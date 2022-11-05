Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock Boys Dominate in Tourney Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock boys soccer team Sunday got goals from four different players in a 4-0 win over Blue Hills Tech in the Division 5 State Tournament. John Manuel Morales capped a dominant but largely scoreless first half with the game-winner in the 38th minute, and the eighth-seeded Mounties advanced to the Round of 16.
iBerkshires.com
Coody Leads Mount Greylock to Tourney-Opening Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- The Mount Greylock volleyball team Friday came back from an 11-point deficit in the third set to take a sweep from Norfolk Aggie in the first round of the Division 5 State Tournament. Charlotte Coody was part of 32 points in the 25-16, 25-15, 26-24 win. Coody...
iBerkshires.com
Lee Sweeps Youth Football Crowns
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Lee Youth Football program turned in a pair of dominating performances at BCC on Sunday night to earn Berkshire County Youth Football League crowns in the Junior and Senior Divisions. Lee’s Juniors blanked Adams-Cheshire, 12-0, in the opener on Gene Dellea Field. In the...
iBerkshires.com
Monument Mountain Girls Advance on Shutout Win
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- Iris Firth scored a pair of goals Saturday to lead the Monument Mountain girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Clinton in the first round of the Division 4 State Tournament. Jade Nelson scored the game-winner in the fifth minute with an assist from Avery...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Girls Dominant in State Tourney Opener
DALTON, Mass. — The Wahconah girls soccer team took care of business with a dominant 5-0 win over Malden Catholic in the Division 4 state tournament on Saturday. Wahconah (6-9-4) came into the game as the higher seed and really imposed itself from the get go. For the better part of the first half it controlled tempo and kept Malden Catholic pinned in their own half. Wahconah was especially clinical up the left side of the field working passes in and out and getting good chances on net from corner kicks.
iBerkshires.com
Rollerskiers Tackle Mount Greylock
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. – Fin Bailey and Alexandra Lawson were the top finishers on Sunday at the Mount Greylock Hill Climb. The rollerski race was conducted at Mount Greylock Reservation under the auspices of the New England Nordic Ski Association. More than 100 athletes took on the challenge of racing...
iBerkshires.com
Paulo Freire Volleyball Sweeps Lenox in D5 Playoffs
CHICOPEE, Mass. -- The fifth-seeded Paulo Freire volleyball team turned out to be too much for Lenox in the Division 5 State Tournament's Round of 32 on Friday afternoon. The Millionaires (9-13) saw their season come to an end in a 25-7, 25-10, 25-10 loss. "Despite the time we spent...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Downs West Bridgewater to Reach Quarter-Finals
DALTON, Mass. — Noah Poirier and Owen Salvatore each scored two touchdowns Friday to lead Wahconah to a 35-15 win over West Bridgewater to open the Division 7 State Tournament. Wahconah Coach Gary Campbell Jr. said it was a great win for the team to start the playoffs. "It...
iBerkshires.com
Fast Start Propels Drury in State Tourney Opener
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The Drury girls soccer team scored three goals in the first six minutes en route to a 7-1 win over Prospect Hill Friday in the preliminary round of the Division 5 State Tournament. Megan McGrath, Hannah Lacasse and Madison Saunders accounted for those early goals.
iBerkshires.com
Drury 'Goes Down Swinging' Against Defending State Champs
Drury was better than many would have thought. The 15th-seeded Blue Devils outscored the Skippers, 15-7, in the second half of Friday's 41-15 Division 7 State Tournament opening loss. The defending state champions got 128 yards rushing and two receiving touchdowns in just more than two quarters of work from...
iBerkshires.com
BArT Students Receive John and Abigail Adams Scholarship
ADAMS, Mass. —The John and Abigail Adams Scholarship is a merit-based program that provides credit towards tuition for up to eight semesters of undergraduate education at a Massachusetts state college or university. For this scholarship, merit is based on student scores on the 10th-grade Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS)...
iBerkshires.com
Open Forum On Environmental Aspects of Williamstown Fire Station Project
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. An open forum on the environmental aspects of the proposed new Williamstown Fire Station will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6:00 p.m. at the Williamstown Youth Center on School Street in Williamstown. All residents are invited to attend this interactive event, which is co-sponsored by the...
iBerkshires.com
PJ Library Pajama Drive
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — As chilly weather returns to the Berkshires, the PJ Library Pajama Drive conducted by the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires also returns. Last year's effort collected hundreds of pairs of pajamas from individuals, groups, and local businesses. The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires have again teamed...
iBerkshires.com
Last Call Activities Before the Fall Season Ends
The bone-chilling winter is looming over a lot of shoulders. The shovels, heavy coats, mittens, scarfs, and hats are being dusted off in preparation for the dark winter season. What better way to send off the season by doing these last-call activities before it is too late. Especially as this unusual mild autumn weather is expected to continue for another week.
iBerkshires.com
Construction Bids HIgh on Lanesborough Pavilion
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The construction of Bill Laston Memorial Park's new pavilion is uncertain because of higher than expected costs, the Recreation Committee said during its meeting last week. The pavilion's components were delivered to Laston Park, near where it will be built; however, the committee moved it to...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School's Curriculum Panel OKs 2 Pilot Courses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Public Schools' curriculum subcommittee voted to approve two pilot courses during its meeting on Tuesday night. The "History of Math" course has been in the works for over a year. It would be a half-year elective to ensure it is accessible to students who have an interest in the topic since all half-year electives are currently either English or history based.
iBerkshires.com
Lt. Gov. Candidate Driscoll Makes Campaign Swing Through Berkshires
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll was talking about addressing housing issues and public infrastructure as she made a last swing through far Western Mass on Friday. The mayor of Salem stopped in Pittsfield before appearing at a campaign gathering hosted by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at...
iBerkshires.com
$72K Raised in Berkshire Humane, Haddad Subaru Clinic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. Haddad Subaru and Berkshire Humane Society raised $72,000 during their rabies and microchip clinic in October. During the event, Dr. Charlotte Barkley of Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital administered approximately 50 vaccines and 50 Microchips to cats and dogs. The funding for this clinic was provided by Subaru Loves Pets-specific grant.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Theater Making Final Preparations for Benefit Concert
ADAMS, Mass. — Final preparations are being made inside of Adams Theater as it prepares for an upcoming benefit concert by the piano group Two Piano Journey on Nov. 11. The mother and son team, Michelle Chen Kuo and Christopher Kuo, is currently touring to raise money for philanthropic and charitable organizations. The duo has raised $1,456,000 for its partners since 2016.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Christmas Trees Delivered
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — City workers installed the two Christmas Trees on Main Street Monday morning preparing the downtown for the holidays. "Everyone is beeping at us; we have the Christmas music going," Wire and Alarm Inspector Mitchell Meranti said. "This just gets everyone in the holiday spirit. It is a lot of work but at the end of the day when we do the tree lighting the kids love it."
