Soccer-Alves makes Brazil World Cup squad, Firmino left out
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil have included 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves but left out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in their 26-man World Cup squad which was named by coach Tite on Monday.
BBC
Rugby World Cup highlights: England beat Canada to reach World Cup final
England will face hosts and holders New Zealand in the World Cup final next Saturday after showing grit to hold off a determined Canada at Eden Park. This clip has no commentary. MATCH REPORT: England show grit to reach World Cup final. Available to UK users only.
Japan World Cup Preview: Tested Team Has Spoiler Potential
The Samurai Blue are in a brutal group with Spain and Germany, but the potential giant killers should not be overlooked.
Brazil World Cup squad includes 9 forwards, Dani Alves
Brazil coach Tite has included nine forwards in his World Cup squad
US and Portugal win big in Rugby World Cup final qualification games
The USA and Portugal have the inside running on qualification for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after bonus-point wins in the first matches of the final qualifying tournament, in Dubai on Sunday. The US beat Kenya 68-14 and Portugal defeated Hong Kong 42-14 at the Sevens Stadium in...
ESPN
World Cup hopeful Moukoko dazzles as Dortmund beat Bochum 3-0
World Cup hopeful Youssoufa Moukoko scored twice as Borussia Dortmund cruised past local Ruhr rivals VfL Bochum 3-0 on Saturday to take over third spot in the Bundesliga. The 17-year-old Moukoko could not have delivered a better pitch ahead of Germany coach Hansi Flick's squad announcement next week, confirming his outstanding form when he rifled in from 18 yards to give Dortmund the lead in the eighth minute.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England & Wales chances in Qatar predicted | Brazil, France, Argentina & Spain favourites
Brazil will beat France in the World Cup final, according to a super computer. The algorithm pits Argentina and Spain in a third-place play-off, with England most likely to crash out of the tournament in the quarter-finals - along with Germany, Netherlands and Belgium. Stats Perform's prediction model estimates the...
Hamilton becomes honorary citizen of Brazil before race
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has received honorary citizenship at Brazil's Congress chamber
theScore
Canadian star Davies 'not at risk' of missing World Cup despite injury
Berlin, Nov 6, 2022 (AFP) - Bayern Munich and Canada wing-back Alphonso Davies will miss just two matches with an injured thigh, meaning he is free to take part in the upcoming Qatar World Cup. Davies limped off in the second-half of Bayern's 3-2 win away at Hertha Berlin on...
ESPN
Qatar World Cup: England, Germany call for FIFA to improve migrant worker rights
The football associations of 10 European countries, including England and Germany, have called on FIFA to improve migrant worker rights in Qatar ahead of this month's World Cup. "FIFA has repeatedly committed to deliver concrete answers on these issues -- the compensation fund for migrant workers, and the concept of...
EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup
Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn't the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here's a look at some of them:TRADITIONAL SPORTSQataris enjoy the traditional sports of the Arabian Peninsula, particularly falconry. In Doha, Qatar's capital, there's even a hospital for the birds in the city's traditional Souq Waqif. Falcons both represent a sheikhly status symbol as well as a link to Qatar's Bedouin past. Falcons compete in beauty contests and races. Camel racing...
Ghana endured a miserable AFCON and their fans have even called on DIVINE INTERVENTION ahead of the World Cup amid their poor form... but the likes of Partey, Kudus and Williams give them a chance of springing a surprise in the 'group of death' in Qatar
Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament. At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.
ESPN
Picking Australia's 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar
In a few weeks, Graham Arnold will live the aspiration of countless coaches around the world when he leads his homeland into the World Cup; entrusted with guiding the Socceroos at the world's biggest sporting event. Right now, though, he has the worst job in Australian sport. On Tuesday afternoon,...
Yardbarker
Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Currently Juventus Play Is Unacceptable Whilst Inter Play Better But You Never Know”
Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes Inter Milan have been playing better than Juventus and that the Bianconeri’s current form has been unacceptable. In an interview with Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, as reported via FCInter1908.it, Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabio Caressa praised Inter for their current form when compared to the Bianconeri and that you never know what can happen in a Derby d’Italia match.
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed
Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
BBC
England v Argentina: Hosts brace for tricky 'mini World Cup' opener
Date: Sunday, 6 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Venue: Twickenham Stadium. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and updates on BBC Radio 5 Live. For the West Car Park, read the Old Port. Rather than the banks of the Thames, imagine the Cote d'Azur. Instead of Twickenham's steely...
CBS Sports
UEFA Europa League draw results: Barcelona face Manchester United in battle of European super clubs
The UEFA Europa League draw provided some marquee matchups for when the tournament returns in February as third-place finishers from the Champions League groups stage drop into the tournament to take on the Europa League's second-place group stage teams. You can find all the action on Paramount+. Use offer code ALLYEAR now to get 50% off the annual plan.
BBC
Champions League last 16 draw: Liverpool to face Real Madrid again
Liverpool have drawn holders Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in a repeat of last season's final. Fourteen-time winners Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in last year's final in Paris thanks to a goal from Vinicius Junior in the 59th minute. Premier League champions Manchester City...
lastwordonsports.com
UEFA Europa Conference League Draw: Lazio and Fiorentina are Amongst the Favourites
For the third and final time today, attention turned to Nyon in Switzerland. The UEFA Europa Conference League Draw beckoned this time and, after Jose Mourinho led AS Roma to win the inaugural tournament, there is a chance for another side to follow suit and make history. Here is how the draw went, featuring the second-placed Conference League teams and the third-placed Europa League teams.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi Has Incredible Record Against Juventus, Italian Media Highlight
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is looking to extend his excellent record against Juventus when the two teams face each other in the Derby d’Italia this evening. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri tactician has enjoyed many of his matchups against Juventus throughout his coaching career, stemming back to his time at previous club Lazio.
