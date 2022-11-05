ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

Holland Patent football avenges 46-point loss to Adirondack with Class C semifinal victory (photos)

The last time Holland Patent faced top-seeded Adirondack on the football field, the Golden Knights were on the wrong side of a 46-point blowout. Two weeks later, Holland Patent head coach Brian Briggs and his team came away with an upset victory over the previously undefeated Wildcats 25-20 in the Class C semifinal round at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band takes third in national competition

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band elbowed its way toward the top of the sport’s heavyweights on Saturday night. The Northstars took third place in group IV at the US Bands Open Class National Championships at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Coming off its win at the New York State Field Band Conference show last weekend, Cicero-North Syracuse posted a mark of 94.0.
Dino Babers provides little update on Garrett Shrader, says QB has an injury the team is ‘sensitive to’

Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers put on his best poker face Monday when asked about Syracuse football’s starting quarterback heading into its final home game of the season. Redshirt junior Garrett Shrader, who started the first eight games of the season for SU, has now missed six-straight quarters of play with an undisclosed injury. The only injury Babers has ruled out is a concussion.
Why is a once 6-0 Syracuse team falling apart? Right now, Dino Babers doesn’t have a lot of answers

Pittsburgh — Five times during his postgame press conference Saturday, Dino Babers uttered essentially the same line. Syracuse’s seventh-year coach couldn’t find much to say after an ugly 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh. He provided few assessments of his team’s performance on either side of the ball and seemed emotional when asked about his offense’s struggles.
