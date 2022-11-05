ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazareth, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Dual-threat Darno hits milestone as Notre Dame football handles Saucon Valley

Danny Darno reached a milestone Friday night that no Phil Stambaugh-coached quarterback had ever achieved. With an 18-yard scramble late in the first quarter against visiting Saucon Valley, the Notre Dame High School junior became the first quarterback in Stambaugh’s 12 years as a head coach and a few other seasons as an assistant coach to not only throw for more than 2,000 yards in a season but also reach the 1,000-yard rushing plateau.
HELLERTOWN, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners

Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Harlem Globetrotters to return to Allentown on 2023 World Tour

The world’s winningest basketball team will be bringing their high-flying style to the PPL Center early in 2023. The Harlem Globetrotters announced that they’ll take the PPL Center court on Feb. 17, where they’ll once again take on the Washington Generals and show off their stylish, whimsical brand of basketball. The Allentown date is part of their 2023 World Tour.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Residents hope to win the big ticket

A major record could be tied Saturday night, but many local residents are hoping they can be the one to keep that from happening. If nobody wins the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, it will tie the game record of 40 for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Veterans Day (11/11/2022): Here’s what’s happening in the Lehigh Valley in recognition

The holiday that became known as Veterans Day was first observed as Armistice Day in 1919. It was the end of World War I and the first day of peace. Today we mark the anniversary of that day with reflection and gratitude for the veterans of the United States’ military who have preserved that peace. Municipalities across the Lehigh Valley host parades, ceremonies, tributes, lectures, concerts and other events to mark Veterans Day.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Walnutport, Lehigh Township will vote for 14th District senator

The new 14th Senatorial district includes parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties, including Walnutport and Lehigh Township. Candidates are Republican Dean N. Browning, a former Lehigh County Commissioner and Democrat Nick Miller, an Allentown native who served on Allentown School Board. Here is a look at the candidates:. Dean N....
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
hwy.co

Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA

If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles have magic number to target if they want to win the Super Bowl

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills was looking to make a play on a third and 19, with his team down by 12 points with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Eagles. For Mills, he was looking to atone for an earlier interception he threw on third down, one that was nabbed by Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, which turned out to be the turning point In the game.
HOUSTON, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

Caps for sale at Hat Project, Easton’s newest headwear-only store

With the Phillies in the World Series, a Phils hat is currently a wardrobe essential. And with the weather cooling down, a warm beanie is, too. Fortunately, a new store in downtown Easton is covering all of your hat needs. Hat Project, located at 13 S. Second St., just a few steps from Centre Square, soft-launched in late October and is holding its grand opening on Saturday during PA Bacon Fest.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy