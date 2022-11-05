Read full article on original website
SFGate
Messi to sit out PSG game against Lorient as a precaution
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has some inflammation on his Achilles tendon and is being rested for Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Lorient on Sunday as a precautionary measure. PSG said Saturday that the Argentina star, who will look to win the World Cup for the first time in his stellar career, is expected to resume training next week.
BBC
Rugby World Cup highlights: England beat Canada to reach World Cup final
England will face hosts and holders New Zealand in the World Cup final next Saturday after showing grit to hold off a determined Canada at Eden Park. This clip has no commentary. MATCH REPORT: England show grit to reach World Cup final. Available to UK users only.
Brazil World Cup squad includes 9 forwards, Dani Alves
Brazil coach Tite has included nine forwards in his World Cup squad
US and Portugal win big in Rugby World Cup final qualification games
The USA and Portugal have the inside running on qualification for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after bonus-point wins in the first matches of the final qualifying tournament, in Dubai on Sunday. The US beat Kenya 68-14 and Portugal defeated Hong Kong 42-14 at the Sevens Stadium in...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 16: Sadio Mané
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Sadio Mané's trophy cabinet is running out of space. In the last year alone, he's won the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the African Cup of Nations and the African Footballer of the Year award. But he doesn't have the one trophy every player dreams of: the World Cup.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England & Wales chances in Qatar predicted | Brazil, France, Argentina & Spain favourites
Brazil will beat France in the World Cup final, according to a super computer. The algorithm pits Argentina and Spain in a third-place play-off, with England most likely to crash out of the tournament in the quarter-finals - along with Germany, Netherlands and Belgium. Stats Perform's prediction model estimates the...
ESPN
Qatar World Cup: England, Germany call for FIFA to improve migrant worker rights
The football associations of 10 European countries, including England and Germany, have called on FIFA to improve migrant worker rights in Qatar ahead of this month's World Cup. "FIFA has repeatedly committed to deliver concrete answers on these issues -- the compensation fund for migrant workers, and the concept of...
Samoa beat Tonga in classic to set up England semi-final at Rugby League World Cup
Shaun Wane had hoped his visit to Warrington to watch England’s two potential Rugby League World Cup semi-final opponents would result in, as he put it, Tonga and Samoa “ripping into each other”. He and everyone fortunate enough to be in attendance for an unforgettable afternoon in Warrington got that and so much more than they would have bargained for.
World Cup 2022: Neymar feels mid-season staging will improve quality of tournament
The Brazil icon has highlighted one positive of a winter World Cup – and named England among his favourites to lift the trophy
Cricket-Pakistan join India in World Cup semis as Dutch dump South Africa
MELBOURNE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan joined India in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals on Sunday after South Africa crashed out of the tournament after a stunning defeat by the Netherlands.
EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup
Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn't the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here's a look at some of them:TRADITIONAL SPORTSQataris enjoy the traditional sports of the Arabian Peninsula, particularly falconry. In Doha, Qatar's capital, there's even a hospital for the birds in the city's traditional Souq Waqif. Falcons both represent a sheikhly status symbol as well as a link to Qatar's Bedouin past. Falcons compete in beauty contests and races. Camel racing...
ESPN
Aussie Sevens snap 34-year Hong Kong hoodoo
Australia's rugby men have earned a remarkable triumph at the Hong Kong Sevens, winning the global circuit's blue riband event for the first time in 34 years. Coach John Manenti's side proved their World Series triumph may be just the start of something big on Sunday as they began their 2022-23 campaign by beating Olympic and World Cup champs Fiji 20-17 in the final after a nail-biting finish.
ESPN
Picking Australia's 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar
In a few weeks, Graham Arnold will live the aspiration of countless coaches around the world when he leads his homeland into the World Cup; entrusted with guiding the Socceroos at the world's biggest sporting event. Right now, though, he has the worst job in Australian sport. On Tuesday afternoon,...
Ghana endured a miserable AFCON and their fans have even called on DIVINE INTERVENTION ahead of the World Cup amid their poor form... but the likes of Partey, Kudus and Williams give them a chance of springing a surprise in the 'group of death' in Qatar
Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament. At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.
Barcelona's Gerard Pique starts against Almeria in last-ever match at Camp Nou
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is in the starting line-up against Almeria for his last-ever match at Camp Nou
Ghana World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Ghana are back at the World Cup after an eight-year gap since bowing out at the group stage in Brazil.A poor return of one point then will fix minds on battling for a place in the last 16 here.Memories of 2010 in South Africa will also fuel motivation, particularly a third game against Uruguay in a repeat of the quarter-final loss on penalties to La Celeste.Luis Suarez was the villain that day, with his red card for handling on the line denying a goal for Dominic Adiyiah in extra-time.An away goal from Arsenal’s Thomas Partey in Abuja was enough...
Yardbarker
(Video) Lewandowski stutters and fluffs Barcelona penalty vs Almeria
‘Awful misses’ is not a phrase often associated with Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. The Poland international is undoubtedly one of the sport’s most prolific strikers and with 527 career goals to his name, it’s not hard to see why Barcelona were so eager to poach him away from Bayern Munich in the summer.
BBC
T20 World Cup: England batter Dawid Malan unlikely to be fit for India semi-final
ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, England v India. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Batter Dawid Malan is unlikely to be fit for England's T20 World Cup...
