Hag has replacements...
CBS Sports
Champions League draw results: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool headline knockout stage, Europa League draw next
The knockout stage draw for the UEFA Champions League took place Monday morning as the teams in the round of 16 found out who awaits them. The knockout draws for Europa League and Europa Conference League will also take place. The Champions League round of 16 promises a host of...
Arsenal back on top, Salah double lifts Liverpool
Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 to dispel doubts over their Premier League title credentials and go top of the table on Sunday as Liverpool bounced back with a 2-1 win at Tottenham. Chelsea offered barely anything going forward as they slipped to back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time in two years.
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 15: Raheem Sterling
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. England has no shortage of star power on its team, but few players in the Three Lions' player pool have been a star for as long as Raheem Sterling. His experience and success at both the club and international level could be the difference for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Yardbarker
Mbappe, Messi Joined By Liverpool Star In Stat Displaying Champions League Dominance
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has ended, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being the top performers. Champions League Stats on Twitter pointed out that Mbappe and Messi are at the top of the leaderboard regarding most goal contributions. The 23-year-old led all players with 10 goal contributions;...
Brazil World Cup squad includes 9 forwards, Dani Alves
Brazil coach Tite has included nine forwards in his World Cup squad
Yardbarker
Diego Milito admits Juventus has great players but insists there is no harmony
Former Inter Milan striker Diego Milito has commented on Juventus’ struggles this season and insists great players don’t necessarily make a great team. Juve has some of the best players in Serie A in their squad now and on paper, they should beat any club. But that hasn’t...
Yardbarker
Report: Christophe Galtier Knows Who Replaces Lionel Messi Against Lorient
Paris Saint-Germain will be without Lionel Messi for their matchup against FC Lorient on Sunday at the Stade du Moustoir. Messi is dealing with inflammation in his Achilles tendon and not wanting to risk further injury, the 35-year-old will sit out this matchup, but manager Christophe Galtier expects him to return against Auxerre.
Yardbarker
Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Currently Juventus Play Is Unacceptable Whilst Inter Play Better But You Never Know”
Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes Inter Milan have been playing better than Juventus and that the Bianconeri’s current form has been unacceptable. In an interview with Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, as reported via FCInter1908.it, Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabio Caressa praised Inter for their current form when compared to the Bianconeri and that you never know what can happen in a Derby d’Italia match.
World Cup 2022: Neymar feels mid-season staging will improve quality of tournament
The Brazil icon has highlighted one positive of a winter World Cup – and named England among his favourites to lift the trophy
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England & Wales chances in Qatar predicted | Brazil, France, Argentina & Spain favourites
Brazil will beat France in the World Cup final, according to a super computer. The algorithm pits Argentina and Spain in a third-place play-off, with England most likely to crash out of the tournament in the quarter-finals - along with Germany, Netherlands and Belgium. Stats Perform's prediction model estimates the...
Yardbarker
Roberto Mancini is delighted to see Chiesa back to fitness
Italy manager Roberto Mancini has commented on the return of Federico Chiesa from injury and he is delighted to have the winger back. Chiesa was the star of the show as Italy won Euro 2020 in England and the attacker was not involved in their final World Cup qualifying matches.
Yardbarker
An internal legal conflict in Elkann household could shake Juve’s hierarchy
When Gianni Agnelli was still alive, Il Avvocato was the undisputed head of the Agnelli family, and subsequently the ultimate patron at Juventus. Unfortunately, things haven’t been this straight-forward following his death in 2003. His grandson John Elkann became the De Facto heir of Gianni’s assets, but his lack of interest in football prompted him to appoint his cousin Andrea Agnelli as club president in 2010.
EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup
Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn't the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here's a look at some of them:TRADITIONAL SPORTSQataris enjoy the traditional sports of the Arabian Peninsula, particularly falconry. In Doha, Qatar's capital, there's even a hospital for the birds in the city's traditional Souq Waqif. Falcons both represent a sheikhly status symbol as well as a link to Qatar's Bedouin past. Falcons compete in beauty contests and races. Camel racing...
ESPN
Qatar World Cup: England, Germany call for FIFA to improve migrant worker rights
The football associations of 10 European countries, including England and Germany, have called on FIFA to improve migrant worker rights in Qatar ahead of this month's World Cup. "FIFA has repeatedly committed to deliver concrete answers on these issues -- the compensation fund for migrant workers, and the concept of...
CBS Sports
UEFA Europa League draw results: Barcelona face Manchester United in battle of European super clubs
The UEFA Europa League draw provided some marquee matchups for when the tournament returns in February as third-place finishers from the Champions League groups stage drop into the tournament to take on the Europa League's second-place group stage teams. You can find all the action on Paramount+. Use offer code ALLYEAR now to get 50% off the annual plan.
Will Lionel Messi be fit for the World Cup?
Lionel Messi fitness and injury latest ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
ESPN
Picking Australia's 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar
In a few weeks, Graham Arnold will live the aspiration of countless coaches around the world when he leads his homeland into the World Cup; entrusted with guiding the Socceroos at the world's biggest sporting event. Right now, though, he has the worst job in Australian sport. On Tuesday afternoon,...
