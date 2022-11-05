DALTON, Mass. — The Wahconah girls soccer team took care of business with a dominant 5-0 win over Malden Catholic in the Division 4 state tournament on Saturday. Wahconah (6-9-4) came into the game as the higher seed and really imposed itself from the get go. For the better part of the first half it controlled tempo and kept Malden Catholic pinned in their own half. Wahconah was especially clinical up the left side of the field working passes in and out and getting good chances on net from corner kicks.

