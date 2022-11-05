Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Allentown Central Catholic football shakes off recent struggles, pounds Bangor in playoffs
The Allentown Central Catholic football team entered the District 11 Class 4A playoffs dropping a one-point loss to rival Bethlehem Catholic, the Vikings’ third defeat in their final four games of the regular season. The other losses were a 28-point defeat to Nazareth and a 31-point setback against Whitehall.
Allentown Central Catholic football blasts Bangor early, often in district semifinal win
FULL STORY: Allentown Central Catholic football shakes off recent struggles, pounds Bangor in playoffs. Allentown Central Catholic 42, Bangor 7 — Rapid Recap. The Allentown Central Catholic football team scored the first 28 points of the game and rolled to a 42-7 home victory over Bangor in a District 11 Class 4A semifinal on Friday night.
Bethlehem Catholic football bombards Blue Mountain, advances to district final
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and both quarterback Luke Thomas and wide receiver Jaiden Ellis-Lahey agreed their 20-yard touchdown connection in the waning seconds of the first half was the best of the four TDs Thomas tossed in Bethlehem Catholic High School’s 41-16 victory over Blue Mountain.
Moravian Academy’s Kraus conquers field, course en route to state cross country crown
Virginia Kraus conquered both other runners and a cross country course. The Moravian Academy freshman stormed to the PIAA 1A cross country championship Saturday at the Hersheypark Course in Hershey. Kraus crossed the line in 18 minutes and 54 seconds, 42 seconds faster than runner-up Chelsea Hartman of Shady Side...
Catasauqua football completes comeback in mirror-image playoff rematch against Palisades
Two weeks ago, the Catasauqua football team let a 14-point halftime lead slip away in a 20-17 home overtime loss to Palisades with the Colonial/Schuylkill League White Division title on the line. On Saturday night, it was time for the Rough Riders to reverse those results with a District 11...
Phillipsburg football’s physical performance paves path to victory in sectional semifinals
Phillipsburg senior Xavier Moore’s helmet told the story. Standing on Bellis Field at Maloney stadium moments after the Stateliners advanced to the NJSIAA North 2 Group 5 championship, Xavier’s younger brother Cameron, 9, and Cameron’s friends asked why his helmet had so many scratches and marks on it.
Taylor helps make sure opening Lehigh wrestling win no close shave
Good thing Nathan Taylor isn’t a modern-day Sansom. Unlike the Biblical hero, who lost all his strength when his copious hair shorn, the Lehigh freshman 285-pounder kept all his power and more when he lost his locks. Taylor’s 7-4 win over JJ Dixon in his dual-meet debut for the...
Dual-threat Darno hits milestone as Notre Dame football handles Saucon Valley
Danny Darno reached a milestone Friday night that no Phil Stambaugh-coached quarterback had ever achieved. With an 18-yard scramble late in the first quarter against visiting Saucon Valley, the Notre Dame High School junior became the first quarterback in Stambaugh’s 12 years as a head coach and a few other seasons as an assistant coach to not only throw for more than 2,000 yards in a season but also reach the 1,000-yard rushing plateau.
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners
Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
Harlem Globetrotters to return to Allentown on 2023 World Tour
The world’s winningest basketball team will be bringing their high-flying style to the PPL Center early in 2023. The Harlem Globetrotters announced that they’ll take the PPL Center court on Feb. 17, where they’ll once again take on the Washington Generals and show off their stylish, whimsical brand of basketball. The Allentown date is part of their 2023 World Tour.
Residents hope to win the big ticket
A major record could be tied Saturday night, but many local residents are hoping they can be the one to keep that from happening. If nobody wins the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, it will tie the game record of 40 for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.
Veterans Day (11/11/2022): Here’s what’s happening in the Lehigh Valley in recognition
The holiday that became known as Veterans Day was first observed as Armistice Day in 1919. It was the end of World War I and the first day of peace. Today we mark the anniversary of that day with reflection and gratitude for the veterans of the United States’ military who have preserved that peace. Municipalities across the Lehigh Valley host parades, ceremonies, tributes, lectures, concerts and other events to mark Veterans Day.
Power is restored to more than 20,000 Allentown residents Monday morning (UPDATE)
More than 20,000 Allentown residents lost power briefly Monday morning, according to PPL Electric Utiltiies. The outages were widespread throughout the city around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to an outage map on the PPL Electric Utilities website. By 9:40 a.m. the number of outages was down to about...
Bethlehem Area School District investigating alleged incident involving superintendent
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Bethlehem Area School District school board president tells 69 News the district is investigating an "alleged incident" involving the superintendent and a district employee. WFMZ reached out to district officials after receiving information that Superintendent Joseph Roy was involved in an alleged altercation with an employee.
Walnutport, Lehigh Township will vote for 14th District senator
The new 14th Senatorial district includes parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties, including Walnutport and Lehigh Township. Candidates are Republican Dean N. Browning, a former Lehigh County Commissioner and Democrat Nick Miller, an Allentown native who served on Allentown School Board. Here is a look at the candidates:. Dean N....
Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA
If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni gives insights into plan for team’s ‘mini-bye’
It was 4:49 a.m. Friday and the Boeing 787 that the Eagles were on returning to Philadelphia after their 29-17 win over the Houston Texans had arrived at Philadelphia International Airport. As the players and coaches walked down the two sets of stairs to depart the plane, they boarded buses headed back to the NovaCare Complex.
Eagles have magic number to target if they want to win the Super Bowl
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills was looking to make a play on a third and 19, with his team down by 12 points with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Eagles. For Mills, he was looking to atone for an earlier interception he threw on third down, one that was nabbed by Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, which turned out to be the turning point In the game.
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
Caps for sale at Hat Project, Easton’s newest headwear-only store
With the Phillies in the World Series, a Phils hat is currently a wardrobe essential. And with the weather cooling down, a warm beanie is, too. Fortunately, a new store in downtown Easton is covering all of your hat needs. Hat Project, located at 13 S. Second St., just a few steps from Centre Square, soft-launched in late October and is holding its grand opening on Saturday during PA Bacon Fest.
